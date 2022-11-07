Read full article on original website
SR22 crashes after student and CFI fight over controls
The flight instructor reported that he and the student pilot were landing at their home airport in Denver following a training flight in the Cirrus SR22. During the planned full stop landing with a gusting crosswind, the student pilot flared high, and the airplane drifted left of runway centerline. The...
National Air and Space Museum explores General Aviation in upcoming lectures
The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum will explore the many uses of general aviation, including using aviation for humanitarian aid and sports, in its upcoming GE Lecture Series. On Nov. 17, 2022, a program will explore how aviation is used to increase access to eye care in communities...
Human Factors: No one in command
There’s this great cartoon drifting around the internet. A little boy and his father are walking past an airliner and the child asks: “Dad, why are there always two pilots?”. The father replies, “One has to prevent the other from doing stupid things.” To which the boy then...
A near miss and a mishap with an iPad creates problems for Baron pilot
This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports. Before I left for this trip...
