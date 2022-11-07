Read full article on original website
Related
KTBS
Study: Shreveport wastewater leads the nation in methamphetamines
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Shreveport is leading the nation in a very ominous category. Findings from wastewater analysis done by the Louisiana Addiction Research Center show that methamphetamine in the wastewater in Shreveport is double what has been reported anywhere else in the United States. Nicholas Goeders, Louisiana Addiction Research...
KTBS
Sen. Cassidy announces $8.8M in hurricane relief
WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, R-La., Thursday announced Louisiana will receive $8.9 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in relief for Hurricanes Laura and Ida. “Our coastal communities are still picking up the pieces from Hurricanes Laura and Ida,” said Cassidy. “The funding helps South Louisiana families...
Comments / 0