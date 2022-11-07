Read full article on original website
AllianceBlock to launch solution for proving digital ID without privacy compromise
AllianceBlock has recently introduced a solution that allows users to verify their digital identity while maintaining their confidentiality. On November 9, the company stated that it will be launching its Trustless IDentity Verification (TIDV) solution on Mainnet. With the goal of building seamless paths into decentralized finance (DeFi), the initial integration will take place through the Fundrs platform.
Twitter Files Application to Operate as Payment Processor
With the sole aim of broadening its reach into the financial business, Twitter recently registered with the U.S Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) to become a payment processor. According to a release by the New York Times on November 9, the registration enables the platform to get various ways to...
TRM Labs Expands Series B With $70M to Mitigate Crypto Crimes
Blockchain intelligence startup TRM Labs announced the addition of $70 million in funding as an expansion to its Series B round bringing its total raised funds to $130 million. The round was led by private equity firm Thoma Bravo which currently manages $122 billion in assets under management (AUM). Markedly,...
New Crypto and Blockchain Association Launches in Abu Dhabi
Amid the fast-rising growth in the United Arab Emirates, a blockchain association dubbed “The Middle East, Africa, and Asia Crypto and Blockchain Association (MEAACBA)” has been launched in Abu Dhabi to further accelerate the growth of the sector. The announcement was made by the association on November 8.
Beleaguered FTX Goes Under California Regulator’s Investigation
Globally, regulators seem to be mulling the idea of launching several probes into the FTX ongoing crisis which has left the exchange on the verge of collapse. Apart from the investigation from the local regulator, the Securities Commission of the Bahamas, California’s Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has announced its plan to investigate the failure of FTX.
Global Payment Platform Ping Secures $15M in Seed Round
Ping, the first global payment platform for freelancers announced that it has raised a seed capital of $15 million. The funding round was organized to further expand its operations from Latin America to new regions. This funding series was spearheaded by Y Combinator, a renowned startup accelerator that invests in...
BlockFi Reopens its Interest Yield Product For US Accredited Investors
Crypto lending platform BlockFi has announced the relaunch of its reward program dubbed BlockFi Yield for accredited investors. Beginning at the end of 2022, this program will be available in its beta version to selected US clients, afterwards, it will be available to all US clients at the start of the new year. This class of investors will now be able to earn interest on digital assets with BlockFi yield.
Copper Reserves $500M as Insurance For its Crypto Offering
London-based cryptocurrency custodian Copper has set aside $500 million as insurance cover for digital assets in cold storage. The cover was arranged by British-American multinational insurer Aon (AON) which utilized the services of a panel of insurers experts led by Canopius, a Lloyd’s of London syndicate. The level of...
FTX CEO Informs Investors of Likely Bankruptcy Without Capital
Bahamian cryptocurrency exchange FTX has seen better days than the current state in which it finds itself. With the reality of insolvency that has dawned on the exchange, the FTX Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sam Bankman-Fried has informed its investors that they may have to file for bankruptcy if they do not get more cash injection to settle the $8 billion shortfall.
Brian Armstrong explains why Coinbase is different from FTX
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said his exchange isn’t affected by the FTX fallout. He claimed the FTX “event” is a result of unsafe business strategies Coinbase doesn’t use. Armstrong expressed sympathy for everyone engaged with FTX, especially consumers who may have lost money. On-chain data reveals FTX seems to have ceased withdrawals on Tuesday.
Mastercard CEO Says it’s a Long Way Before Crypto Adoption Goes Mainstream
In an interview with Brian Sozzi, the editor-at-large and anchor for Yahoo Finance Live, Mastercard’s Chief Executive Officer Michael Miebach said it will take a long while for the massive adoption of digital currencies like Bitcoin (BTC). According to Miebach, comprehensive rules on the industry amongst many other elements, still, need to be in place for mass adoption to occur.
Crypto industry should learn 2 key lessons from FTX crisis: Binance CEO
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Binance, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), has provided his perspective on “two big lessons” that may be taken from the “events” involving FTX. According to Zhao, cryptocurrency companies should not utilize their own tokens as collateral and should also maintain “large reserves.”
ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA Launches Frontier Test Today
Frontier Test includes total prize money of $20,000. 1,000 limited-edition Gilraptor NFT cards to be available as airdrop. ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA, a blockchain trading card game presented by Z SPOT and developed by ACT Games, launches a two-week beta test named Frontier Test today, where players can experience various aspects of the game for free. The Test takes place from November 10th to November 23rd, and players can still signup for the Test throughout the two-week period.
Riot Blockchain reports a net loss of $36M in its quarterly revenue
Riot Blockchain, the largest Bitcoin mining operation in the world, reported a net loss of $36.6 million in its quarterly revenue report. The Colorado-based firm’s sales of $46.3 million was down 28% from the $54.2 million that had been anticipated. Many Bitcoin miners have been hit hard by the...
Securities Commission of The Bahamas Further Investigates FTX Crisis
According to the local newspaper Tribune, the problems at the FTX exchange are currently being investigated by the Bahamian regulator, the Securities Commission of the Bahamas. This is owing to the fact that FTX Digital Market is an FTX unit licensed in the Bahamas under a newly enacted law that...
Gensler comments on FTX collapse and ongoing crypto bear market
Gary Gensler, the chairman of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) described the abrupt change in situations and dramatic decline in the position of crypto exchange FTX, that happened in the last two days, as a part of a bigger trend involving digital assets. He states:. “Investors get...
US regulators to investigate FTX after massive mismanagement of user deposits
FTX, which used to be one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world, is apparently being investigated by financial authorities in the United States after it became unable to fulfill withdrawal requests from its customers. According to Bloomberg, the investigation was disclosed by two individuals with knowledge of the...
Circle CEO Allaire compares FTX insolvency issue with ‘Lehman Brothers’ crisis
Circle co-founder and CEO Jeremy Allaire compared the current FTX insolvency issue that has shook the cryptocurrency market to the “Lehman Brothers” crisis for cryptocurrency. In fact, Lehman Brothers played a role in triggering the worldwide financial crisis that began in 2008. “Finally, as someone who’s been involved...
Toon Finance – Redefining Decentralized Play-to-Earn Gaming in Crypto
Internet memes have proven to be not only a source of entertainment but also a source of revenue. Their appeal is directly related to the humorous nature of these meme coins, which have received much media and public attention. Toon Finance and other meme coins are becoming increasingly dominant in the world of NFTs, where new economic activities are constantly emerging.
OVER Makes History As Users Can Now Upload And Sell Their Designs Through The Marketplace
OVER’s TINUS Affiliate Program aims to establish a defined space for 3D clothing designers and fashion houses to sell their creations. Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), NFTs, and the metaverse are among the advanced technologies used in the program. Essentially, TINUS offers an opportunity for 3D Artists to...
