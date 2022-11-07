At Forrester Creations, a pumped Thomas wants to get right into the next collection. Ridge crows that he, Hope, and Zende did an incredible job. Thomas senses something is weighing on his father and asks what’s going on. Ridge stammers that he saw Brooke and just wondered how she could call child services on him. She’s still pretending she doesn’t know what drove them apart. Thomas feels he should put it out of his mind and move on. Ridge reveals that he did something today — something that’s going to hurt Brooke very much. Steffy walks in and Ridge explains he’s having Carter deliver annulment papers to Brooke today. They go over the situation and Steffy is sure Carter will handle it with compassion. Ridge notes it will be a little delicate around there given he and Brooke both work there. He needs them to understand it will just be… strange. He asks if they’re happy and Steffy says they are, but she doesn’t want Brooke to be hurt. Thomas understands his father is concerned about Brooke’s feelings, but this isn’t coming out of the blue. “She had to expect this.”

2 DAYS AGO