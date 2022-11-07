ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bournemouth and Everton set for ‘psychological battle’ ahead of double meeting in league and cup

By Pa Sport Staff
 2 days ago

Bournemouth defender Jack Stacey admits there is a psychological battle to be won as they prepare to face Everton twice in five days.

A quirk of the fixture list means the Carabao Cup third-round draw pitted the Cherries against Frank Lampard ’s side in the week before their Premier League clash at the Vitality Stadium.

Both teams are expected to make changes from respective weekend defeats but Stacey insists they have to focus on the cup tie first.

Asked how they approached the double-header, he told the Daily Echo: “I think two separate games.

“I think if you look at it, if you compare the starting XI from Tuesday to Saturday from both teams, they will probably be very different.

“But the club is the same, so maybe there’s an element of a psychological battle.

“But, yeah, we’re just approaching (the cup) game as what it is.”

Former Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic could be lining up against his old club if, as expected, Jordan Pickford is rested.

Stacey knows the quality the 35-year-old can bring even though he has been restricted to just three appearances since March as Pickford’s back-up.

Begovic played a big part in the club reaching the play-offs in 2021, where they lost to eventual winners Brentford before making their way back to the top flight the following season.

“That Championship season, he was top notch for us really, and a great guy as well, a great professional,” he added.

