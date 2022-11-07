ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Putin 'has been offered surrender terms by the West' as he loses control of Kherson - and 'his cronies have reacted positively because it allows them to stay in power and avoid criminal charges'

Vladimir Putin has been offered surrender terms by the West, a respected Russian policy expert revealed today, as Moscow's troops were forced to withdraw from the city of Kherson in yet another humiliating defeat. Professor Valery Solovey, formerly at Moscow's prestigious Institute of International Relations and who claims to have...
Clayton News Daily

Hong Kong jails woman for insulting China's national anthem during Olympic celebration

A woman who waved a British colonial-era flag to celebrate Hong Kong claiming Olympic gold has become the first person in the city to be jailed on a charge of insulting the Chinese national anthem. Paula Leung, a 42-year-old online journalist, admitted the charge and was given a three-month jail...
Clayton News Daily

Australia blames cyber criminals in Russia for Medibank data breach

Cyber criminals in Russia are behind a ransomware attack on one of Australia's largest private health insurers that's seen sensitive personal data published to the dark web, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) said Friday. In a short press conference, AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw told reporters investigators know the identity of...

