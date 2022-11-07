Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the StateKennardo G. JamesBluffton, SC
Missing From His Playpen: Quinton SimonNikSavannah, GA
When You Feel "Held Hostage" In A Toxic RelationshipThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
Georgia Council Considers Renaming City Square Over Concerns That It Glorifies Pro-Slavery Vice President John CalhounToby HazlewoodSavannah, GA
Tours, Activities & Trips: Try these Fun Things to do in SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
Related
wtoc.com
INTERVIEW: Cocoa Brown takes the stage at District Live
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Comedian Cocoa Brown is performing at District Live at the Plant Riverside District.
I Ranked All The Bars In Savannah’s Famous Plant Riverside District From Worst To Best
JW Marriott's Plant Riverside District in Savannah, GA has become one of the favorite stops for tourists from across the globe since it opened its doors back in July 2020. Located on Savannah's riverfront, the Plant Riverside District is more than a hotel. The place boasts dozens of shops, restaurants, and entertainment facilities for visitors to enjoy as they're passing through town.
wtoc.com
Eat It & Like It
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thanksgiving is around the corner and if you aren’t interested in cooking this year, the Coastal Empire has plenty of alternative options to choose from. Eat it & Like it’s Jesse Blanco joins WTOC on Morning Break with a few options for you to try....
wtoc.com
Interview: The Amazing Race
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday on The Amazing Race the seven remaining teams of season 34 make their way to the mat through Toulouse France. Richmond Hill resident and military serviceman, Marcus Craig and Airforce Captain and brother Michael Craig continue to show up each week with focus and dominance. They go into Wednesday’s leg in first place.
wtoc.com
13th annual Savannah Comedy Revue Comic Battle
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Local, regional and national talent will compete to see who is the funniest in the Savannah Comedy Revue’s 13th Annual Comic Battle Saturday night in downtown Savannah. Tom Paris, of the Savannah Comedy Revue, joined WTOC on Morning Break along with Rabbi Robert Haas, who...
Ammo maker Norma Precision to expand in Georgia
Ammunition maker Norma Precision plans to build a new manufacturing and logistics complex along I-16 in Bryan County.
wtoc.com
Interview: Hannah Dasher
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Springfield Fall Festival is just days away. Sam Bauman sat down with the headliner and Effingham native Hannah Dasher to talk about her big return to her hometown.
wtoc.com
How to make a vegan smashburger
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It is National Vegan Month - a good time to learn more about the healthy form of cooking and eating that does not include any animal products. So, Amanda Jones is going to make a burger. The owner of Swell Burgers and Fries vegan pop-up truck...
wtoc.com
Broken Wings returning to the stage
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Broken Wings has already had one encore performance and this week the 100 Black Men of Savannah have been asked to put on the play about kids in the court system one more time. And the local high school students who make up the cast are...
WATCH: View Savannah, Tybee live cams as Tropical Storm Nicole impacts begin
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Nicole made landfall as a category 1 hurricane in Florida early Wednesday. It has slowly weakened over land and is now a strong tropical storm. Local impacts are expected in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry today through Friday. Heavy rain, tidal flooding, gusty winds, and a chance for isolated tornadoes are […]
wtoc.com
A veteran goes from homeless to general manager
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - D’Angelo Shaw is the general manager at the Planet Fitness in Statesboro. A job he has a unique passion for. “My favorite part is just watching everybody on their journey. Watching everybody push through their journey. Seeing them on a daily basis.”. Maybe D’Angelo is...
wtoc.com
Junior Achievement of Georgia holds Savannah Business Hall of Fame event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Junior Achievement of Georgia held its annual black-tie event tonight to honor two local professionals for their work giving back to our community. Gulfstream Aerospace Senior Vice President of the Administration and General Counsel Ira Berman and retired McDonald’s Owner and Operator Nina Gompels were both inducted in the JA Savannah Business Hall of Fame.
wtoc.com
Changes coming to WTOC’s signal for antenna viewers, DirecTV beginning Monday, Nov. 14
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC will begin maintenance of its over-the-air signal on Monday, Nov. 14. This process will affect our viewers who watch us using an antenna or DirecTV. Viewers who watch us on cable, Dish Network or other streaming services, such as Paramount Plus, will not be affected.
Power outages in Big Bend, south Georgia
Here are the latest power outage numbers across Florida's Big Bend and south Georgia associated with Tropical Storm Nicole.
wtoc.com
Georgia Southern honors thousands of veterans connected to university
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University is recognizing students this week with military connections as part of Veterans Week. University leaders hope dozens of ribbons help call attention to the thousands of students with military backgrounds. They gathered to call attention to Veterans Week activities on all three campuses....
wtoc.com
7th annual Musical Toy Drive
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Music changed Tommy Holland’s life and now he would like to share what it did for him with other young people. Holland will hold his 7th Annual Musical Toy Drive this holiday season to put instruments in the hands of kids who don’t have access to them.
wtoc.com
Veterans Day Parade in Savannah moved to Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 2022 Veterans Day Parade in Savannah has been moved to Saturday, Nov. 12. Due to potential impacts from Nicole, the decision was made to move the parade from the originally scheduled time on Friday. The parade is set to begin at 9 a.m. WTOC will...
WJCL
Major Jobs Announcement: Ammunition company hiring 600 new positions in Coastal Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Hundreds of new jobs are on their way to Bryan County. On Thursday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced that Beretta Holding S.A., through its subsidiary -- ammunition manufacturer Norma Precision Inc. -- will build a new manufacturing, assembly and distribution facility.
Georgia city strips 170-year-old honor from slavery advocate
SAVANNAH, Ga. — (AP) — Leaders of Georgia's oldest city voted Thursday to strip the name of a former U.S. vice president and vocal slavery advocate from the public square named in his honor more than 170 years ago. Plotted in 1851, Calhoun Square was named for John...
Police arrest nearly 3 dozen arrests in drug trafficking conspiracy
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A targeted operation led to 32 arrests across Georgia, Florida, and Puerto Rico related to a Southeastern drug trafficking conspiracy. According to officials, a newly unsealed federal indictment charges almost three dozen defendants due to their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy that focused in south Georgia reaching into the Caribbean. […]
Comments / 0