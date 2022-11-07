Surprise! Rebel Wilson Welcomes Baby Girl Via Surrogate

mega

Rebel Wilson is a mom! On Monday, November 7, the movie star announced via Instagram the birth of daughter Royce Lillian , who was born via surrogate.

"Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗," she penned. "I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle ! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!"

"I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable . I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club. 💗💗💗" the proud new mama concluded the heart warming post.

Fans and friends congratulated Wilson in the comments section, with Lindsey Vonn writing, "So so happy for you mama ❤️❤️." Arielle Caroline Kebbel penned, "Congrats 💞💞💞 so happy for you, you’re going to be an incredible mom. Welcome to the world sweet Roycie!"

The Pitch Perfect actress has a lot to be happy about between her newfound motherhood and a thriving romance with girlfriend Ramona Agruma . As OK! previously reported , Wilson went public with their relationship in June of this year.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗 #loveislove," the actress penned in her Instagram announcement.

"We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other, " she said of their romance before going public with who she was dating. "It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic."

"I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it's great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship ," the comedian explained.