Hurricane Ian Destroyed Some Incredible Cars, and Thousands Are Now Available at Salvage Auctions
CopartHurricane Ian destroyed so many cars in Florida and other southern states that the Copart website now lets you browse them with even greater ease.
Four car depreciation hacks that could save you thousands on a new or used car when it’s time for a trade-in
THE best hacks to maintain the value of your car have finally come to the surface, courtesy of Kelley Blue Book. Just paying attention to maintenance and doing the work to sell your own car could save you tons of cash. Car depreciation, the dropping of value in an aging...
Gadget Daddy: Yes, you can turn a AA battery into a C- or D-cell battery. How?
Riddle me this: I have a flashlight that uses D-cell batteries. But I don't own any D-cell batteries. How does the flashlight light up?. When I started the change-over from using alkaline batteries — which are sometimes prone to leak and thereby corrode the electronics they power — for rechargeable ones (which are far more economical and rarely leak), I didn't know the answer to that riddle either.
Men's Health
This Cordless Drill Set Has 1,000 Reviews and It’s at Its Lowest Price Ever
ONE OF the most underrated deals that occur during Black Friday are those in the home improvement space, especially when it comes to tools. Whether you're looking to upgrade your drill or pick up a new socket wrench set, discounted tools are the gift that keeps on giving. In fact, new tools are one of the most practical gift ideas around. It's something the recipient will actually use (as long as they take up handyman tasks themselves, as opposed to hiring out).
travelawaits.com
Top-Rated Portable Power Stations For Travel
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Life can get overwhelming. After a few months of work, family, and social obligations, I am usually ready for a week-long retreat in nature. Dreaming of camping in a remote area surrounded by natural beauty, while dedicating my time to meditating, hiking, and reading, sounds like a piece of heaven.
Jalopnik
Best Used Car Warranty
When you want to buy a used car, you’re looking for dependability. It’s no different for used car warranty companies. You want to find an extended warranty company that protects your used car with good coverage and a reputable track record. Great used car warranty companies are out...
electrek.co
Tesla to allow salvaged vehicles back on Supercharger network
Good news for Tesla tinkerers with salvaged vehicles. Tesla is establishing a process to allow them back on the Supercharger network – something that has been a big issue for them over the last few years. In 2020, Tesla blocked access to Supercharging and third-party fast-charging to all salvaged...
teslarati.com
Tesla Semi looks like a beast on the freeway as delivery date nears
It’s only a few weeks before the Tesla Semi’s first customer deliveries. With this in mind, the electric vehicle maker seems determined to test its Class 8 all-electric truck as much as possible before it hands over the first batch of the vehicles to its customers. Over the...
electrek.co
Juiced Bikes early Black Friday sale offers up to $500 off from $999 in New Green Deals
If you’ve been holding off on picking up a Juiced Bikes e-bike, then now’s your chance. Coming in with up to $500 in savings, these early Black Friday deals offer some of the best prices that we’ve seen ever with e-bikes starting as low as $999. Juiced Bikes require no gas or oil to function, and even the base model class 2 RipRacer can achieve speeds of 20 MPH and has a range of 35 miles. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Tesla’s Found a Way Around Direct Sales Bans by Putting Dealerships on Tribal Lands
The dealerships and service centers will employ Native Americans from the area as part of an agreement. The car dealership model continues to draw the ire of customers and manufacturers alike. From egregious markups to cries of foul play over EV-related investments, dealer snafus are making the direct-to-consumer sales model more attractive by the day. There's just one problem: automakers can't sell directly to the public in a handful of states. Tesla, however, has learned to circumvent this.
Men's Health
Dyson Black Friday Sales 2022: Shop the 6 Best Vacuum Deals
WHEN IT comes to technology designed for the home, Dyson makes some of the best vacuums, innovative hair tools, fans, air purifiers, and humidifiers we've ever used. But anyone who has purchased or researched Dyson before will know that unfortunately, all that innovation comes at a pretty expensive price. And due to high demand and lots of online hype, Dyson vacuums rarely, if ever, go on sale.
Could Hybrid Transmissions Save Traditional Internal Combustion Engines?
Adding fully electric range to every new internal combustion engine car might just preserve the V8. The post Could Hybrid Transmissions Save Traditional Internal Combustion Engines? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
utvactionmag.com
KAWASAKI ANNOUNCES CARBON NEUTRALITY PLANS
During the 2022 EICMA Motorcycle Show in Milan, President of Kawasaki Motors Corporation, Mr. Hiroshi Ito, unveiled a range of pre-production and prototype Kawasaki models and announced Kawasaki’s company-wide vision focused on Carbon Neutrality. Demonstrating Kawasaki’s full breadth of carbon neutral models, an experimental hydrogen powered display engine based...
Woman Comes Up With No-Fail Way to Find Studs In the Wall
This comes in handy when you’re trying to hang something
Men's Health
Nike's Black Friday Deals Are Here Early—and Seriously Great
SOMEHOW WE'VE hit that time of year the sun sets by 5 p.m., and while we don't love that, we do love that it signals the start of sale season for fashion, tech, and home goods. And, when it comes down to it, a deal is a deal. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are right around the corner, and as we inch closer and closer to November 25, we're already seeing major savings across the board.
New eVTOL ‘Axe’ Aircraft Flies 100 MPH and Parks at Home for $173K
In 1962, "The Jetsons" promised a future with flying cars that still hasn't materialized. But the vehicles that zipped George and Judy off to work would be put to shame by what could soon be coming to...
torquenews.com
Honda Offers Sneak Peek At All-New 2023 Accord - Images and Info Here
The American-made Honda Accord enters a new era. Here’s what Honda says we can look forward to. Honda’s Accord is about to enter its 11th generation in 2023. The all-new Accord will feature many upgrades to ensure it remains one of the top-selling American-made vehicles. The Accord will...
MotorAuthority
2023 Kia EV6 GT delivers 576 hp for $62,695
Buyers in the market for an electric vehicle that offers serious performance don't need to drop six figures, as there are interesting options that won't break the bank, such as the 2023 Kia EV6 GT which can be had for $62,695, including a $1,295 destination charge. Close to 63 grand...
Men's Health
The 7 Best Apple Watch Bands for Men in 2022
WITH THE release of the latest Apple Watch Series 8 in September, everyone’s favorite tech company pretty much set—or re-set—the standard for what we should all expect from the world’s best smartwatches (and the best fitness watches too). With a dizzying amount of features, including next-gen must-haves like built-in Crash Detection, a crazy accurate GPS, temperature sensors, excellent battery life (especially in Low Power Mode), and more, this year’s Apple Watch (especially the Apple Watch Ultra) has become the benchmark for all other smartwatches. But, if there’s one thing we wish it would’ve done differently, it’s the watchband.
Android Headlines
LG's C2 OLED TV crashes to its lowest price ever, ahead of Black Friday
LG’s most popular OLED TV, the C2 is finally on sale over at Amazon. And it has crashed down to its lowest price ever. These are the Black Friday prices, so you can buy today and not worry about it dropping further in a couple of weeks. Many models...
