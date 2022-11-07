ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

whbc.com

Regional Semi Finals

We are in week 3 of the playoffs. This is the regional semi-final game and we still have 3 teams remaining. The teams still playing are Massillon, Lake, and Canton South. All 3 are playing their best football and all 3 have tough opponents this weekend. Looking at our 3...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Popular Fiesta Dinnerware opening store in Stark County

HARTVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Fiesta Dinnerware announced Tuesday it will be opening a store in Stark County at the Hartville MarketPlace & Flea Market. According to a news release, the grand opening celebration will be held Nov. 17 to 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fiesta Dinnerware says the...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Canton Area

If you're looking for a great bakery in the Canton area, you should check out these local businesses. For over a century, Norcia Bakery has been offering delicious baked goods. You can't go wrong with some of their freshly baked Italian bread, which is made from a family recipe that has gone unchanged for over 100 years. Customers also highly recommend getting some of their delectable pepperoni rolls; you can't go wrong with either the original pepperoni rolls or sweet dough ones. If you have a sweet tooth, check out their homemade cinnamon rolls or cookies, which are baked fresh every day. They have cookies like butter sugar, chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, lemon, and more.
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

North Canton Schools Moving On to Middle School Project

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The North Canton City School District is ready to talk to residents about a new middle school building. This, after the state agreed to fund their portion of the project. Superintendent Jeff Wendorf says they don’t even have a location for...
NORTH CANTON, OH
whbc.com

City Honors Canton Firefighters of Year 2022

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Three Canton firefighters were honored at City Council this week for their heroic efforts. They pulled three people from a burning home in the 1000 block of 14th Street NW back in August. Unfortunately, a 32-year-old resident did later succumb to his...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton fire crews use drone to battle brush fire in Stark County

EAST SPARTA, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton fire officials battled a brush fire Thursday afternoon at the Spring Valley Golf Course. Firefighters said they used drone technology to help fight the fire. The department shared video from the drone that shows smoke pouring from above the trees. Take a look in...
EAST SPARTA, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland radio station flips to Christmas music beginning Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year!. It is a time when holiday shopping begins, winter temperatures move in, and Christmas music returns to the airwaves. Cleveland FM radio station Majic 105.7 will transition to playing holiday music beginning Friday morning. Majic 105.7 is...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Stark Diesel Price Approaching Summertime Record Again

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Diesel fuel was priced at over six dollars a gallon on average Friday morning. And it’s bearing down on the record high price. The AAA average for diesel in Stark County is $6.01. The record high set in June was $6.07.5.
STARK COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Revolving Door Impacts County Jobs Too

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Used to be you’d get a government job and keep it until retirement. Stark County leaders are learning that’s not the case any more, as they deal with attrition at rates they don’t recall seeing. Ten employees left the...
STARK COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

A SARTA Regular? Never Ride the Bus? Agency Has Survey for You

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Whether you ride the bus regularly or have never stepped foot in one, SARTA wants to hear from you. The transit agency has an online survey you can take through November 18. Its CEO says your answers will help shape SARTA’s future....
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

SCSO, OVI Task Force With Checkpoints in North Canton Wednesday Night

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office and OVI Task Force are setting up a couple of checkpoints Wednesday night in North Canton. The sheriff’s office indicates they will be on Whipple Avenue NW just south of Glenwood Street, and on East Maple Street near Walsh and the Giant Eagle.
NORTH CANTON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in the Akron Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Akron. If you're a fan of lobster bisque, you should check out Chowder House Cafe. Their lobster bisque is a customer favorite and made with the traditional lobster, cream, and sherry. Patrons also love their crab cakes, which come with creamed corn, jalapeno vinaigrette, and white cheddar. You should also check out their Florida black grouper Oscar, lobster ravioli (which is made with pasta from a local supplier called Ohio City Pasta; stuffed with lobster, mascarpone, red pepper, and scallion; and covered in a tasty garlic cream sauce), and scallop risotto, which includes perfectly pan-seared jumbo sea scallops and risotto flavored with turmeric and lobster stock.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

ELECTION 2022: All the Stark Issues, Pass or Fail

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – When it came to money issues, inflation didn’t seem to impact voters. In additional to all renewal levies passing in the county, the Massillon Museum 1.5 mill levy and Lawrence Township 1.25 mill police levy passed. A Pike Township road levy...
MASSILLON, OH
whbc.com

WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: Reported Numbers Down Slightly

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A slight drop in the number of new coronavirus cases in the state for the last week. Over 10,000 cases in Ohio and 288 in Stark County. The number of new cases reported to the Ohio Department of Health is considered “significantly”...
OHIO STATE

