ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Omaha Police officer cited as internal investigation continues

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department said Friday morning that an officer under investigation had been cited for criminal mischief. Internal investigators have been looking into an off-duty incident the victim reported Sunday involving Officer William Klees. OPD said in Friday’s release that Klees is scheduled to be...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Crash scene turned out to be Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police say officers on patrol happened upon a scene that appeared to be a property damage accident Wednesday night. Instead, it turned to be a shooting scene. They found a 35-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man wounded in a vehicle near Highway 75 and Charles...
OMAHA, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Crews respond to house fire in Winnebago

WINNEBAGO, Neb. — Several fire departments are on the scene of a house fire in Winnebago, Nebraska. The fire started about 7: 15 a.m Friday morning on the 300 block of Bluff Street in Winnebago. Home and Winnebago fire departments responded and the home is a total loss.
WINNEBAGO, NE
WOWT

Convicted murderer arrested after crash in Lincoln

The Veterans Day parade that was put on hold last weekend has now been canceled — but the expo will still take place on Saturday. Omaha Air Force veteran calls car win life-changing. Updated: 10 hours ago. Peter Tiedemann says having a way to get to his new job...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Thief steals anti-theft tech from Omaha security company

Omaha Police are on alert for excessive speeding. Excessive speeding is not a new problem in the metro, but Omaha Police are doing what they can to try to combat the issue. New voting numbers show a couple of races in Douglas County have tightened. Creighton doctor leads group to...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Omaha Police locate crash scene, find two people shot inside the vehicle

(Omaha, NE) -- Two people are found with gunshot wounds after Omaha Police officers locate a car crash scene. Omaha Police say just after 9:30 Wednesday night, officers on patrol in the area of Highway 75 and Charles Street spotted what appeared to be a property damage accident. Police say once officers went up to the scene, they found a man and a woman inside the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. Investigators say the victims, 35 year old Elizabeth Perry and 59 year old Robert Reynolds, were both taken to Nebraska Medicine with non-life threatening injuries.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police are on alert for excessive speeding.

New voting numbers show a couple of races in Douglas County have tightened. A story of survival, resilience, and hope. Iraq veteran to get new wheelchair accessible home. A national nonprofit known as the helping a hero home program is set to award a Nebraskan a new house. Bird exhibitions...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Man tried hiding in attic after pursuit in western Nebraska, patrol says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Bridgeport man tried to play hide-and-seek with troopers after a pursuit on Thursday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Just after 6:30 p.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Volkswagen Passat on Highway 385 near Bridgeport, which is east of Scottsbluff. The northbound driver...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Fire at vacant house Tuesday afternoon under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Fire Department is investigating a fire Tuesday afternoon at a vacant house. Around 2:31 p.m., crews responded to the fire, near N. 30th and Pinckney streets, according to authorities. Smoke was showing on arrival and crews declared a working fire, according to the Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Vacant house fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is trying to figure out the cause of a house fire Tuesday afternoon. Crews went to a home near 30th & Pinkney Street and reported seeing smoke when arriving and declared a working fire. The release states the home was empty at...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police identify two people injured in shooting, crash

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police responded to a car crash on the North Freeway that injured two people Wednesday night in Omaha. Upon arrival at 9:36 p.m, police said they found two people with gunshot wounds critically injured. One person was located inside the vehicle and the other outside the vehicle. In a news release Thursday morning, police identified the victims as Elizabeth Perry, 35, and Robert Reynolds, 59.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police tracking excessive speeding across the metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Excessive speeding is not a new problem in the metro, but Omaha Police are doing what they can to try to combat the issue. Sunday night, the OPD traffic unit was monitoring speeders on West Dodge Road — specifically between Interstate 680 and 156th Street.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Aubrey Trail death sentence upheld

The Veterans Day parade that was put on hold last weekend has now been canceled — but the expo will still take place on Saturday. Omaha Air Force veteran calls car win life-changing. Updated: 8 hours ago. Peter Tiedemann says having a way to get to his new job...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Two Lincoln men believed to have died in plane crash Wednesday in Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Two men from Lincoln are believed to have died in a plane crash Wednesday in Nebraska, according to the state patrol. The Nebraska State Patrol said, after preliminary identification, the two occupants are believed to be 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen. The crash...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Teenager Wounded By Accidental Gunfire

Lincoln Police say an 18 year old man was taken to the hospital Monday night after an accidentally shooting. Police were called to 23rd and B Street around 11:45 p.m. “As officers were responding they were notified that the male was being transported to a local hospital by private vehicle,” says LPD Captain Max Hubka. The victim is in stable condition.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy