Nicole made landfall in Florida this morning. The northerly inland track will usher in some much needed rain for the Tennessee Valley through tonight and into Friday. While severe storms are not expected, there could be some rumbles of thunder at times. Rainfall amounts could be in the 1"-2" range as some heavy downpours are possible especially Friday Morning. Breezy conditions through this time as well with gusts in the 20-30mph range during the predawn hours Friday and into the day. Higher elevations could have some gusts up to 30-40mph especially in our eastern mountain locations (Blue Ridge Mtns)

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO