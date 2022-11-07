Caesars Sportsbook is issuing pre-live offers to those in Ohio before sports betting launches on January 1. The new Caesars Ohio promo code is available statewide ahead of the official launch. New users will get $100 free with their first deposit of $20+, along with a risk-free first bet up to $1250, along with entry into a drawing to win tickets to Cleveland Cavaliers NBA games.

