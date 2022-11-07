Read full article on original website
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement CandidatesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Once a Packer Fan...Always a Packer Fan!!!!Dennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Packers Let Fanbase Down at NFL Trade DeadlineFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers NFL Trade Deadline Targets at WRFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
thecomeback.com
Packers receivers reportedly unhappy with Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers has constantly voiced his frustrations with some of the inexperienced wide receivers on the roster this season. It now appears that some of these receivers are unhappy with Rodgers using them as “scapegoats”. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, a number of wide...
Packers Fans Not Happy With Aaron Rodgers' Comment Today
Every Aaron Rodgers quote has seemingly become a national talking point amid the Green Bay Packers' freefall. The future Hall of Fame quarterback had one of the worst performances of his career when throwing three interceptions -- two inside the end zone -- in Sunday's 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. On Wednesday, per The Athletic's Matt Schneidman, Rodgers disputed the notion that he's going off script from head coach Matt LaFleur's playbook.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers heads long list of DNPs Wednesday
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his top offensive linemen headlined a lengthy list of Green Bay Packers who did not practice
numberfire.com
Packers' Aaron Jones (ankle) practicing on Wednesday
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (ankle) was at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 10's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Jones participated in practice on Wednesday after suffering an ankle injury during Week 9's loss to the Detroit Lions. His participation early in the week is an excellent sign that he avoided a major injury and puts him on track to face Dallas on Sunday. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
NBC Sports
Packers place Rashan Gary on injured reserve
The Packers placed linebacker Rashan Gary on injured reserve to make room for the arrival of safety Johnathan Abram. Green Bay claimed Abram off waivers from the Raiders on Wednesday. Gary is out for the season after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament in the team’s loss to the Lions on...
Prior to the Snap: McCarthy makes return to Lambeau for Packers, Cowboys matchup
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Having lost five games in a row, the Green Bay Packers return home after a three-game road stretch for some much-needed Lambeau luck. Strolling into town to face the Packers in Week 10 are the red-hot Dallas Cowboys, winners of six of their last seven games. At the helm of […]
NFL 'Noles Week 10 Thursday Night Football Results: Brian Burns keeps racking up sacks
Week 10 NFL action began with Thursday Night Football. Here is a look at how former Florida State standouts performed on TNF and a look at the weekend schedule ahead:. Thursday Night Football: Carolina Panthers 25, Atlanta Falcons 15. Panthers: Offensive tackle Cameron Erving played 19 snaps as a reserve....
