Kyte, a San Francisco, CA-based firm that delivers automobiles on demand for day by day, weekly or month-to-month use, raised $60m in Sequence B progress fairness financing. The spherical, which brings Kyte’s complete funding to roughly $300m throughout fairness and debt, was led by InterAlpen Companions, whose founder, Stephen George – an early investor in Tesla and SpaceX – is becoming a member of Kyte’s Board. Valor Fairness Companions, Anthemis, Citi Ventures, and Hearst Ventures, and current traders DN Capital plus 1984 Ventures, FJ Labs, and City Innovation Fund, participated within the spherical.

1 DAY AGO