Putin 'has been offered surrender terms by the West' as he loses control of Kherson - and 'his cronies have reacted positively because it allows them to stay in power and avoid criminal charges'
Vladimir Putin has been offered surrender terms by the West, a respected Russian policy expert revealed today, as Moscow's troops were forced to withdraw from the city of Kherson in yet another humiliating defeat. Professor Valery Solovey, formerly at Moscow's prestigious Institute of International Relations and who claims to have...
A failed war helped bring down the Soviet Union. Now Putin's failing war in Ukraine might set Russia up for a bleak future.
Thirty years ago, the Soviet Union's failed war in Afghanistan helped bring down its empire. Now Russia's faltering war effort in Ukraine is raising doubts about the future of Putin's regime. The war could hasten change in Russia or deepen the dynamics that brought Putin to power. Aging men in...
Clayton News Daily
South Korean court approves extradition of woman accused of New Zealand 'suitcase murders'
A court in South Korea has approved the extradition of a woman facing murder charges in New Zealand in connection with a case in which the remains of two dead children were found in abandoned suitcases. The Seoul High Court told CNN Friday it had ruled that the woman could...
Clayton News Daily
Hong Kong jails woman for insulting China's national anthem during Olympic celebration
A woman who waved a British colonial-era flag to celebrate Hong Kong claiming Olympic gold has become the first person in the city to be jailed on a charge of insulting the Chinese national anthem. Paula Leung, a 42-year-old online journalist, admitted the charge and was given a three-month jail...
Clayton News Daily
As major powers meet in Asia, the rest of the world is pressed to pick a side
World leaders are converging in Phnom Penh this weekend for the first in a series of international summits in Southeast Asia over the coming week, where divisions between major powers and conflict threaten to overshadow talks. The first stop is the Cambodian capital where leaders from across the Indo-Pacific will...
Clayton News Daily
Australia blames cyber criminals in Russia for Medibank data breach
Cyber criminals in Russia are behind a ransomware attack on one of Australia's largest private health insurers that's seen sensitive personal data published to the dark web, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) said Friday. In a short press conference, AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw told reporters investigators know the identity of...
