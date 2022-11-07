Read full article on original website
Related
SheKnows
General Hospital Just Cast the Man Who May Hold Lucy’s Fate in His Hands
Viewers saw a new face in Port Charles when Agent Whitten appeared in connection with the investigation into Anna allegedly shooting Lucy and in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest it was reported that Mike Peebler had stepped into the General Hospital role. And though it’s unclear how long...
SheKnows
Phyllis and Amanda Break Down on Each Other — and Tucker Gives Ashley Intel on Diane
At the Grand Phoenix, Phyllis knocks on a suite door and calls out, “It’s Phyllis, Amanda!” Amanda lets her in and shuts the door behind her. Phyllis says she got there as fast as she could and didn’t even know she was in town. Amanda reveals that she came to surprise Devon, but it was she who got a surprise. “Because he was naked on the couch with Abby!” Phyllis is stunned speechless.
SheKnows
Get Ready, Days of Our Lives Fans: Steve Burton’s Return Could Kick Off the Long-Awaited Reunion We’ve Been Waiting For
The waves from this splashdown could be downright titanic. Days of Our Lives fans got one heck of shock yesterday with the news that Steve Burton would, rather than be rejoining General Hospital as we had thought, be heading back to Salem!. Though Burton’s Harris Michaels only had a brief...
SheKnows
Audra Drops a Bombshell on Noah — and Adam Shares an Emotional Visit With Chelsea
At Society, Sally spots Adam and notes, “You’re up bright and early.” They go over her being unemployed. She’d enjoy the time off if she had something else lined up. Adam’s sure something will turn up. He still thinks letting her go was a dreadful mistake and he’d like to see her get the job she most deserves. Sally asks if everything is alright with him. Adam still hasn’t heard from Chelsea and is hoping she’s alright.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Emma Samms Reveals That ‘I Would Never Have Left Voluntarily’ as Holly
There are so many stories we could have had. Holly, as we all know, has spent the last couple years a prisoner of General Hospital’s Victor. And though she’s now back, she’s still under his villainous thumb – something for which Emma Samms hopes fans will forgive her!
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
Wife stunned to learn her husband is a woman after 10 months of being intimate
A woman claims to be conned out of around $18,000 by her ‘husband’ who was later proved to be a woman. An unnamed woman, 22 years old, says she was conned by her husband during 10 months of their marriage before she discovered he was a woman. The victim, who is referred to as NA in legal documents, said she met her husband, whose initials are AA, via an online dating app.
SheKnows
Brooke Vows to Expose Thomas — and the Voice Changing App Makes Another Appearance
At the Forrester mansion, Thomas plays with the voice-changing app. Ridge appears and Douglas tries to tell him what the app does, but Thomas interrupts, “I said enough already.” Douglas asks for his phone back and Ridge grunts, “Didn’t have apps when I was a kid.” Thomas says they can change your life.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Steffy Faces a Threat That — Shudder — May Be Even More Frightful Than Sheila
If the truth comes out, there’s no telling what Brooke will do. It’s no secret that the end is near for Brooke’s marriage on The Bold and the Beautiful, given that Ridge had Carter deliver annulment papers to his wife. Though Brooke still has no idea what made Ridge up and leave her — and rush back to Taylor — Thomas does and feels no remorse.
SheKnows
Yellowstone Season 5 Secrets Revealed: The Twist That Will Turn the Whole Show On Its Head
You might not think that horse opera Yellowstone and reality show Big Brother have much in common, but one phrase is often uttered in conjunction with both: “Expect the unexpected.” Perhaps if blacksheep son Jamie Dutton had kept that in mind, he wouldn’t have been so thunderstruck when dad John ripped the gubernatorial rug out from under him. But that move promises to change the lives of just about every character on the canvas of the Paramount Network series when it returns with a two-hour premiere on Sunday, November 13 at 8/7c.
Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly Entertaining the Idea of Spending the Holidays With Tristan Thompson & Their Kids
After everything Tristan Thompson has put Khloé Kardashian through, her selflessness and admirable ability to rise above for the sake of their children is wildly impressive. According to Hollywood Life, Thompson “has expressed interest” in spending the holidays as a family with Khloé and their kids, daughter True, 4, and still-publicly-unnamed Baby Boy Thompson, 3 months. A source close to the Kardashian-Jenner family shared, “Khloé hasn’t completely made up her mind yet, but she feels like it would be no problem celebrating together as a family.” They continued to explain that Halloween was a successful test run for the ex-couple “because...
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Emme Rylan Shares an Exciting Status Update: ‘I’m Overjoyed’
“The last few insane years have moved behind me.”. Everyone in Port Charles knows that Lulu is still in a coma at a special care facility but her portrayer Emme Rylan has been out and about these days. In fact, the former General Hospital actress recently admitted, “I’m going to try now to dress myself so that I can leave the house.”
SheKnows
Elizabeth Spots Esme Right Before Nikolas Recaptures Her — and Joss Comes to Dex’s Rescue Again
Nina and Ava have a night out at the Port Charles Grill. They toast to being roommates, Ava’s freedom, and Nina finding love with Sonny. Nina admits she’s tested the limits with Sonny lately by butting into other people’s matters. Nina tells her about Willow and TJ always whispering with one another, and Ava knows she couldn’t wait to stir that pot with Michael.
SheKnows
General Hospital Served Up Some Great Twists In the Hook’s Identity — and Teased Us With the Return of Yet Another Crazy Villain
What a week on General Hospital! This is how it’s done on a soap. So much was going on, and pretty much every show was a winner. It’s been a long time since I’ve felt so excited about tuning in every day, and hope this pace keeps up.
SheKnows
Brooke’s Left Angry and in Tears After Ridge’s Shocking Move — and Thomas Savors a Win
At Forrester Creations, a pumped Thomas wants to get right into the next collection. Ridge crows that he, Hope, and Zende did an incredible job. Thomas senses something is weighing on his father and asks what’s going on. Ridge stammers that he saw Brooke and just wondered how she could call child services on him. She’s still pretending she doesn’t know what drove them apart. Thomas feels he should put it out of his mind and move on. Ridge reveals that he did something today — something that’s going to hurt Brooke very much. Steffy walks in and Ridge explains he’s having Carter deliver annulment papers to Brooke today. They go over the situation and Steffy is sure Carter will handle it with compassion. Ridge notes it will be a little delicate around there given he and Brooke both work there. He needs them to understand it will just be… strange. He asks if they’re happy and Steffy says they are, but she doesn’t want Brooke to be hurt. Thomas understands his father is concerned about Brooke’s feelings, but this isn’t coming out of the blue. “She had to expect this.”
SheKnows
Ahead of His Days of Our Lives Return, Lamon Archey Shares Joyous Pics and Unforgettable Dance Moves From the Wedding of the Season
Days of Our Lives just hasn’t been quite the same since our favorite cop couple Eli and Lani packed up their family and left town. Well, OK, Eli packed up their family. Lani was shipped off to jail for killing her dad, the abusive creep, TR. Unless he’s still alive. (Please don’t be still alive.)
Florence Pugh Just Left a Flirty Comment on Ex Zach Braff’s Instagram & We’re Dying to Know What it Means
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff began dating back in 2019, and though the duo – who have a 21-year age difference – seemed to be going strong for almost three years, the couple broke things off earlier this year. Most recently, however, on Nov 10, Pugh made a cheeky comment on Braff’s Instagram that might suggest that things aren’t over just yet. “Bid on eBay for a 30 minute Zoom with @donald_aison and me,” Braff wrote in his post’s caption, featuring a collage of him and former Scrubs costar Donald Faison. “ALL proceeds go to build specially-designed homes for severely wounded veterans via...
SheKnows
At Last! The Spencer/Trina Moment General Hospital Fans Have Been Waiting For!
It’s been a longtime coming and now the truth will finally be told — or will it?. General Hospital fans have been waiting for a “Sprina” reunion of sorts ever since she learned from Cameron that the letter Spencer had written actually contain a confession of how he really felt about her — and now viewers are going to get to see that moment play out when Trina heads to Pentonville to pay Spencer a visit.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Michael Blake Kruse Shares a ‘Blessing’… and a Bummer: ‘I’d Be Lying If I Said I Wasn’t Disappointed’
The good news for Michael Blake Kruse was that he landed a part in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is expected to rake in at least $175M in its opening weekend (and that’s just its predicted haul in North America!). The bad news? “After two trips to Georgia, working with both the first and second unit, as fate would have it, essentially all of my scenes were cut,” the General Hospital leading man Instagrammed on November 10. “I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t disappointed — but I get it.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang Shares Adorable Pics of Her 4-Year-Old Granddaughter Serving ‘Definite Model Vibes’
The CBS soap vet is also a very proud grandmother. What would The Bold and the Beautiful be without fashion? For years, it’s been a staple in the CBS soap and though viewers are kept up with the goings-on at Forrester Creations, until recently, we haven’t seen a true fashion show in years. Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) is no stranger to the business, both on and off screen, and one of her recent Instagram posts revealed that her adorable little granddaughter Zuma also has the knack when it comes to showing off her talents.
Comments / 0