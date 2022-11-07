Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Gov.-elect Jim Pillen begins administration construction with transition appointments
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov.-elect Jim Pillen has begun assembling a team for his transition into the governor’s mansion. Dave Lopez, the former assistant attorney general under Jon Bruning and Doug Peterson, will serve as the transition team’s director and Chief of Staff. Lopez also represented State...
1011now.com
Frederickson moves ahead of Dornan in pivotal Nebraska legislative race
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It looks like Nebraska Democrats may thwart an effort by state Republicans to obtain a filibuster-proof majority in the one-house Nebraska Legislature. On Friday morning, absentee ballots submitted on Election Day were counted in Douglas County. Those new ballots moved Omaha mental health provider John Frederickson, a Democrat, ahead of attorney Stu Dornan, a Republican, by 69 votes in Legislative District 20.
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln City Council plans to begin process soon to replace Jane Raybould, who will move to the Legislature
The Lincoln City Council hopes to begin the process to find a replacement for Jane Raybould — who won the District 28 Legislative race Tuesday — this week or early next week. City Council Chairwoman Tammy Ward said she hopes to get information out soon with details on...
News Channel Nebraska
City of Beatrice investigating insurance on Dempster Plant facilities
BEATRICE - The City of Beatrice is hiring a company to help determine if old insurance policies in existence may help cover part of the cleanup cost of the former Dempster Industries Plant site in south Beatrice. Officials approved the agreement with Eisenstein Malanchuk LLP to assist in negotiating environmental...
KETV.com
Need for snowplow drivers at Nebraska Department of Transportation, rural counties, Council Bluffs
OMAHA, Neb. — If frost or precipitation accumulates across any stretch of 10,000 miles covered by the Nebraska Department of Transportation, it's as prepared as it can be. But NDOT continues to recruit. A spokesperson says it needs anywhere from 200 to 250 drivers with commercial driver's licenses. She...
News Channel Nebraska
WarHorse Omaha casino licensing approved
OMAHA, Neb. -- It was announced Thursday by Ho-Chunk Inc. that WarHorse Gaming was issued a second license for a location in Omaha. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission issued WarHorse the license on Tuesday, securing a future for WarHorse Omaha. “This is a massive step forward,” said Lance Morgan,...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska voters overwhelmingly approve voter ID, back minimum wage hike
Nebraska voters Tuesday overwhelmingly approved making voters show identification in future elections. Initiative 432, which amends the state constitution to require voters to "present valid photographic identification” before casting a ballot, passed easily, with more than six in 10 voters supporting it as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. It's unclear...
klkntv.com
Abortion rights supporters in Nebraska vow to take fight to ballot box if needed
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Members of Save IVF Nebraska have revealed that a ballot initiative aimed at keeping abortion legal in our state is in the works. They say Nebraskans can’t leave it up to the Legislature to protect a woman’s right to choose, given the midterm election results.
News Channel Nebraska
Clearwater, Wahoo organizations receive funding to support local technology
CLEARWATER, Neb. -- Two Nebraska communities are getting funding to improve their technology. The Foundation for Rural Service, the philanthropic arm of The Rural Broadband Association, made an announcement Thursday declaring the recipients of 31 grants totaling over $142,000 to support projects in rural communities, the largest amount ever granted by the foundation.
News Channel Nebraska
Jefferson County takes part in nationwide 'Operation Green Light' to honor veterans
FAIRBURY, NE — Jefferson County is honoring its veterans by taking part in the nationwide Operation Green Light. Operation Green Light is put on by the National Association of Counties and National Association of County Veteran Service Officers. The mission is to make sure veterans are seen, appreciated and supported.
News Channel Nebraska
Two Beatrice City Councilmen wrapping up their service, next month
BEATRICE – Eighteen years of service will be leaving the Beatrice City Council in early December. Second Ward Councilman Rick Clabaugh, a retired pharmacy owner, has served ten years on the city council. Fourth Ward Councilman Joe Billesbach, a local jewelry business owner, is completing eight years on the body.
klkntv.com
One Lancaster County commissioner race still unclear
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The results are in for the Lancaster County commissioner races in Districts 1 and 3. The winner in District 5 can’t be declared with certainty. Last updated: November 9, 2022 12:16 am 12:16 am CST. Sean Flowerday has won the 2022 election for District...
doniphanherald.com
Latest ballot count in Lancaster County narrows the margin in tight county attorney race
About 3,500 early vote ballots counted Thursday by the Lancaster County Election Commission didn’t flip any close races. But it did narrow Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon’s 2,000-vote lead over state Sen. Adam Morfeld to 1,162. Percentagewise, Condon leads by a 50.5%-49.4% margin. When Election Commissioner Dave Shively...
KETV.com
2022 Nebraska midterm election results: Governor's race, congressional seats and more
OMAHA, Neb. — GOVERNOR | 1st CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT | 2nd CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT | 3rd CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT | STATE, LEGISLATURE | DOUGLAS COUNTY | OMAHA CHARTER AMENDMENTS | SARPY COUNTY | LANCASTER COUNTY | DODGE COUNTY | CASS COUNTY | WASHINGTON COUNTY |. Tuesday was midterm election day and ballots...
KETV.com
Bacon wins re-election, Republicans sweep Nebraska Congressional races
OMAHA, Neb. — Republican second district Nebraska Republican Don Bacon won re-election to Congress in Tuesday's general election on the strength of his support in western Sarpy and Saunders County. With 99% of the vote counted, Bacon had a lead of more than 9,000 votes than Democratic challenger Tony...
klkntv.com
Driver faces $10 million fine after hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 53-year-old man from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, admits to hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska. Albert Bailey pleaded guilty this week after a wiretap investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration uncovered the crime in 2021. Agents discovered that Bailey was a driver for...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Department of Transportation gives driving tips for deer season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — In Nebraska, daylight saving time brings more than just a time change. It brings deer in the middle of mating season closer to city roads and highways. The deer, which are looking for food post farmers’ harvest, begin to cross the pavement at increasing rates...
kjan.com
Interstate Changes Happening Next Week in Council Bluffs
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – Nov. 10, 2022 – Motorists need to prepare for multiple overnight closures and changes to Interstate 29 and I-480 in Council Bluffs next week. On Sunday, Nov. 13, southbound I-29 will be closed at 16th Street, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., weather permitting. This will allow construction crews to prepare for the extended closure of southbound I-29 at Avenue G. Motorists should follow the detours. (click on the maps below to enlarge)
News Channel Nebraska
Jefferson County Assessor race could come down to provisional ballots
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NE — One of the local races in Jefferson County is still tightly contested as we enter the afternoon after election day. For the race for Jefferson County Assessor, incumbent Mary Banahan — who ran a write-in campaign — is leading by one vote against challenger Michael Vocelka who also ran as a write-in candidate.
klin.com
Portions of Mid-Town Lincoln May Have Electric Power Issue
Shortly after 5am a loud boom was heard at the Broadcast House studios at 44th & O in Lincoln. All radio stations remain on the air but there are some limitations within the studio area as the building has lost partial power. LES has been notified and are dispatching crews....
