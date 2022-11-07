Read full article on original website
mainlinetoday.com
16 Places for Thanksgiving Takeout Around the Main Line
Don’t feel like cooking this Thanksgiving? You can pick up turkey and all the sides from these Main Line area restaurants. Thanksgiving is right around the corner! Want to skip out on the hours in the kitchen and ensure you don’t miss a second of the football games? Takeout from these eateries throughout the Philadelphia suburbs is the way to go this Thanksgiving.
mainlinetoday.com
Dine out for Thanksgiving at These Main Line Restaurants
If you’re looking to dine out for Thanksgiving dinner this year, try one of these restaurants throughout the Philadelphia suburbs. Thanksgiving is all about spending time with your loved ones, and you can sometimes miss out on this if you’re spending most of the day in the kitchen laboring over a turkey and mashed potatoes. Skip the tiresome hours of basting and make a reservation at one of these Main Line area restaurants instead. Whether you’re looking for a buffet or preset menu, you’ll be grateful for the extra time spent relaxing with your family.
WFMZ-TV Online
Chicken and biscuits chain Bojangles opens 2nd Pa. restaurant in Quakertown
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A quick-service chain dishing out biscuits, fried chicken and Southern sides has doubled its footprint in Pennsylvania. Bojangles, the North Carolina-based restaurant operator and franchisor specializing in "craveable Southern food made by hand," on Wednesday opened its newly constructed eatery at 85 S. West End Blvd. (Route 309) in Quakertown.
morethanthecurve.com
Bertucci’s at the Plymouth Meeting Mall has sign on door announcing closure
Two people tipped us off that Bertucci’s at the Plymouth Meeting Mall has closed. When we first heard this, the reservation system was allowing reservations to be made, however, we tried again today and it didn’t allow a table to be reserved at the Plymouth Meeting location. There was also no answer when we attempted to call.
These Bucks County Wedding Venues Are Perfect Spots of Your Special Day in a Woodsy Setting
Several Bucks County venues recently made the list for some of the best wedding spots for those looking for a natural touch to their special day. Kayla Cotter wrote about the venues in Philadelphia Magazine. Ash Mill Farm Bed and Breakfast, located in Doylestown, is a 10-acre sheep farm that...
Holiday Engagements Mean Spring-Summer Weddings, A Montgomery County Specialty
The 2022 Montgomery County holiday season will assuredly yield an engagement ring or two wrapped in red-green paper and presented to a loved one. After all the congratulations, the to-do list then kicks in, which means the hunt for a venue. Fortunately, WeddingWire has a list of top-rated places for perfect 2023 matrimonial events.
Retiring Pottstown UPS Driver: Local GOAT of All Package Deliverers?
Retiring UPS driver Chuck Gazillo once had his driver's seat temporarily usurped by a hungry goat.Image via Chuck Gazillo. When Chuck Gazillo parks his brown UPS delivery truck for the last time on Nov. 18, it will be the end of a 32-year career of Pottstown service.
Bensalem Township Food Pantry to Reopen Tuesday as It Continues Exploring Parking Overflow Options
The Bucks County food pantry will reopen to help local families in need.Image via iStock. A Bucks County food pantry is set to reopen this week as it looks to continue helping local families in need this holiday season. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the food pantry for the BensalemPatch.
WFMZ-TV Online
Sale to guarantee preservation of historic mill in Berks
COLEBROOKDALE TWP., Pa. — The Boyertown Area Historical Society is preparing to add a large piece of history to its collection. The historical society announced Wednesday that it is under contract to buy Bahr's Mill, a 19th-century stone mill that is located just west of the borough, on Sawmill Road in Colebrokdale Township.
MontCo Contractor To Pay $43K For Ripping Off Clients: DA
A general contractor in Montgomery County will spend months in jail and pay thousands in restitution after pleading guilty to ripping off several Philadelphia area homeowners, authorities say. Joseph E. Collopy, 46, of Lansdale, will spend nine to 23 months behind bars followed by seven years of probation, and must...
WGAL
Lancaster County baker wins Food Network competition
A Lancaster County baker recently iced the competition in a baking contest. Blayre Wright won this year's title of Food Network's Halloween baking champion. "It was definitely like a dream come true," she said. Wright, who owns Flouretta Sweet in Manheim, was contacted over Instagram to be on the show.
Hymie’s Deli Reubens Named the Best in the Country
Hymie's Deli offers patrons more than one kind of Reuben.Image via Hymie's Deli. Hymie’s Deli, Merion Station, is in the spotlight for its top-notch Reuben. Mashed.com’s Trevor Carlson calls it one of “the absolute best Reuben sandwiches in the U.S.”
fox29.com
Police: Girl, 3, reported missing from Montgomery County found safe
EAST NORRITON, Pa. - Authorities say a 3-year-old girl who went missing in Montgomery County on Friday has been found safe. The Pennsylvania State Police issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory around 5:30 p.m. Friday for the child who was last seen in East Norriton. The advisory warned that the...
Rare Birds Seen Locally
CHURCHVILLE, Pa. -- A number of rare birds ---a Greater White fronted Goose, Long-billed Dowitcher and Eared Grebe, among them -- were spotted in Bucks County, Pa., in the first week of November, an ornithology organization has confirmed.
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar Opens in Collegeville, Its First New Restaurant Since the Pandemic Began
Collegeville Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar opens Nov. 8. Glen Mills restaurateur Dave Magrogan’s ninth Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar opens today, Nov. 8, in the Providence Town Center, Collegeville. It’s a landmark moment for the chain, which has four other locations in the Phila. suburbs and...
Burgeoning Benevolence: Royersford Nonprofit for Foster Moms Extends into Berks County
Fostering Hope founders Adrienne Cavanaugh (l) and Alyssa Dourte.Image via Fostering Hope at YouTube. Fostering Hope is a nonprofit support group for foster families. It resulted from the 2006 collaboration of two foster moms from Christ’s Church of the Valley, Royersford. They turned to each other when they opened their homes to foster children, according to Caitlin Rearden’s WFMZ 69 News report.
Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem Will Open First Ever Ice Skating Rink Just in Time for Some Holiday Fun
The new rink will be a great place for family and friends to have a fun time.Image via iStock. A popular Bucks County mall will be introducing its first ice skating rink for all those who are looking for a fun activity over the holiday season. Chris Rollins wrote about the rink for 94.5 PST.
Los Angeles Media Producer DIGs in to Give Thanks to Area Nonprofit Hobart’s Run
DIG, from local filmmaker Grady Craig, is scheduled for an upcoming screening in Phoenixville to benefit Hobart's Run in Pottstown.Image via Movie Trailer Source at YouTube. It’s a long way from Chester Springs, Pa., to L.A., but local native Grady Craig has made the journey there to become V.P. of Business Development and Operations at BondIt Media Capital (a film financing provider) and an Executive Producer at Buffalo 8 (a Santa Monica media company).
Lancaster Farming
Live Music and Local Food Get People Excited About Farmers Markets at Kimberton Good Food Fest
KIMBERTON, Pa. – It was the second annual Good Food Fest, thanks to COVID-19 — the first one happened back in 2019 — and it was epic. Thirty family farms joined about 70 value-added producers including local bakeries, wineries, coffee roasters, herbalists/apothecaries, breweries (beer and kombucha), distilleries, pasta makers, local artisans and more for the Nov. 6 event at the Kimberton Fair Grounds, hosted by Growing Roots Partners and primarily sponsored by Kimberton Whole Foods.
Montgomery County Community College’s Massage Therapy Program Celebrates Fifth Anniversary
Montgomery County Community College’s Massage Therapy Program celebrates its fifth anniversary this year— something Manager Bill Mullen wasn’t always certain he’d get to see.
