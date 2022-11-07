COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – Nov. 10, 2022 – Motorists need to prepare for multiple overnight closures and changes to Interstate 29 and I-480 in Council Bluffs next week. On Sunday, Nov. 13, southbound I-29 will be closed at 16th Street, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., weather permitting. This will allow construction crews to prepare for the extended closure of southbound I-29 at Avenue G. Motorists should follow the detours. (click on the maps below to enlarge)

