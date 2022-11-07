ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 The Point

Tropical Storm will bring gusty winds, some heavy rain to NJ

As the projected track of Tropical Storm Nicole moves further north the potential impact of the storm on New Jersey has changed with less rain and more wind. Nicole and her maximum sustained winds of 70 mph are expected to make landfall as a hurricane in the Stuart, Port St. Lucie and Fort Pierce area of Florida on Wednesday night. The storm is projected to cross Florida before heading north along the spine of the Appalachian Mountains toward New Jersey.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Cat Country 107.3

Here Is The Animal Most Likely To Kill You In New Jersey

We wake up each morning here in the Garden State, and there is no doubt each day brings its list of challenges. But we all think we are going to survive the day. New Jersey days are tough. We expect to get knocked around tossed aside stuck in traffic and pretty much, taken advantage of in ways we think of, and even some ways that have never crossed our minds.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 The Point

Experts Say This Is The Absolute Most Delicious Lasagna In New Jersey

When it comes to a great Italian food dish, there are few places that do it better than we do here in New Jersey. There are very few states in the nation that can compare with the Garden State when it comes to whipping up some authentic Italian food, and it's true for home cooking as well as the amazing Italian restaurants and sandwich shops that call New Jersey home.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 The Point

Poll: NJ residents prefer limited casino smoking over full ban

No matter one's political party, New Jersey voters appear content with the number of casino options in the state, and the rules related to smoking inside those casinos. According to a Fairleigh Dickinson University Poll released on Thursday, New Jersey respondents across party lines oppose the expansion of casinos outside of Atlantic City and are on board with limited smoking to certain areas of a casino, as opposed to a complete smoking ban.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 The Point

Underwater? Just floating above? NJ’s least equity-rich ZIP codes

The flip side of a question recently asked by ATTOM Data Solutions, the least equity-rich ZIP codes in New Jersey aren't all in locations that might seem readily obvious. Half of the bottom 10 are still in major urban centers — three can be found in Trenton alone, along with one each in Camden and Newark — but two municipalities in historically rural Sussex County also make the list.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 The Point

New Bold Snow Predictions For New Jersey Winter 2022

Last year was a trip weather-wise. While North Jersey had its snowy moments, South Jersey had a lot more snowfall than its used to!. The normal average snowfall in North Jersey is usually about 34 inches of snow. Central Jersey (yes, the center of our state is getting its own designation of Central) usually gets around 28 inches but South Jersey is usually around 18 inches. That is 16 inches less than the North! However, last year South Jersey got the brunt.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NBC New York

Will Tropical Storm Nicole Hit NYC Area? See Potential Impacts Here

Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to hit Florida, possibly as a Category 1 hurricane, by mid-week before turning toward the northeast U.S. coast, where its remnants could inundate the New York City area with up to 4 inches of rain, along with rough winds and surf starting Friday. At this...
FLORIDA STATE
96.1 The Breeze

Significant Snow Could Soon Impact New York State

We are officially in the second week of November, which means that Thanksgiving is just around the corner and Halloween is now a distant memory. The weather in New York State this past weekend was flat-out gorgeous, especially Saturday, when temperatures reached 80 degrees in many parts of the state and no rain in sight. It's very rare to be able to wear shorts in November in this part of the country.
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy