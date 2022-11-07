ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

As Republicans continue statewide dominance, Texas Democrats may need to set sights lower

Texas Republicans have a lot to be thrilled about following the results of Tuesday’s midterm elections. Gov. Greg Abbott handily won re-election over his biggest challenger yet in Democrat Beto O’Rourke. The incumbent governor’s campaign said that Abbott did better in all counties than in previous elections, and the governor highlighted inroads in South Texas in particular.
Texas election turnout dropped again this year. Experts aren’t surprised

Texans continued a trend of showing a lukewarm interest in elections as fewer than 50% of voters turned out during Tuesday’s midterm elections. Statewide turnout was just over 45% as about 8,032,438 people cast ballots in person or by mail. That’s out of 17,672,143 registered voters, according to data from the Texas Secretary of State’s office on Thursday afternoon.
Republican victories show Texas is still far from turning blue

Texas Republicans maintained their nearly three-decade grip on state government on Tuesday, comfortably fending off a vigorous run to unseat Gov. Greg Abbott and dashing Democratic hopes that the state would turn purple. Voters returned GOP incumbents to their jobs at the top of the ticket and handed the state’s...
How Florida, a one-time swing state, turned red

Let's turn now to the whole of Florida, where Governor Ron DeSantis was reelected by a margin of nearly 20 points. Incumbent Senator Marco Rubio also won by double digits, and Republicans will soon have a supermajority in the state legislature. At least this year, what was once a swing state turned quite red. Here to talk about this shift is Tampa Bay Times political editor Emily Mahoney. Welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
Conservatives sweep races for seats on Kansas State Board of Education

Conservatives appear to have won a slate of seats on the Kansas State Board of Education on Tuesday night, pushing the moderate board further to the right. In District 3, covering southern Johnson County and part of Miami County, incumbent Michelle Dombrosky won the race against newcomer Sheila Albers by just over 6,000 votes, according to unofficial results.
