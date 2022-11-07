Read full article on original website
Former Hurricane Nicole’s rain and wind has reached NJ
Former Hurricane Nicole, now downgraded to a Tropical Depression, is still on track to impact New Jersey with heavy rain and gusty winds Friday afternoon, coming to an end by Saturday morning. Rain that overspread the area Friday morning will get heavier in the afternoon and evening with gusty winds....
You’ve seen these signs in NJ for years: Where they go
Most people don't pay any attention to them, since they've been around for a generation or more. They are 8-foot-tall posts with a sign that reads, "WARNING Transcontinental Cable Route Do Not Dig Anywhere in this Area..." They have a peaked small metal covering on top with a large three-digit...
Tropical Storm Nicole’s impact on N.Y. weather: What to expect and when
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall Thursday morning in Florida. The storm is expected to move up the East Coast of the United States over the next 24-36 hours, bringing along with it “plentiful tropical moisture,” a forecaster said. Currently, the storm is still...
Tropical Storm will bring gusty winds, some heavy rain to NJ
As the projected track of Tropical Storm Nicole moves further north the potential impact of the storm on New Jersey has changed with less rain and more wind. Nicole and her maximum sustained winds of 70 mph are expected to make landfall as a hurricane in the Stuart, Port St. Lucie and Fort Pierce area of Florida on Wednesday night. The storm is projected to cross Florida before heading north along the spine of the Appalachian Mountains toward New Jersey.
Here Is The Animal Most Likely To Kill You In New Jersey
We wake up each morning here in the Garden State, and there is no doubt each day brings its list of challenges. But we all think we are going to survive the day. New Jersey days are tough. We expect to get knocked around tossed aside stuck in traffic and pretty much, taken advantage of in ways we think of, and even some ways that have never crossed our minds.
More Fun Galactic Snow Tubing About Two Hours from New Jersey
Cosmic Bowling was one of the best things to do growing up. The game was somehow more fun when the room was dark and lit by brightly colored lights, and everyone's favorite music was playing in the background. What is Galactic Snow Tubing?. The newest craze of light up snow...
Will the cost of gasoline ruin your Christmas in New Jersey?
Gasoline prices in New Jersey have been shooting higher lately and drivers are trying to figure out what’s going to happen next. According to Tom Kloza, the global head of energy analysis for the Oil Price Information Service, the recent uptick in the cost of gas only really represents a price wobble.
Insult to Injury: One Southern NJ Town Named Ugliest in the State
The other day, we were happy to report that Cape May was named one of the most beautiful cities in the nation. So, naturally, the other shoe now has to drop and one South Jersey town was just named the ugliest in the Garden State -- and, technically, one of the worst in the country.
Experts Say This Is The Absolute Most Delicious Lasagna In New Jersey
When it comes to a great Italian food dish, there are few places that do it better than we do here in New Jersey. There are very few states in the nation that can compare with the Garden State when it comes to whipping up some authentic Italian food, and it's true for home cooking as well as the amazing Italian restaurants and sandwich shops that call New Jersey home.
Poll: NJ residents prefer limited casino smoking over full ban
No matter one's political party, New Jersey voters appear content with the number of casino options in the state, and the rules related to smoking inside those casinos. According to a Fairleigh Dickinson University Poll released on Thursday, New Jersey respondents across party lines oppose the expansion of casinos outside of Atlantic City and are on board with limited smoking to certain areas of a casino, as opposed to a complete smoking ban.
NJ scofflaw owes Port Authority $60K for years of toll cheating
A man whose last known address is in Manalapan is subject to a summons from the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey for what the agency described as a breach of an agreement to pay just over half of what he is said to owe in unpaid tolls and administrative fees.
Heads up, NYC. Tropical Storm Nicole is on the way to ruin your weekend.
Coastal watches/warnings and forecast cone for Tropical Storm Nicole, as of the afternoon of Nov. 8, 2022. The storm track could change over time, but more than a dozen weather models currently show Nicole's remnants passing through the tristate area later this week. [ more › ]
The New NJ Highway Signs Are Taking Over My Life
If you’ve driven on the highway within the past 3 months, I know you know what I’m talking about. Obviously, the majority of us use the highways in NJ and PA daily to get to and from work, do errands, etc, and these electronic signs that are up are giving me life.
NJ American Water to replace water mains in 2 Somerset Co. towns
More than 9,000 feet of water main will be replaced in Bernards Township and North Plainfield this November, according to a release Thursday from New Jersey American Water. The 6- and 8-inch, cast-iron water lines, which will be supplanted by 8-inch ductile iron, date back as far as the 1930s, NJAW said.
Remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole could drop heavy rain on N.J. later this week
New Jersey will enjoy one more day of unseasonably warm weather before cooler weather returns ahead of possible heavy rain late this week due in part to the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. Forecasters says there remains “quite a bit of uncertainty” about how much rain and wind we’ll receive...
Underwater? Just floating above? NJ’s least equity-rich ZIP codes
The flip side of a question recently asked by ATTOM Data Solutions, the least equity-rich ZIP codes in New Jersey aren't all in locations that might seem readily obvious. Half of the bottom 10 are still in major urban centers — three can be found in Trenton alone, along with one each in Camden and Newark — but two municipalities in historically rural Sussex County also make the list.
New Bold Snow Predictions For New Jersey Winter 2022
Last year was a trip weather-wise. While North Jersey had its snowy moments, South Jersey had a lot more snowfall than its used to!. The normal average snowfall in North Jersey is usually about 34 inches of snow. Central Jersey (yes, the center of our state is getting its own designation of Central) usually gets around 28 inches but South Jersey is usually around 18 inches. That is 16 inches less than the North! However, last year South Jersey got the brunt.
NBC New York
Will Tropical Storm Nicole Hit NYC Area? See Potential Impacts Here
Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to hit Florida, possibly as a Category 1 hurricane, by mid-week before turning toward the northeast U.S. coast, where its remnants could inundate the New York City area with up to 4 inches of rain, along with rough winds and surf starting Friday. At this...
Two New Jersey Sandwich Shops Experts Say You Have To Try
New Jersey has a long, wonderful tradition and a great relationship with a little something called the sandwich. If you have always lived in New Jersey, you may have been born thinking the concept of the sandwich was formulated right here in the Garden State. One thing in New Jersey...
Significant Snow Could Soon Impact New York State
We are officially in the second week of November, which means that Thanksgiving is just around the corner and Halloween is now a distant memory. The weather in New York State this past weekend was flat-out gorgeous, especially Saturday, when temperatures reached 80 degrees in many parts of the state and no rain in sight. It's very rare to be able to wear shorts in November in this part of the country.
