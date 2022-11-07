Read full article on original website
Road Trippin' in Monroe County, Tennessee: The Lost Sea
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Lisa McClung talks about the Lost Sea Adventure is a magical guided tour of the caverns and is a three quarters of a mile round-trip walk on wide sloping pathways. After experiencing the historical and rare formations of the cavern, you will arrive at the bottom of the cave and take a boat ride on The Lost Sea, America’s Largest Underground Lake.
Road Trippin' in Monroe County, Tennessee: Sequoyah Birthplace Museum
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Miranda Hanley talks about how visitors of the Sequoyah Birthplace Museum will experience the incredible life of Sequoyah - a father, soldier, silversmith, statesman, and creator of the Cherokee writing system. Stay connected with Sequoyah Birthplace Museum. (423) 884-6246. ______________. Follow This N That on...
Everything Tennessee sportsmen should know about gun hunting season for deer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The 2022-2023 gun hunting season for deer opens this month. Here's everything hunters should know before hitting the deer stand. Tennessee's season opens Nov. 19. Bag limits across the state for antlered bucks is two. Wildlife agents say no more than one antlered deer may be taken per day.
Disabled Tennessee veteran gifted mortgage-free smart home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A disabled veteran living in Middle Tennessee has been gifted a mortgage-free smart home by the Gary Sinise Foundation. Sgt. Bryan Anderson lost both of his legs and his left hand while serving two tours in Iraq. The Purple Heart recipient now donates his time delivering encouraging messages to post-9/11 veterans.
Tennessee mom asks for birthday cards for her autistic son who loves opening mail
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee mom is asking fellow Tennesseans and people from states beyond to help make her autistic son's birthday special by simply mailing him a letter or card. Fayetteville resident Lauren Porter says her three-year-old son Axl has a high functioning form of autism and one of the things...
Tennessee bill could criminalize drag show performances
TENNESSEE — A bill filed in Tennessee could add punishments to people who participated drag shows where children are present. SB003 creates an offense for a person who participates in an adult cabaret performance on public property or in an area where it can be seen by a minor. Adult cabaret performances include topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, and male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a sexual interest.
Weather Alert through Friday, then much colder for the weekend
Nicole made landfall in Florida this morning. The northerly inland track will usher in some much needed rain for the Tennessee Valley through tonight and into Friday. While severe storms are not expected, there could be some rumbles of thunder at times. Rainfall amounts could be in the 1"-2" range as some heavy downpours are possible especially Friday Morning. Breezy conditions through this time as well with gusts in the 20-30mph range during the predawn hours Friday and into the day. Higher elevations could have some gusts up to 30-40mph especially in our eastern mountain locations (Blue Ridge Mtns)
Man charged in Walmart parking lot killing will stand trial for murder
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WWMT) — A man accused of intentionally running over and killing a 65-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot will head to trial, a judge ruled Thursday. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, was charged with open murder in the death of Sandra Villarreal, 65, in the Walmart parking lot in Oshtemo Township, Michigan, on August 9.
Every Tennessee community college is now prioritizing veterans' education
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Friday’s celebration of Veterans Day is doubly special in Tennessee this year. As of today, all 13 community colleges across the state are certified as VETS Campuses, meaning that TN is making strides to help Veterans pursue higher education. Tennessee Veterans Education Transition Support...
Georgia election division: How did northern counties vote on Tuesday?
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — It’s no surprise that North Georgia counties have a much different voter makeup than Atlanta and other big cities in the state. Wednesday we dug into just how red our Georgia counties ended up. "Its pretty close to what I thought it'd be," says...
Tennessee voters pass amendment barring mandatory union fees
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee voters have approved a change to the state Constitution that reinforces the state's existing law freeing workers from being required to pay union dues. Tennessee has had a law prohibiting the requirement on the books since 1947, and the outcome of Tuesday's referendum doesn’t change...
Mixed results on ballot initiatives to legalize marijuana
WASHINGTON (TND) — Maryland and Missouri voted to legalize marijuana for recreational use in Tuesday’s midterm elections, expanding the number of states it has been legalized in despite a federal ban. Ahead of Election Day, 19 states had already legalized marijuana for recreational use and 31 states and...
Georgia secretary of state's race chosen for required audit
ATLANTA — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Thursday that state election officials will conduct an audit of his own race to satisfy an audit requirement in state law. The audit stems from a law passed in 2019, not from any concerns about any problems or the integrity...
Heupel, Vols not concerned sitting No. 5 in latest College Football Playoff Rankings
(WCYB) — Even Tennessee finds themselves looking up at everyone in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, nobody is panicking in Knoxville. Coming off their worst performance of the season at Georgia, Heupel likes the energy in the building this week at practice. "Were guys disappointed after the game?...
Republicans keep control of Georgia House and Senate
ATLANTA — Republicans retained their majorities in Georgia's legislature and were seeking to maintain their lock on statewide offices as votes continued being counted Wednesday. Republicans won 33 Senate seats, while in the House, they won 96 seats and were leading in five other races The Associated Press had...
Why some races in Arizona still aren't called
Election officials assured voters that every ballot would be counted after a printing malfunction at about one-quarter of the polling places across Arizona's most populous county slowed down voting. The snag on Tuesday fueled conspiracy theories about the integrity of the vote in the tightly contested state as former President...
What's next after Maryland voters approved recreational marijuana use?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly said yes to Question Four on the ballot, riding the wave of states to approve recreational marijuana use. The law takes effect July 1 of 2023, allowing adults 21 and older to possess, smoke and grow the herb with restrictions on possession of over 1.5 ounces.
Tennessee Republican lawmakers hold onto majority
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Republican lawmakers were poised to maintain majority control inside the state's General Assembly. All 99 House seats and 17 of the Senate's 33 seats were on the ballot. Republicans control every top statewide elected position, with Democrats having strongholds in Nashville and Memphis. That means...
