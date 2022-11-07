Read full article on original website
Rare disciplinary case against Pa. doctor offers glimpse into big business of medical marijuana cards
HARRISBURG — When Bette Grey considered using cannabis to help with chronic pain last year, she turned to the nationwide medical marijuana card company Veriheal. The company connected her to Theodore Colterelli, a Pennsylvania doctor who had the power to decide whether patients qualify for the state’s medical marijuana program.
Wolf Gives Final Approval to Suspend Vehicle Registrations of Toll Scofflaws
Gov. Tom Wolf has signed legislation to suspend vehicle registration of roughly 25,000 drivers who refuse to pay their overdue bills for Pennsylvania Turnpike travel, according to a staff report from FOX 43. Two months after the law takes effect, the Turnpike Commission will start notifying registrants that it is...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pennycuick declared winner of Mensch's Pa. Senate seat
POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is now preparing to move from one chamber to the other. The Associated Press on Thursday declared Republican state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick the winner of the state Senate's 24th District, which comprises parts of Berks and Montgomery counties. Pennycuick will replace fellow Republican...
erienewsnow.com
Republican Candidate for Pennsylvania's Governor, Doug Mastriano, has yet to Concede Defeat
Still no word of the Republican in Pennsylvania's race for Governor, conceding defeat, three days after the election. There were still votes being counted in some spots here in Pennsylvania Thursday, but the latest unofficial returns show Democrat Josh Shapiro beat Republican election denier Doug Mastriano by 14 percentage points, the biggest margin in decades.
Election Results: Josh Shapiro projected to defeat Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania governor's race
Shapiro, the state's two-term elected attorney general, ran to the middle on several key issues and smashed Pennsylvania's campaign finance record in a powerhouse campaign, swamping Republican Doug Mastriano in a deluge of TV ads.
paonlinecasino.com
Retail Pennsylvania Casinos Paid Out Massive Fall Jackpots
The leaves may have fallen, but the number of jackpot winners in Pennsylvania casinos has not. PA casinos offer a range of in-person games suited for beginners and seasoned bettors alike, from simple video slot machines, to table games that require a little more knowledge. What they all have in...
Control of Pa. House comes down to two excruciatingly close contests
There was no finality today in the battle for majority control of the Pennsylvania state House of Representatives.
Election Day results across Pennsylvania, NJ and Delaware
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Election results are coming in after polls in our region closed, the part we've all waited for on this Election Day 2022.Pennsylvania's Election Day was closely watched around the nation, with all eyes on the race for an open Senate seat and the governor's seat.CBS News projects Democrat John Fetterman has defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in the race to replace former U.S. Senator Pat Toomey in the Pennsylvania Senate. In the Pennsylvania governor's race, CBS News projects Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro, the commonwealth's attorney general, has beaten Republican Doug Mastriano, a state senator from central Pennsylvania. Mastriano is not conceding.Click here to view our election results live updates blog.
WGAL
Pennsylvania election results
WGAL has results for the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race, governor, Congressional seats as well as state Senate and House results. You can find links to all of those election results, as well as interactive maps and updates on the nation's balance of power below. Pennsylvania midterm election results. U.S. Senate,...
Pa. Democrats claim they took control of the state House; GOP says not so fast
Democrats are claiming they have won enough seats to take control of the state House for the first time in more than a decade, but there are some moving parts that could delay or derail their majority status. At a news conference outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Rep. Leanne Krueger,...
Kudos to Gov. Wolf and lawmakers for helping thousands of Pennsylvania cancer patients | Opinion
Every cancer diagnosis is complex. While translation of scientific discovery into clinical practice is a reality that has led to declines in cancer mortality, not all populations benefit equally, and significant barriers exist. We are fortunate that Pennsylvania recently took steps to decrease a barrier that many cancer patients face...
With election victories stacking up, Democrats expect to take control in Pa. House
With more than two dozen state House races undecided Wednesday afternoon, Democrats predicted they would take control of the General Assembly’s lower chamber. Democratic House leaders said their confidence in the prediction was bolstered by victories in unexpected districts, the Democratic trend of mail-in ballots that were still being counted, and the competitive districts created […] The post With election victories stacking up, Democrats expect to take control in Pa. House appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Wolf administration reminds Pennsylvanians to be cautious during Tropical Storm Nicole
HARRISBURG, Pa. — With heavy widespread rainfall anticipated across the state Friday into Saturday, PennDOT and PEMA are reminding Pennsylvanians to exercise caution during periods of heavy rain. Rain is expected to begin Friday morning and continue throughout the day and into early-morning Saturday. The heaviest rain is expected...
thecentersquare.com
Pennsylvania's SNAP costs per person up 73% in three years
(The Center Square) – The costs of Pennsylvania's federal food assistance program are 73% higher per person than three years ago before the pandemic. In 2018-19, the cost per person on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, previously referred to as food stamps, was $128.70. That has increased to $222.09 per person through September 2022.
Lansdale Winery Pours Out Its Beneficence to Address Hunger Issue in Montgomery County
Pinnacle Ridge Winery in Lansdale is participating in a statewide effort to address food insecurity during the month of Nov.Image via iStock. Pinnacle Ridge Winery in Lansdale is joining a statewide effort to fight hunger during November. The “Hops & Vines for Hunger” campaign involves craft breweries and wineries across Pennsylvania, writes Paul Vigna for PennLive.com. Donations will go toward hunger food banks and nutrition education.
wtae.com
Austin Davis makes history after becoming projected lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania State Rep. Austin Davis is projected make history as the next lieutenant governor. Davis becomes the first Black man elected lieutenant governor. Davis will be sworn in in January alongside Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro, ABC News projects. The pair bested Republicans Doug Mastriano and Carrie DelRosso to keep the state’s executive branch in Democratic hands.
PA Gov. Quietly Signs $2 Billion Energy Tax Credit Package
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf (D) has quietly signed a $2 billion tax credit package for the energy industry. Credit: Karl Hendon (Getty Images) Wolf, 73, has served as the Keystone State's governor since 2015. Last week, he signed House Bill 1059 into law, benefitting the hydrogen production, milk processing, and biomedical research industries.
Election night in Pennsylvania 2022: Live updates from key races
Welcome to PennLive’s coverage of election night 2022. We’ll be running down the results of today’s key races as they arrive. Pennsylvania is one of the leading battlegrounds in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, with several competitive races that stand to tip the balance of power in the country.
Chris Deluzio Declares Himself Winner Of US House Seat Representing Pennsylvania
The Democratic candidate to represent Pennsylvania's 17th District, Christopher Deluzio has declared himself the winner of his race against Republican Jeremy Shaffer. He posted the announcement on Twitter shortly after 11 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. "I am honored and grateful that the people of #PA17 have elected me as...
How did Erie County vote in statewide races?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With Attorney General Josh Shapiro declaring victory in his race for governor, and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman declaring victory in his race for US Senate, Erie County voters mostly aligned with the statewide results but by different margins. (The following totals are as of about 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 9.) In the race […]
