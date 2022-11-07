ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanilac County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Voter turnout larger than expected in Algonac

The weather was good with the sun shining amid mild November temperatures which may have played a part in the strong voter turnout in Algonac for the Nov. 8, 2022 general election. City Clerk Lisa Borgacz said foot traffic at the city’s two precincts remained steady all day long and...
ALGONAC, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Macomb County results: Hackel wins 4th term as executive; GOP keeps commission majority

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel won a fourth four-year term in office as the county's top elected official while the county Board of Commissioners will keep its Republican majority, according to unofficial election results Wednesday. Hackel, 60, a Democrat from Macomb Township, won with 61.5% of the vote against Republican Nicholyn Brandenburg, a former county commissioner who is in her mid-70s, who received 38.5% of the vote with all of the county's 343 precincts reporting. Hackel was...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
bridgemi.com

Gretchen Whitmer’s path to victory: Expanding support in Michigan suburbs

Whitmer won by growing her wins in vote-rich Oakland, Macomb and Kent counties. Tudor Dixon outperformed 2018 GOP nominee Bill Schuette in 47 counties. Historic turnout, propelled by an abortion-rights measure, helped Whitmer turn back Republican challenger. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won a second term Tuesday buoyed by historic turnout,...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Bay County election results for Nov. 8

BAY CITY, MI - Voters headed out to the polls throughout Bay County on Nov. 8 to exercise their right to vote. Here’s what they decided as they considered the fate of numerous statewide and local proposals as well as a multitude of local and state races. See below...
BAY COUNTY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

New faces on PHASD, Marysville and East China school boards

Three school boards along the St. Clair County coast will have new faces following the Nov. 8 election. In a busy contest, eight candidates competed for two six-year seats on the board of trustees. Voters could vote for as many as two candidates. Incumbent Michael Westrick of Cottrellville Township was...
MARYSVILLE, MI
Detroit News

James ekes out win over Marlinga for suburban U.S. House seat

Republican businessman John James has prevailed over Democrat and former prosecutor Carl Marlinga in their contest for an open seat in Congress representing southern Macomb County and Rochester and Rochester Hills in Oakland County. James had 49% of the vote and Marlinga had 48% with 99%of the votes counted when...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Power restored to down traffic signals on busy stretch of Hall Road in Macomb County

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Power has been restored to the several traffic signals that were down Wednesday afternoon on a busy stretch of Hall Road in Macomb County. As of about 1:10 p.m. on Nov. 9, power had been restored to traffic signals on eastbound and westbound Hall Road (M-59) between Heydenreich and Schoenherr roads. The traffic lights were without power as of about 11:45 a.m. the same day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy