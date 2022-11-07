Read full article on original website
As Republicans continue statewide dominance, Texas Democrats may need to set sights lower
Texas Republicans have a lot to be thrilled about following the results of Tuesday’s midterm elections. Gov. Greg Abbott handily won re-election over his biggest challenger yet in Democrat Beto O’Rourke. The incumbent governor’s campaign said that Abbott did better in all counties than in previous elections, and the governor highlighted inroads in South Texas in particular.
Texas election turnout dropped again this year. Experts aren’t surprised
Texans continued a trend of showing a lukewarm interest in elections as fewer than 50% of voters turned out during Tuesday’s midterm elections. Statewide turnout was just over 45% as about 8,032,438 people cast ballots in person or by mail. That’s out of 17,672,143 registered voters, according to data from the Texas Secretary of State’s office on Thursday afternoon.
Republican victories show Texas is still far from turning blue
Texas Republicans maintained their nearly three-decade grip on state government on Tuesday, comfortably fending off a vigorous run to unseat Gov. Greg Abbott and dashing Democratic hopes that the state would turn purple. Voters returned GOP incumbents to their jobs at the top of the ticket and handed the state’s...
Beto O’Rourke has lost three races in four years. Is his political career over?
Four years ago, Beto O’Rourke became the next great hope for the Texas Democratic Party. Starting his senatorial campaign as a little-known congressman from El Paso, he captured lightning in a bottle by barnstorming across the state’s 254 counties on his way to a narrow loss to Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.
Texas GOP continues statewide election sweep as Abbott, Patrick and Paxton win reelection
Gov. Greg Abbott won his third term as Texas governor Tuesday night after besting El Paso Democrat Beto O’Rourke. The contest marks the third consecutive defeat in four years for O’Rourke after the former congressman from El Paso tried unsuccessfully to defeat U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in 2018. That was followed by an ill-fated run for president in 2020.
How Florida, a one-time swing state, turned red
Let's turn now to the whole of Florida, where Governor Ron DeSantis was reelected by a margin of nearly 20 points. Incumbent Senator Marco Rubio also won by double digits, and Republicans will soon have a supermajority in the state legislature. At least this year, what was once a swing state turned quite red. Here to talk about this shift is Tampa Bay Times political editor Emily Mahoney. Welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
The vote is tight on whether to shift power from the Kansas governor to the Legislature
The fate of an amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would shift regulatory clout from the governor to the Legislature remained in limbo early Wednesday because the statewide vote remained too close to call. The proposed amendment would give the Legislature, long dominated by Republicans, more power over defining how...
Conservatives sweep races for seats on Kansas State Board of Education
Conservatives appear to have won a slate of seats on the Kansas State Board of Education on Tuesday night, pushing the moderate board further to the right. In District 3, covering southern Johnson County and part of Miami County, incumbent Michelle Dombrosky won the race against newcomer Sheila Albers by just over 6,000 votes, according to unofficial results.
Laura Kelly holds off Derek Schmidt to remain a Democratic governor in Republican Kansas
TOPEKA, Kansas — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly won reelection over Republican challenger Derek Schmidt, making her poised for a second term as a moderate Democrat leading a state twice won handily by Donald Trump. With more than 95% of the votes tallied, Kelly had about 49% of the vote...
‘We ought to be ashamed’: Kansas board urges schools to eliminate Native American mascots
Saying it hurts students, the Kansas Board of Education is calling on the state’s public schools to eliminate Native American-themed mascots within five years. The board endorsed a recommendation from an advisory group on Thursday that included representatives from all four federally recognized tribes in Kansas. Board member Michelle...
