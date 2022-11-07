Would Tim Burton Work With Johnny Depp Again After The Amber Heard Trial? Here Are His Thoughts

Actor Johnny Depp has had a long and successful career, making his mark as a chameleon who was able to take a variety of colorful roles. Many of his most beloved roles come from his years of collaboration with Tim Burton, including Edward Scissorhands , the Alice in Wonderland movies, Sweeney Todd , Charlie and the Chocolate Factory among others. But would Burton work with Depp after the Amber Heard trial? Here’s his thoughts.

While Johnny Depp has been a public figure for decades, much of the conversation surrounding him over the last few years has been his ongoing legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard . The two celebs have both made serious allegations against the other, suffering professionally as a result. Iconic filmmaker Tim Burton was recently asked by Retuers if he’d be willing to work with Depp again on a future project. He responded with:

If the right thing was around, sure[...] I think with anybody, you just, I never work with anybody even with my friends, it's not like a party so I always would like to try it with him or anybody to kind of go; what is the part? What is the thing? And then is it the right thing, is it the right character? I take things on those basis and no others.

Well, there you have it. It sounds like while there’s nothing currently cooking up, Tim Burton would be down to once again collaborate with Johnny Depp in a movie project. It would all depend on what that project might be. Although with the 59 year-old actor seemingly going through a comeback, this wouldn’t come totally out of the blue.

Tim Burton’s comments about a future Johnny Depp project come as he’s promoting his new Netflix series Wednesday starring Jenna Ortega. Eventually the converation turned to his work with Johnny Depp, who continues to make headlines regarding Amber Heard, with his lawyers recently submitting an appeal of the verdict. While Burton didn’t speak about any of the controversy, it sounds like he’d be open to working with the Sleepy Hollow actor. Although he claims he doesn’t seek out projects for the purpose of reuniting with frequent co-workers.

Considering just how many times Tim Burton has worked with folks like Johnny Depp or Helena Bonhman Carter, his comments might be surprising to some moviegoers out there. He’s not the only filmmaker to regularly use teh same company of actors, but actors like Depp are almost synonymous with the filmmaker. We’ll just have to wait and see if they actually team-up for another movie sometime in the future.

As previously mentioned, Johnny Depp’s career is seemingly in the mist of a comeback. He recently filmed his first movie, while also picking up a directing gig. Depp has also been touring as a musician, and has broken the internet for disappearing at events like the VMAs and Rihanna’s upcoming Savage X Fenty show . But it remians to be seen if he’ll once again play a zany new character in a Tim Burton project.

Wednesday will arrive on Netflix November 23rd. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience. I have to wonder what is more likely, another Depp/Burton movie or the actor’s return as Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise.