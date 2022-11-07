ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Asylum seekers line up overnight for chance to get their cases processed

By Natalie Duddridge
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Wkqd_0j1rmuAd00

Asylum seekers line up overnight for chance in federal court 02:25

NEW YORK -- Thousands of people seeking asylum in New York City waited in line overnight to guarantee a spot in federal immigration court .

CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke with people trying to get their cases processed.

At 11 p.m. Sunday, at least 20 people were already lined up outside 26 Federal Plaza waiting for asylum hearings. By 5 a.m. Monday, the line extended around the building.

Many were wrapped in blankets, some tried to sleep on benches, holding children.

"More 100, more 100, more 100 people," said a woman named Antonia from Colombia. "Three in the morning, somebody here. The line is long, they sleeping here."

She said she has come with her family several times and been turned away.

"I can't, I can't he said a lot of people inside," she said. "Nobody go more inside."

One man said around 6 a.m. security guards came outside and let the first 500 people inside, then sent the rest home.

"Open the door 6-o-clock, close the door 9-o-clock," he said. "Three hours, it's too many people."

Many of the people in line are immigrants from Venezuela fleeing political and economic turmoil.

One woman said she journeyed through seven countries and eventually crossed the border into El Paso, Texas. She was then bused to New York, sent by Gov. Greg Abbott along with 22,000 other migrants who have been arriving without warning.

Mayor Eric Adams called out Gov. Abbott on "60 Minutes."

"Is his fight with the national policy, or is his fight with New Yorkers?" Adams asked. "He created this humanitarian crisis by his human hands, his actions. There was nothing that prevented him from communicating with our team, saying how do we coordinate this so we don't overburden another municipality."

We reached out to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and a spokesperson said it's working to address the processing delays, saying they were exacerbated by the pandemic.

"We just don't have the personnel, the resources, the infrastructure or the right processes to manage what's happening there well right now," said Theresa Cardinal Brown, an immigration policy advisor with the Bipartisan Policy Center, adding the asylum process can take years.

The woman we spoke with from Venezuela said no matter how long it takes, she's thankful she made it safely to New York City.

Comments / 52

Trump won
4d ago

we can't take care of everyone and why shouldn't other cities take on some burden El Paso is a tiny town with few resources suck it up New York City

Reply(1)
28
Peon
4d ago

95% of them do not have the valid case for asylum. So, will they be deported? It is the question to all liberal democrats here.

Reply(5)
47
AP_000650.757b2756c6d84dedb83b054e827c6a41.1439
4d ago

Mayor Adams this disaster was Joe Bidens doing. You know Texas doesn’t exactly get a heads up on the thousands crossing over every day. The s border crisis was done on purpose by Joe Biden. I’m a Texas resident and what Biden did to the border states is horrible from Americas side as well as the illegals. Now, want to talk about all the drugs being brought in?

Reply
22
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Here’s the Very Simple Way to End the Chaos at the Border

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently created a national uproar when he flew 50 Venezuelan undocumented immigrants and asylum seekers to Martha’s Vineyard. DeSantis’ plan sought to expose the supposed hypocrisy of Democrats who say they welcome immigrants, but subsequently panic when the immigrants arrive in their communities.His flight follows similar actions by Republican Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona, who have sent busloads of migrants to liberal cities, hoping to provoke fierce reactions.Regardless of the effect of the flight to Martha’s Vineyard, it exposed an underlying chaos that has paralyzed the immigration debate. And it is...
FLORIDA STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Bus load of desperate asylum-seekers land in Denver; first influx in 3 years

Outside a Denver shelter Friday, whose location is being kept secret for safety’s sake, migrant children in sweats and borrowed gloves pelted one another with snowballs. Just hours into a cold place called Colorado they figured out how to build a snowman and decorated its head with a frozen autumn leaf.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Who’s behind Haiti’s most powerful gang alliance?

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has approved a resolution that imposes sanctions on Jimmy Chérizier, leader of a powerful gang federation in Haiti, who is accused of threatening the country’s peace, security or stability. It also places a travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo on Chérizier and would establish a committee to designate others to be put on a sanctions list.
Washington Examiner

Biden thinks it's morally wrong not to force gender transitions on children

President Joe Biden thinks it is morally wrong to oppose pumping children full of chemicals and cutting off their body parts so that they can identify as the opposite gender. In an interview with a transgender activist, Biden said that nobody should be able to prevent doctors from chemically or surgically transitioning children, which Democrats and activists euphemistically refer to as “gender-affirming care.”
Vice

A Marine Known as ‘El Marino’ Has Allegedly Started His Own Cartel

A former Mexican marine and ex-lieutenant for the infamous Sinaloa Cartel drug lord Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada is forming a new cartel, according to a series of official documents leaked by a hacker group. Carlos Enrique Martínez Cuesta, known as “El Marino” or “El 5,” recently parted ways...
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
133K+
Followers
26K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy