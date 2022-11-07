Read full article on original website
David R. Lally, MD: What Led to the GATHER Trials for Avacincaptad Pegol
A review of the development of complement inhibitors and how the latest GATHER2 data support avacincaptad pegol for the treatment of geographic atrophy. Geographic atrophy (GA) has long been an unchecked burden of disease progression among patients with age-related macular degeneration (AMD)—the most common cause of vision loss among older Americans.
Study Identifies Bidirectional Association Between Systemic Sclerosis and Vitiligo
A new population-based study demonstrates an association between patients having systemic sclerosis and vitiligo, suggesting both conditions may need to be monitored for comorbidities. A recent study identified a bidirectional association between systemic sclerosis (SSc) and vitiligo. Vitiligo’s underlying pathogenesis has multiple factors, including T cell-mediated autoimmune responses, genetic predisposition,...
How do Smart Beds Capture Clinical Data?
Gary Garcia-Molina, PhD, explains precisely how Sleep Number smart bed technology works after conducting multiple sleep studies. New large-scale data presented at the International Pediatric Sleep Association (IPSA) Congress 2022, detailed how the sleep patterns of children differ across various cohorts with Sleep Number's SleepIQ smart bed technology. Gary Garcia-Molina, PhD, Sleep Number Labs, explained the specific function of this cutting edge technology in an interview with HCPLive.
Simvastatin Found to Be Effective for Vitiligo Patients with Dyslipidemia
New research suggests the use of simvastatin treatment may be helpful for patients with nonsegmental vitiligo and dyslipidemia. A daily regimen of 80 mg of simvastatin may be effective as a treatment for nonsegmental vitiligo patients with dyslipidemia, according to a recent study. Vitiligo’s metabolic disturbances are potentially the results...
New Data Continues to Show Value in RBX2660 for rCDI
More than 70% of patients treated with RBX2660 were recurrence free at the 8 week mark. New data shows RBX2660 helps reduce recurrent Clostridioides difficile infections (rCDI) following standard-of-care antibiotic treatment in a Bayesian analysis model. A team, led by Sahil Khanna, MBBS, MS, Mayo Clinic, presented new data from...
The Importance of Phenotype Testing in Severe Asthma
Advertorial content funded and developed by GSK. Dr. Ledford is a paid consultant to GSK. Asthma is a disease of the lungs characterized by chronic airway inflammation and fluctuating airflow limitation.1 It is associated with wheezing, breathlessness, chest tightness, and coughing at night or the early morning.2 Approximately 25 million people in the United States have asthma, with over 8% of adults and nearly 6% of children affected by this common condition.1,3.
Social Isolation Leads to Worse Outcomes Following Low-Trauma Hip Fracture
Individuals who were socially isolated at time of fracture had significantly worse function, ability to participate in social roles, and depression time of fracture. Avoiding social isolation after a low-trauma hip fracture operation is crucial in avoiding negative outcomes. A team, led by Robyn Lipschultz, Hospital for Special Surgery, evaluated...
Which Geographic Atrophy Patients May Benefit from Avacincaptad Pegol
David R. Lally, MD, reviews the duration and patient demographic data of the investigative drug. Earlier this week, Iveric Bio announced the initiation of a New Drug Application (NDA) submission of the company’s complement C5 inhibitor agent avacincaptad pegol for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
New Research Reveals Critical Need to Improve Sleep Health in US
Because unhealthy sleep is associated with multiple conditions and higher risk of mortality, investigators call for further research on the potential to optimize overall sleep health in the US. After a cross-sectional sleep analysis, investigators found high percentages of US adults experience long-term sleep deprivation, chronic social jet lag, and...
Finerenone May Delay Progression of Non-Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy
The analysis additionally suggested the potential benefits of finerenone in the prevention of required ocular interventions. The potential benefit of finerenone for the delay of progression of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR) as well as in the prevention of required ocular interventions was reported in a new analysis. Although the analysis...
Stimulating PD-1 Medication Shows Promise Treating Rheumatoid Arthritis
In data presented during ACR, investigators find peresolimab could be an effective treatment for adult patients with rheumatoid arthritis. A treatment specifically targeting programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) could be an effective tool in treating patients with rheumatoid arthritis. A team, led by Jay Tuttle, Eli Lilly and Company,...
A Geographic Atrophy Treatment Breakthrough with David R. Lally, MD
Will the complement C5 inhibitor drug receive FDA approval in 2023? Lally discusses this and more on the latest DocTalk. Over the last decade, the complement inhibitor drug class has emerged as the likely first response to geographic atrophy (GA), a form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) progression that currently has no US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved therapies.
Kausik Ray, MD: Sustained Efficacy of Twice-Yearly Inclisiran in ORION-3 Trial
At AHA 2022, Dr. Ray discusses the findings from the phase II open-label extension trial and highlights other important trial data for lipidologists. Current data suggest that elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) is the most readily modifiable risk factor in patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD). New findings from the...
Anti-VEGF Therapy Associated with Decreases in RGCL Thickness in nAMD Treatment
Intravitreal aflibercept, bevacizumab and ranibizumab were each associated with comparable significant decreases in RGCL thickness in nAMD. Monotherapy with intravitreal aflibercept, bevacizumab, and ranibizumab was associated with comparable significant decreases in retinal ganglion cell layer (RGCL) thickness in patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD). The comparable decreases were additionally...
Factors Guiding Treatment Selection in ADHD
Theresa R. Cerulli, MD: Andy, what factors guide diet-treatment selection in ADHD [attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder]? That’s a broad question. Sorry to throw that 1 your way, but I know you can handle it. Andrew Cutler, MD: It’s a broad question, but let me start with some of the general principles...
Use of Assisted Reproductive Technologies, Diagnosis of SLE Linked to Increased CV Risk During Delivery Admissions
Data from a pair of studies presented at the American Heart Association 2022 Scientific Sessions are providing insight into the risk of cardiovascular complications during delivery admissions among different patient subgroups. Leveraging data from the National Inpatient Sample (NIS), the studies detail the likelihood of various cardiovascular complications during delivery...
Karan Lal, DO: Topical Berdazimer Gel for Patients with Molluscum Contagiosum
A discussion with Dr. Lal regarding a recent 12-week trial evaluating the use of topical berdazimer gel for molluscum contagiosum. During a recent interview with HCPLive, Karan Lal, DO, MS, FAAD, the director of pediatric dermatology and cosmetic surgery for Affiliated Dermatology Scottsdale, spoke on recent clinical trial data regarding berdazimer gel. Lal also holds the social media chair position for the Society for Pediatric Dermatology.
Defining Variants of Interest vs Variants of Concern
Rodney Rohde, PhD, MS, SM(ASCP)CM, SVCM, MBCM, FACSc: Madeline, in your work, do you talk about the differences between variants of concern and variants of interest, or that type of information around these strains?. Madeline King, PharmD, BCIDP: That’s a great question. In the clinical setting, if I’m talking to...
The Heart Team at AHA 2022: PROMINENT Results and Triglycerides, with Aruna Pradhan, MD, MPH
Results of the PROMINENT trial added a new wrinkle to the stories of fibrates and triglyceride-lowering in cardiovascular risk management, with the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial finding a reduction in triglycerides with use of pemfibrate in a population with diabetes and hypertriglyceridemia was not associated with a reduced risk of adverse cardiovascular outcomes.
Lipid Lowering Agents Beyond Statins: Bempedoic Acid
Erin D. Michos, MD, MHS, FACC, FASPC: These are definitely important tools. But as mentioned, PCSK9 inhibitors, both the monoclonal antibodies and inclisiran, are injectable. There’s still a role for additional oral agents, particularly in lower-risk patients. We have a new oral agent that’s FDA approved, bempedoic acid. I’m hoping Jorge can explain what it is, how it works, and the evidence behind it from trials.
