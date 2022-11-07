Read full article on original website
WOWT
Omaha officers responding to crash report find 2 shooting victims
Omaha Air Force veteran calls car win life-changing. Updated: 7 hours ago. Peter Tiedemann says having a way to get to his new job...
WOWT
Omaha Police officer cited as internal investigation continues
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department said Friday morning that an officer under investigation had been cited for criminal mischief. Internal investigators have been looking into an off-duty incident the victim reported Sunday involving Officer William Klees. OPD said in Friday’s release that Klees is scheduled to be...
WOWT
Crash scene turned out to be Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police say officers on patrol happened upon a scene that appeared to be a property damage accident Wednesday night. Instead, it turned to be a shooting scene. They found a 35-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man wounded in a vehicle near Highway 75 and Charles...
WOWT
Omaha security company victimized by thief, on lookout for stolen equipment
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A brazen theft in an Omaha neighborhood was caught on camera — but there’s an ironic twist. Devices designed to catch a thief were taken by one. A security camera company is now focused on finding a thief after its van was stolen near 61st and Maple streets.
Omaha police investigate Wednesday night shooting that injured two
Omaha Police officers were on patrol in the area of Hwy 75 and Charles St when they observed what looked like a property damage accident.
siouxlandnews.com
Crews respond to house fire in Winnebago
WINNEBAGO, Neb. — Several fire departments are on the scene of a house fire in Winnebago, Nebraska. The fire started about 7: 15 a.m Friday morning on the 300 block of Bluff Street in Winnebago. Home and Winnebago fire departments responded and the home is a total loss.
WOWT
Convicted murderer arrested after crash in Lincoln
Omaha Air Force veteran calls car win life-changing. Updated: 10 hours ago. Peter Tiedemann says having a way to get to his new job...
WOWT
Thief steals anti-theft tech from Omaha security company
Omaha Police are on alert for excessive speeding. Excessive speeding is not a new problem in the metro, but Omaha Police are doing what they can to try to combat the issue.
iheart.com
Omaha Police locate crash scene, find two people shot inside the vehicle
(Omaha, NE) -- Two people are found with gunshot wounds after Omaha Police officers locate a car crash scene. Omaha Police say just after 9:30 Wednesday night, officers on patrol in the area of Highway 75 and Charles Street spotted what appeared to be a property damage accident. Police say once officers went up to the scene, they found a man and a woman inside the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. Investigators say the victims, 35 year old Elizabeth Perry and 59 year old Robert Reynolds, were both taken to Nebraska Medicine with non-life threatening injuries.
WOWT
Omaha Police are on alert for excessive speeding.
A story of survival, resilience, and hope. Iraq veteran to get new wheelchair accessible home. A national nonprofit known as the helping a hero home program is set to award a Nebraskan a new house.
klkntv.com
Man tried hiding in attic after pursuit in western Nebraska, patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Bridgeport man tried to play hide-and-seek with troopers after a pursuit on Thursday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Just after 6:30 p.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Volkswagen Passat on Highway 385 near Bridgeport, which is east of Scottsbluff. The northbound driver...
KETV.com
Fire at vacant house Tuesday afternoon under investigation
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Fire Department is investigating a fire Tuesday afternoon at a vacant house. Around 2:31 p.m., crews responded to the fire, near N. 30th and Pinckney streets, according to authorities. Smoke was showing on arrival and crews declared a working fire, according to the Omaha...
WOWT
Vacant house fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is trying to figure out the cause of a house fire Tuesday afternoon. Crews went to a home near 30th & Pinkney Street and reported seeing smoke when arriving and declared a working fire. The release states the home was empty at...
WOWT
Omaha body shop overwhelmed with heavily damaged cars, increased collisions to blame
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Seas of cars at Dingman’s Collision Center are still left to work on and the majority are heavily damaged. Sean Ford is the manager at Dingman’s. He says his shop hasn’t seen something like this in 30 years. “It’s been an increased volume...
KETV.com
Omaha police identify two people injured in shooting, crash
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police responded to a car crash on the North Freeway that injured two people Wednesday night in Omaha. Upon arrival at 9:36 p.m, police said they found two people with gunshot wounds critically injured. One person was located inside the vehicle and the other outside the vehicle. In a news release Thursday morning, police identified the victims as Elizabeth Perry, 35, and Robert Reynolds, 59.
WOWT
Omaha Police tracking excessive speeding across the metro
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Excessive speeding is not a new problem in the metro, but Omaha Police are doing what they can to try to combat the issue. Sunday night, the OPD traffic unit was monitoring speeders on West Dodge Road — specifically between Interstate 680 and 156th Street.
KETV.com
Two people injured after crash involving rock truck in Sarpy County on Thursday
GRETNA, Neb. — Two people are injured after a crash involving a rock truck in Sarpy County, according to authorities. The crash, which involved a rock truck and a pickup truck, occurred around 3:45 p.m. near South 252nd Street and Highway 6, according to law enforcement. Law enforcement said...
WOWT
BREAKING: Aubrey Trail death sentence upheld
Omaha Air Force veteran calls car win life-changing. Updated: 8 hours ago. Peter Tiedemann says having a way to get to his new job...
KETV.com
Two Lincoln men believed to have died in plane crash Wednesday in Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Two men from Lincoln are believed to have died in a plane crash Wednesday in Nebraska, according to the state patrol. The Nebraska State Patrol said, after preliminary identification, the two occupants are believed to be 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen. The crash...
klin.com
Lincoln Teenager Wounded By Accidental Gunfire
Lincoln Police say an 18 year old man was taken to the hospital Monday night after an accidentally shooting. Police were called to 23rd and B Street around 11:45 p.m. “As officers were responding they were notified that the male was being transported to a local hospital by private vehicle,” says LPD Captain Max Hubka. The victim is in stable condition.
