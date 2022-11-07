ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennet, NE

1011now.com

Frederickson moves ahead of Dornan in pivotal Nebraska legislative race

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It looks like Nebraska Democrats may thwart an effort by state Republicans to obtain a filibuster-proof majority in the one-house Nebraska Legislature. On Friday morning, absentee ballots submitted on Election Day were counted in Douglas County. Those new ballots moved Omaha mental health provider John Frederickson, a Democrat, ahead of attorney Stu Dornan, a Republican, by 69 votes in Legislative District 20.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

City of Beatrice investigating insurance on Dempster Plant facilities

BEATRICE - The City of Beatrice is hiring a company to help determine if old insurance policies in existence may help cover part of the cleanup cost of the former Dempster Industries Plant site in south Beatrice. Officials approved the agreement with Eisenstein Malanchuk LLP to assist in negotiating environmental...
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

WarHorse Omaha casino licensing approved

OMAHA, Neb. -- It was announced Thursday by Ho-Chunk Inc. that WarHorse Gaming was issued a second license for a location in Omaha. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission issued WarHorse the license on Tuesday, securing a future for WarHorse Omaha. “This is a massive step forward,” said Lance Morgan,...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska voters overwhelmingly approve voter ID, back minimum wage hike

Nebraska voters Tuesday overwhelmingly approved making voters show identification in future elections. Initiative 432, which amends the state constitution to require voters to "present valid photographic identification” before casting a ballot, passed easily, with more than six in 10 voters supporting it as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. It's unclear...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Clearwater, Wahoo organizations receive funding to support local technology

CLEARWATER, Neb. -- Two Nebraska communities are getting funding to improve their technology. The Foundation for Rural Service, the philanthropic arm of The Rural Broadband Association, made an announcement Thursday declaring the recipients of 31 grants totaling over $142,000 to support projects in rural communities, the largest amount ever granted by the foundation.
CLEARWATER, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two Beatrice City Councilmen wrapping up their service, next month

BEATRICE – Eighteen years of service will be leaving the Beatrice City Council in early December. Second Ward Councilman Rick Clabaugh, a retired pharmacy owner, has served ten years on the city council. Fourth Ward Councilman Joe Billesbach, a local jewelry business owner, is completing eight years on the body.
BEATRICE, NE
klkntv.com

One Lancaster County commissioner race still unclear

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The results are in for the Lancaster County commissioner races in Districts 1 and 3. The winner in District 5 can’t be declared with certainty. Last updated: November 9, 2022 12:16 am 12:16 am CST. Sean Flowerday has won the 2022 election for District...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
kjan.com

Interstate Changes Happening Next Week in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – Nov. 10, 2022 – Motorists need to prepare for multiple overnight closures and changes to Interstate 29 and I-480 in Council Bluffs next week. On Sunday, Nov. 13, southbound I-29 will be closed at 16th Street, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., weather permitting. This will allow construction crews to prepare for the extended closure of southbound I-29 at Avenue G. Motorists should follow the detours. (click on the maps below to enlarge)
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Jefferson County Assessor race could come down to provisional ballots

JEFFERSON COUNTY, NE — One of the local races in Jefferson County is still tightly contested as we enter the afternoon after election day. For the race for Jefferson County Assessor, incumbent Mary Banahan — who ran a write-in campaign — is leading by one vote against challenger Michael Vocelka who also ran as a write-in candidate.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NE
klin.com

Portions of Mid-Town Lincoln May Have Electric Power Issue

Shortly after 5am a loud boom was heard at the Broadcast House studios at 44th & O in Lincoln. All radio stations remain on the air but there are some limitations within the studio area as the building has lost partial power. LES has been notified and are dispatching crews....
LINCOLN, NE

