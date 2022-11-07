ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WFMZ-TV Online

Pennycuick declared winner of Mensch's Pa. Senate seat

POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is now preparing to move from one chamber to the other. The Associated Press on Thursday declared Republican state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick the winner of the state Senate's 24th District, which comprises parts of Berks and Montgomery counties. Pennycuick will replace fellow Republican...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Muth wins reelection bid in Pa. Senate's 44th District

BIRDSBORO, Pa. — Democrat Katie Muth scored a victory Tuesday in her bid for a second 4-year term in the Pennsylvania Senate. The Associated Press on Wednesday declared Muth the race's winner, with 54% of the vote over her Republican challenger, Jessica Florio. Muth was first elected to the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Local expert weighs in on why polls may have gotten some races wrong

What was supposed to be a red wave didn't quite materialize, especially in Pennsylvania. “I think two things happened,” said John Kincaid, Director of the Meyner Center at Lafayette College. “One was the Trump candidates, many of which are not doing well. Secondly, some of the other issues like abortion played a role in increasing the Democratic turnout."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Wilkes-Barre mayor defends budget, $10,000 raise to critic

WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown defended his 2023 city budget proposal and the $10,000 raise he gave himself for next year after one person offered critical testimony at Thursday’s budget hearing. The $53.2 million spending plan includes nearly $1.1 million less revenue and spending than this year’s plan,...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Roundup: State representative races in Berks

READING, Pa. — Winners have been declared in some of the races for the Pennsylvania House of Representative districts that include Berks County; others remained undeclared Wednesday morning. In the 99th District, which is new to Berks County, Republican incumbent Dave Zimmerman, with 72% of the vote, was declared...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Adopt Lehigh Valley Kids: Jeremy

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - For 11-year-old Jeremy the destination is worth the journey. Inside Bethlehem's Lehigh & Keystone Valley Modal Railroad Museum, the late 1960's, early 1970's rail-line journey leads from western New Jersey to Harrisburg. There are plenty of Lehigh Valley stops along the way. Jeremy is hoping to get...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. L&I Dept.: Berks-based Loomis Co. cutting 298 jobs

WYOMISSING, Pa. — The Loomis Company, an insurance brokerage firm based in Berks County, is cutting 298 jobs, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. The department posted a notice for job cuts on its website Wednesday, saying that 210 jobs will be cut in Pennsylvania. Another 88 jobs are for remote workers in 24 other states.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Trailer leasing company breaks ground on new location in Lehigh Valley

EASTON, Pa. - A Pennsylvania-based trailer leasing company is expanding to the Lehigh Valley. PennStro Leasing broke ground Thursday at its new location in Easton. Construction will now begin on what company officials are calling "PennStro Three." It's going up in the 200 block of Hilton Street West. This will...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Ex-chief stole thousands from Eastern Salisbury fire department, DA says

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - The former chief and president of a Lehigh County fire company is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the department. David Tomcics, 40, was charged Thursday with third-degree felony charges of theft and receiving stolen property, said the Lehigh County district attorney in a news release.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

More closings and openings coming soon at Lehigh Valley Mall

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa - The Lehigh Valley Mall's retail and restaurant roster continues to change in Whitehall Township. In recent months, the two-story shopping center at MacArthur Road and Route 22 has seen two restaurants close and two retailers open as another pair of tenants prepare to join the lineup.
WFMZ-TV Online

Crash slows northbound traffic on Pa. Turnpike

L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A crash is caused heavy delays on part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Wednesday. Several cars were involved in the wreck around 9:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the Northeast Extension, just before the Lehigh Valley interchange. The northbound lanes were initially closed completely...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Motorcycles were racing before deadly Whitehall crash, DA says

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A motorcyclist is facing criminal charges in a crash that killed another motorcyclist and a teenager in Whitehall Township. Christian Gonzalez Santiago, 27, was charged with two counts each of homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death while not licensed, reckless endangerment and more, said the Lehigh County district attorney in a news conference streamed live on WFMZ.com.
WFMZ-TV Online

Person hit by moving propeller at LVIA

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - One person is hurt after getting into a freak accident at Lehigh Valley International Airport. First responders were called just before 11:30 a.m. to an aircraft ramp on the complex. Airport officials say someone was hit by a moving propeller and was taken to the hospital...
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh Valley Zoo's Winter Light Spectacular cancels, set to begin Saturday

SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. -- The Lehigh Valley Zoo is getting into the holiday spirit. The "Winter Light Spectacular" has been cancelled for Friday, but will begin on Saturday, November 12, 2022. Anyone who had previously purchased tickets to the Friday event will receive an email with rescheduling instructions within the next...

