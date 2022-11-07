Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
NFL Week 10 Preview: It Could Be the Minneapolis Miracle Duo Against the Vikings
We unveiled our second-half surprises, story lines and predictions Thursday. And now the next nine weeks will be a fight to the finish for those in the playoff race. Meanwhile, the rest of the teams will be jockeying for playoff positioning, possibly to take that next franchise quarterback as we saw in Kevin Hanson’s most recent mock draft. We’re also at a point in the season when Albert Breer and Conor Orr can give us their picks for midseason awards below.
Albany Herald
Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence on Performance vs. Raiders: ‘I Think That Was One of My Better Games’
The Jacksonville Jaguars liked what they saw from Trevor Lawrence against the Las Vegas Raiders. Lawrence liked it even more.
Albany Herald
Jeff Saturday Updates Matt Ryan’s Role With Colts for Raiders Game
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan will be active this week. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday announced Ryan will back up Sam Ehlinger when the team plays the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday.
Albany Herald
Falcons’ Smith Sidesteps Question on Potential QB Change
The Falcons lost their second straight game on Thursday night, this time to the 3–7 Panthers, and quarterback Marcus Mariota struggled once again. The quarterback failed to take advantage of opportunities to try and regain first place in the NFC South.
Albany Herald
Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Never Considered Pulling Marcus Mariota; Right Move?
The 25-15 loss to the Carolina Panthers (3-7) was rough for the Atlanta Falcons (4-6). With a chance to take a one-game lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South standings, the offense faltered, mustering just 188 yards of total offense as the Panthers' defense dominated the Falcons.
Albany Herald
Poll: Midseason Award Picks From NFL Execs
Patrick Mahomes knew, more or less, as much as Brett Veach did through mid-March that Tyreek Hill might not be part of the Chiefs as contract talks stalled with Hill, and Kansas City pivoted from negotiating an extension to negotiating a trade for the star receiver. As the GM worked on a deal, his star quarterback was updated throughout the process.
Albany Herald
NFL Betting Trends at the Midpoint of the Season
Wagering on the NFL is often a difficult endeavor, so it is extremely prudent for bettors to pay attention to team trends that can often be used as a valuable tool in building bankrolls. Simply backing the best teams isn’t always beneficial. Case in point: The Chiefs sit atop the...
Albany Herald
Despite disappointing effort at Carolina, Falcons still in playoff hunt
Falcons linebacker Rashaan Evans tried to put a positive spin on a 25-15 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Thursday in which Atlanta was thoroughly outplayed in every facet while dropping its second straight game. “This was an eye opener, which can be kind of good for you,” Evans said....
Albany Herald
Staff Score Predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Seattle Seahawks
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) finally snapped the longest losing streak of quarterback Tom Brady's career with a last-second touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams. For the first time in a few weeks, the team has a little momentum under its belt ahead of a matchup with the Seattle Seahawks (6-3) in Germany. This will be the first international contest ever in the country and there's a lot of anticipation as both teams lead their respective divisions.
