peakofohio.com
Logan County Grand Jury indicts 17
The Logan County Grand Jury handed down several indictments this week. Tanito Petaway – Three counts of Trafficking in Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree, Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the first degree, Major Drug Offender Specification, “MDO”, Specification for Forfeiture of Money in a Drug Case, Illegal Manufacture of Drugs, a felony of the second degree, and Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a felony of the first degree.
Bush gets 75 to life
Logan County Common Pleas Court Judge Kevin Braig imposed an aggregate sentence of 75 years to life on 19-year-old Josia Bush for his role in a Thanksgiving Eve double murder in 2019. Bush was found guilty of several counts stemming from the incident in October, the most serious of which were two counts of Complicity to Murder, an unspecified felony.
Lakeview woman arrested on felony tampering charge
A Lakeview woman was charged with a felony Wednesday night in Lewistown. Washington Township Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle without any headlights on, sitting in the middle of the roadway in the area of County Road 91 and County Road 54. Officers observed the front seat passenger,...
James K. Cox
James K. Cox, 75, of Quincy, passed away peacefully at 8:10 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at his home. He was born in Sidney, Ohio on November 21, 1946, a son of the late Marvin and Velda (Valentine) Cox. On September 10, 1967, Jim married Cynthia (Nye) Cox in...
Family Treatment Court receives state certification
The Family Treatment Court of the Logan County Court of Common Pleas, Family Court Division has earned final certification from the Ohio Supreme Court’s Commission on Specialized Dockets under Family Court Judge Natasha R. Kennedy. In order to receive the certification, the local court had to submit an application,...
Martha “June” Hostetler
Martha “June” Hostetler, 87, died at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Green Hills Care Center, West Liberty, Ohio. She was born June 30, 1935, near West Liberty, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ira D. and Mary (Hartzler) Hostetler. A 1953 graduate of Salem Local...
Veterans Day observation held in downtown Bellefontaine
Cloudy skies and steady rain did little to diminish the crowd that gathered in front of the Logan County Courthouse for the annual Bellefontaine Veteran’s Day ceremony. At exactly 11:11 AM, in recognition of the Armistice that was signed that effectively ended World War 1 on the 11th day of November 1918, members of the Logan County Veteran’s Memorial Squad lowered the flag in front of the courthouse to half-mast.
Berry, Davis Named West Liberty-Salem Seniors of the Month
West Liberty-Salem recently announced its Seniors of the Month. School Activities and Awards: Vice President of Senior Class, Varsity Cheerleading, Drama Club, Show Choir, Musical, Mock Trial, Spanish Club, Key Club, book club, and PAGES. I am an honor roll student and won a Sinclair Spectrum Award for my poem ‘The Five Stages’.
Mayor Stahler informs council about Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission; several ordinances were read
Numerous ordinances were given readings at the Bellefontaine City Council meeting last night. Mayor Ben Stahler started the meeting by informing council that he recently attended a meeting of the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission. Stahler said that Bellefontaine hosted the meeting with representatives from 10 other counties in the area.
Irene Miller
Irene Miller, 93, of Bellefontaine, passed away at 12:44 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. She was born in Ironton, Ohio on December 20, 1928, the daughter of the late William Samuel and Ellen Margaret (Simpson) Butcher. On June 20,...
Indian Lake Middle School announce November Students of the Month
Indian Lake Middle School recently named their November Students of the Month. ILMS teachers and staff selected these students based on their attitude, work ethic, and helpfulness to others. The students honored are 5th grader Aiden Oldiges, 6th grader Wyatt Beair, 7th grader Honesty Rife and 8th grader Morgan Hill-Slaven.
BHS DECA shines at district competition
The Bellefontaine High School DECA team shined at the Ohio DECA District Fall Leadership Conference and Competition at UNOH in Lima on Monday. The following Chiefs brought home DECA Diamond awards:. Morgan Johns 1st place Print Advertisement. Julia Nelson 2nd place Radio Advertisement. Alek Miller & Lillian Shultz 2nd place...
Bellefontaine Middle School announces first honor roll of the year
Bellefontaine Middle School has announced its honor roll for the 1st nine weeks. We encourage open dialogue among people who may disagree. Difficult conversations must be had sometimes to make progress. If you disagree, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.
Orndorf places 5th in Indianapolis marathon
Former Bellefontaine and Grand Valley State distance star Nate Orndorf continues to excel. Nate recently competed in the Monumental Marathon in Indianapolis. He placed 5th out of about 18,000 runners, finishing the race in 2:21:53, averaging 5:25 per mile. Back in September, Nate finished 3rd in the First Energy Akron...
Larry Norton
Larry Norton, 79, of Bellefontaine, Ohio, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Lima Memorial Health System. Larry was born in Bellefontaine on March 9, 1943. He was the tenth of fourteen children born to Ray C. and Cleo N. (Hoge) Norton, who preceded him in death. He is also preceded in death by four sisters and five brothers.
Lady Tigers’ McAuley and Yoder earn academic All-Ohio honors
West Liberty-Salem cross country student-athletes, Addison McAuley and Ashley Yoder received Academic All-Ohio honors from the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches. The award is given to student-athletes in grades 10-12, who have a minimum 3.5-grade point average and compete in the OHSAA state meet. This is the...
