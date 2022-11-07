ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

mainlinetoday.com

16 Places for Thanksgiving Takeout Around the Main Line

Don’t feel like cooking this Thanksgiving? You can pick up turkey and all the sides from these Main Line area restaurants. Thanksgiving is right around the corner! Want to skip out on the hours in the kitchen and ensure you don’t miss a second of the football games? Takeout from these eateries throughout the Philadelphia suburbs is the way to go this Thanksgiving.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mainlinetoday.com

Dine out for Thanksgiving at These Main Line Restaurants

If you’re looking to dine out for Thanksgiving dinner this year, try one of these restaurants throughout the Philadelphia suburbs. Thanksgiving is all about spending time with your loved ones, and you can sometimes miss out on this if you’re spending most of the day in the kitchen laboring over a turkey and mashed potatoes. Skip the tiresome hours of basting and make a reservation at one of these Main Line area restaurants instead. Whether you’re looking for a buffet or preset menu, you’ll be grateful for the extra time spent relaxing with your family.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Chicken and biscuits chain Bojangles opens 2nd Pa. restaurant in Quakertown

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A quick-service chain dishing out biscuits, fried chicken and Southern sides has doubled its footprint in Pennsylvania. Bojangles, the North Carolina-based restaurant operator and franchisor specializing in "craveable Southern food made by hand," on Wednesday opened its newly constructed eatery at 85 S. West End Blvd. (Route 309) in Quakertown.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Sale to guarantee preservation of historic mill in Berks

COLEBROOKDALE TWP., Pa. — The Boyertown Area Historical Society is preparing to add a large piece of history to its collection. The historical society announced Wednesday that it is under contract to buy Bahr's Mill, a 19th-century stone mill that is located just west of the borough, on Sawmill Road in Colebrokdale Township.
BOYERTOWN, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County baker wins Food Network competition

A Lancaster County baker recently iced the competition in a baking contest. Blayre Wright won this year's title of Food Network's Halloween baking champion. "It was definitely like a dream come true," she said. Wright, who owns Flouretta Sweet in Manheim, was contacted over Instagram to be on the show.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Gregory Vellner

Rare Birds Seen Locally

CHURCHVILLE, Pa. -- A number of rare birds ---a Greater White fronted Goose, Long-billed Dowitcher and Eared Grebe, among them -- were spotted in Bucks County, Pa., in the first week of November, an ornithology organization has confirmed.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Burgeoning Benevolence: Royersford Nonprofit for Foster Moms Extends into Berks County

Fostering Hope founders Adrienne Cavanaugh (l) and Alyssa Dourte.Image via Fostering Hope at YouTube. Fostering Hope is a nonprofit support group for foster families. It resulted from the 2006 collaboration of two foster moms from Christ’s Church of the Valley, Royersford. They turned to each other when they opened their homes to foster children, according to Caitlin Rearden’s WFMZ 69 News report.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Los Angeles Media Producer DIGs in to Give Thanks to Area Nonprofit Hobart’s Run

DIG, from local filmmaker Grady Craig, is scheduled for an upcoming screening in Phoenixville to benefit Hobart's Run in Pottstown.Image via Movie Trailer Source at YouTube. It’s a long way from Chester Springs, Pa., to L.A., but local native Grady Craig has made the journey there to become V.P. of Business Development and Operations at BondIt Media Capital (a film financing provider) and an Executive Producer at Buffalo 8 (a Santa Monica media company).
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Lancaster Farming

Live Music and Local Food Get People Excited About Farmers Markets at Kimberton Good Food Fest

KIMBERTON, Pa. – It was the second annual Good Food Fest, thanks to COVID-19 — the first one happened back in 2019 — and it was epic. Thirty family farms joined about 70 value-added producers including local bakeries, wineries, coffee roasters, herbalists/apothecaries, breweries (beer and kombucha), distilleries, pasta makers, local artisans and more for the Nov. 6 event at the Kimberton Fair Grounds, hosted by Growing Roots Partners and primarily sponsored by Kimberton Whole Foods.
KIMBERTON, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
