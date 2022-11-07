ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narcity USA

I Ranked All The Bars In Savannah’s Famous Plant Riverside District From Worst To Best

JW Marriott's Plant Riverside District in Savannah, GA has become one of the favorite stops for tourists from across the globe since it opened its doors back in July 2020. Located on Savannah's riverfront, the Plant Riverside District is more than a hotel. The place boasts dozens of shops, restaurants, and entertainment facilities for visitors to enjoy as they're passing through town.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Eat It & Like It

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thanksgiving is around the corner and if you aren’t interested in cooking this year, the Coastal Empire has plenty of alternative options to choose from. Eat it & Like it’s Jesse Blanco joins WTOC on Morning Break with a few options for you to try....
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Interview: The Amazing Race

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday on The Amazing Race the seven remaining teams of season 34 make their way to the mat through Toulouse France. Richmond Hill resident and military serviceman, Marcus Craig and Airforce Captain and brother Michael Craig continue to show up each week with focus and dominance. They go into Wednesday’s leg in first place.
RICHMOND HILL, GA
wtoc.com

13th annual Savannah Comedy Revue Comic Battle

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Local, regional and national talent will compete to see who is the funniest in the Savannah Comedy Revue’s 13th Annual Comic Battle Saturday night in downtown Savannah. Tom Paris, of the Savannah Comedy Revue, joined WTOC on Morning Break along with Rabbi Robert Haas, who...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Interview: Hannah Dasher

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Springfield Fall Festival is just days away. Sam Bauman sat down with the headliner and Effingham native Hannah Dasher to talk about her big return to her hometown.
SPRINGFIELD, GA
wtoc.com

How to make a vegan smashburger

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It is National Vegan Month - a good time to learn more about the healthy form of cooking and eating that does not include any animal products. So, Amanda Jones is going to make a burger. The owner of Swell Burgers and Fries vegan pop-up truck...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Broken Wings returning to the stage

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Broken Wings has already had one encore performance and this week the 100 Black Men of Savannah have been asked to put on the play about kids in the court system one more time. And the local high school students who make up the cast are...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

A veteran goes from homeless to general manager

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - D’Angelo Shaw is the general manager at the Planet Fitness in Statesboro. A job he has a unique passion for. “My favorite part is just watching everybody on their journey. Watching everybody push through their journey. Seeing them on a daily basis.”. Maybe D’Angelo is...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Junior Achievement of Georgia holds Savannah Business Hall of Fame event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Junior Achievement of Georgia held its annual black-tie event tonight to honor two local professionals for their work giving back to our community. Gulfstream Aerospace Senior Vice President of the Administration and General Counsel Ira Berman and retired McDonald’s Owner and Operator Nina Gompels were both inducted in the JA Savannah Business Hall of Fame.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Georgia Southern honors thousands of veterans connected to university

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University is recognizing students this week with military connections as part of Veterans Week. University leaders hope dozens of ribbons help call attention to the thousands of students with military backgrounds. They gathered to call attention to Veterans Week activities on all three campuses....
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

7th annual Musical Toy Drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Music changed Tommy Holland’s life and now he would like to share what it did for him with other young people. Holland will hold his 7th Annual Musical Toy Drive this holiday season to put instruments in the hands of kids who don’t have access to them.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Veterans Day Parade in Savannah moved to Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 2022 Veterans Day Parade in Savannah has been moved to Saturday, Nov. 12. Due to potential impacts from Nicole, the decision was made to move the parade from the originally scheduled time on Friday. The parade is set to begin at 9 a.m. WTOC will...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Police arrest nearly 3 dozen arrests in drug trafficking conspiracy

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A targeted operation led to 32 arrests across Georgia, Florida, and Puerto Rico related to a Southeastern drug trafficking conspiracy. According to officials, a newly unsealed federal indictment charges almost three dozen defendants due to their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy that focused in south Georgia reaching into the Caribbean. […]
GEORGIA STATE

