Pennsylvania State

WFMZ-TV Online

Pennycuick declared winner of Mensch's Pa. Senate seat

POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is now preparing to move from one chamber to the other. The Associated Press on Thursday declared Republican state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick the winner of the state Senate's 24th District, which comprises parts of Berks and Montgomery counties. Pennycuick will replace fellow Republican...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Republican Candidate for Pennsylvania's Governor, Doug Mastriano, has yet to Concede Defeat

Still no word of the Republican in Pennsylvania's race for Governor, conceding defeat, three days after the election. There were still votes being counted in some spots here in Pennsylvania Thursday, but the latest unofficial returns show Democrat Josh Shapiro beat Republican election denier Doug Mastriano by 14 percentage points, the biggest margin in decades.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
paonlinecasino.com

Retail Pennsylvania Casinos Paid Out Massive Fall Jackpots

The leaves may have fallen, but the number of jackpot winners in Pennsylvania casinos has not. PA casinos offer a range of in-person games suited for beginners and seasoned bettors alike, from simple video slot machines, to table games that require a little more knowledge. What they all have in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Election Day results across Pennsylvania, NJ and Delaware

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Election results are coming in after polls in our region closed, the part we've all waited for on this Election Day 2022.Pennsylvania's Election Day was closely watched around the nation, with all eyes on the race for an open Senate seat and the governor's seat.CBS News projects Democrat John Fetterman has defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in the race to replace former U.S. Senator Pat Toomey in the Pennsylvania Senate. In the Pennsylvania governor's race, CBS News projects Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro, the commonwealth's attorney general, has beaten Republican Doug Mastriano, a state senator from central Pennsylvania. Mastriano is not conceding.Click here to view our election results live updates blog.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania election results

WGAL has results for the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race, governor, Congressional seats as well as state Senate and House results. You can find links to all of those election results, as well as interactive maps and updates on the nation's balance of power below. Pennsylvania midterm election results. U.S. Senate,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

With election victories stacking up, Democrats expect to take control in Pa. House

With more than two dozen state House races undecided Wednesday afternoon, Democrats predicted they would take control of the General Assembly’s lower chamber. Democratic House leaders said their confidence in the prediction was bolstered by victories in unexpected districts, the Democratic trend of mail-in ballots that were still being counted, and the competitive districts created […] The post With election victories stacking up, Democrats expect to take control in Pa. House appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Pennsylvania's SNAP costs per person up 73% in three years

(The Center Square) – The costs of Pennsylvania's federal food assistance program are 73% higher per person than three years ago before the pandemic. In 2018-19, the cost per person on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, previously referred to as food stamps, was $128.70. That has increased to $222.09 per person through September 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MONTCO.Today

Lansdale Winery Pours Out Its Beneficence to Address Hunger Issue in Montgomery County

Pinnacle Ridge Winery in Lansdale is participating in a statewide effort to address food insecurity during the month of Nov.Image via iStock. Pinnacle Ridge Winery in Lansdale is joining a statewide effort to fight hunger during November. The “Hops & Vines for Hunger” campaign involves craft breweries and wineries across Pennsylvania, writes Paul Vigna for PennLive.com. Donations will go toward hunger food banks and nutrition education.
LANSDALE, PA
wtae.com

Austin Davis makes history after becoming projected lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania State Rep. Austin Davis is projected make history as the next lieutenant governor. Davis becomes the first Black man elected lieutenant governor. Davis will be sworn in in January alongside Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro, ABC News projects. The pair bested Republicans Doug Mastriano and Carrie DelRosso to keep the state’s executive branch in Democratic hands.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TaxBuzz

PA Gov. Quietly Signs $2 Billion Energy Tax Credit Package

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf (D) has quietly signed a $2 billion tax credit package for the energy industry. Credit: Karl Hendon (Getty Images) Wolf, 73, has served as the Keystone State's governor since 2015. Last week, he signed House Bill 1059 into law, benefitting the hydrogen production, milk processing, and biomedical research industries.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

How did Erie County vote in statewide races?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With Attorney General Josh Shapiro declaring victory in his race for governor, and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman declaring victory in his race for US Senate, Erie County voters mostly aligned with the statewide results but by different margins. (The following totals are as of about 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 9.) In the race […]
