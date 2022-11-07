ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norton, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ

Teen finds jewelry in donated jacket, tracks down owner in Worcester

WORCESTER, Massachusetts (WBZ) — When Luke Coelho put on his new donated jacket last week, he was so grateful because he now had something that would keep him warm. But he would soon discover the old jacket is more valuable and precious than he could even imagine. Inside the coat pocket was two Gucci watches, a bracelet and two diamond rings.
WORCESTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy