Voter turnout larger than expected in Algonac
The weather was good with the sun shining amid mild November temperatures which may have played a part in the strong voter turnout in Algonac for the Nov. 8, 2022 general election. City Clerk Lisa Borgacz said foot traffic at the city’s two precincts remained steady all day long and...
What voters in Macomb County are saying after the 2022 Midterm Election
People across the state are waking up to the latest results from the 2022 Midterm Election, and voters have made their voices heard loud and clear.
Macomb County results: Hackel wins 4th term as executive; GOP keeps commission majority
Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel won a fourth four-year term in office as the county's top elected official while the county Board of Commissioners will keep its Republican majority, according to unofficial election results Wednesday. Hackel, 60, a Democrat from Macomb Township, won with 61.5% of the vote against Republican Nicholyn Brandenburg, a former county commissioner who is in her mid-70s, who received 38.5% of the vote with all of the county's 343 precincts reporting. Hackel was...
Results are in on Clio medical marijuana, other Genesee County proposals
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Proposals in several communities have been decided by voters around Genesee County even as overall election results were slow to come in on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In Clio, voters narrowly approved a change in the city’s charter, allowing for two medical marijuana provisioning centers in the...
Michigan Midterm Election 2022 Results: Macomb County Commissioners
Voters in Michigan will decide who will make up the new Macomb County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, November 8. Stay on this page to view the results once polls close and votes are counted.
Michigan's legislature, Governor's office controlled by Democrats for the first time in over 30 years
Two closely watched races in Macomb County and parts of Detroit ended with Democrats beating out their Republican rivals Wednesday morning, all but securing the State Senate while Democrats won the majority of House seats.
Hayman is new mayor in Marysville; Kindsvater out in St. Clair; Repp reelected in PH
A handful of fresh faces will be joining those of a number of incumbents at city council tables in Marysville, St. Clair and Port Huron an on the county board of commissioners following the Nov. 8 election. New mayor in Marysville; Deising loses. In Marysville, Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Hayman...
Election results for Nov. 8 midterm in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Voters in Genesee County can decide the fate of Flint’s mayor, Genesee County’s board of commissioners, school boards and congressional representatives today. Local elections are taking place across Genesee County and the state of Michigan in the Nov. 8 midterm, where governor, attorney...
Gretchen Whitmer’s path to victory: Expanding support in Michigan suburbs
Whitmer won by growing her wins in vote-rich Oakland, Macomb and Kent counties. Tudor Dixon outperformed 2018 GOP nominee Bill Schuette in 47 counties. Historic turnout, propelled by an abortion-rights measure, helped Whitmer turn back Republican challenger. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won a second term Tuesday buoyed by historic turnout,...
Bay County election results for Nov. 8
BAY CITY, MI - Voters headed out to the polls throughout Bay County on Nov. 8 to exercise their right to vote. Here’s what they decided as they considered the fate of numerous statewide and local proposals as well as a multitude of local and state races. See below...
Macomb County high schooler gets 5-year felony after principal found loaded gun in backpack
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A Macomb County high school student has been charged with a five-year felony after the principal looked in his backpack and found a loaded gun that had been stolen out of Bloomfield Township. The discovery was made Wednesday (Nov. 9) at Roseville High School. Police said...
'A bloodbath': State Republicans lick their wounds after Blue wave result
FOX 2 (WJBK) - The day after coming up short in state races from the top of the ticket on down, Michigan Republicans were set to meet at Johnny Black's Public House in Orion Township. Some Republicans who spoke to FOX 2 about why the Democrats won big, cited the...
New faces on PHASD, Marysville and East China school boards
Three school boards along the St. Clair County coast will have new faces following the Nov. 8 election. In a busy contest, eight candidates competed for two six-year seats on the board of trustees. Voters could vote for as many as two candidates. Incumbent Michael Westrick of Cottrellville Township was...
James ekes out win over Marlinga for suburban U.S. House seat
Republican businessman John James has prevailed over Democrat and former prosecutor Carl Marlinga in their contest for an open seat in Congress representing southern Macomb County and Rochester and Rochester Hills in Oakland County. James had 49% of the vote and Marlinga had 48% with 99%of the votes counted when...
Several counties searching for snow plow drivers this winter
It might not feel like winter, but it is just around the corner. So counties are looking for snow plow drivers and like other industries, there is a worker shortage.
Gretchen Whitmer announces nearly 300 new jobs in Grand Blanc Township
GRAND BLANC TWP, MI - More jobs are coming to Grand Blanc Township. Mara Technologies Inc., a global electronics manufacturer, is establishing its U.S. headquarters in Grand Blanc Township with nearly 300 jobs, located at 10456 N. Holly Rd. In a news release, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, in a partnership with...
Here Are Genesee County’s 10 Most Accident Prone Intersections
Ironically, Genesee County's most dangerous intersection is not far from a Michigan Secretary of State branch office. There's also Speedway, McDonald's, and a funeral home nearby. The 25 Safest Places to Live in Michigan - Do You Know Where Your Town Ranks?. Be sure to keep scrolling to see the...
Woodruff waives preliminary exam, bound over to circuit court with $10 million bond
Despite his preliminary examination in district court having been scheduled for 1:30 on Tuesday, November 8, with the help of his lawyer, Gerry Mason, 27-year-old Shawn Patrick Woodruff requested to waive the hearing, choosing instead to be bound over to the county’s circuit court. During preliminary examinations, it is...
Michigan State Police warn of Wednesday crackdown on I-696 in Macomb County
Michigan State Police have announced they will have extra patrols out on the I-696 beginning Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 6 p.m. through 10 p.m. Troopers will focus on the stretch of I-696 between Dequindre Road and I-94 in Macomb County.
Power restored to down traffic signals on busy stretch of Hall Road in Macomb County
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Power has been restored to the several traffic signals that were down Wednesday afternoon on a busy stretch of Hall Road in Macomb County. As of about 1:10 p.m. on Nov. 9, power had been restored to traffic signals on eastbound and westbound Hall Road (M-59) between Heydenreich and Schoenherr roads. The traffic lights were without power as of about 11:45 a.m. the same day.
