New Jersey State

Former Hurricane Nicole’s rain and wind has reached NJ

Former Hurricane Nicole, now downgraded to a Tropical Depression, is still on track to impact New Jersey with heavy rain and gusty winds Friday afternoon, coming to an end by Saturday morning. Rain that overspread the area Friday morning will get heavier in the afternoon and evening with gusty winds....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tropical Storm will bring gusty winds, some heavy rain to NJ

As the projected track of Tropical Storm Nicole moves further north the potential impact of the storm on New Jersey has changed with less rain and more wind. Nicole and her maximum sustained winds of 70 mph are expected to make landfall as a hurricane in the Stuart, Port St. Lucie and Fort Pierce area of Florida on Wednesday night. The storm is projected to cross Florida before heading north along the spine of the Appalachian Mountains toward New Jersey.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Here Is The Animal Most Likely To Kill You In New Jersey

We wake up each morning here in the Garden State, and there is no doubt each day brings its list of challenges. But we all think we are going to survive the day. New Jersey days are tough. We expect to get knocked around tossed aside stuck in traffic and pretty much, taken advantage of in ways we think of, and even some ways that have never crossed our minds.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Experts Say This Is The Absolute Most Delicious Lasagna In New Jersey

When it comes to a great Italian food dish, there are few places that do it better than we do here in New Jersey. There are very few states in the nation that can compare with the Garden State when it comes to whipping up some authentic Italian food, and it's true for home cooking as well as the amazing Italian restaurants and sandwich shops that call New Jersey home.
NEW JERSEY STATE
If You Love Delicious Waffles This is Possibly the Best in New Jersey

This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey! We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancakes delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Underwater? Just floating above? NJ’s least equity-rich ZIP codes

The flip side of a question recently asked by ATTOM Data Solutions, the least equity-rich ZIP codes in New Jersey aren't all in locations that might seem readily obvious. Half of the bottom 10 are still in major urban centers — three can be found in Trenton alone, along with one each in Camden and Newark — but two municipalities in historically rural Sussex County also make the list.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Blue laser pointed at plane landing at NJ’s Teterboro Airport

TETERBORO — A blue laser was pointed at a small business jet as it landed at Teterboro Airport late Tuesday afternoon. The FAA said Air Alsie #6771 was arriving from Minneapolis/St. Paul around 5 p.m. when the crew reported the cockpit was lit by the laser. The plane landed safely and no injuries were reported.
TETERBORO, NJ
New Jersey, This Night Tubing Spot Rocks With Music And LED Light Show

Let’s go on a winter day trip, or a long weekend for that matter! This destination is a snow tuber’s paradise! Is anyone else looking for a can of PAM right now? There is no need to lube your tube, this slope is so fast that you will literally fly! Get ready to rock because this tubbing adventure is a light show and concert combined!
CLYMER, NY
Most retailers optimistic as NJ holiday shopping season starts

Although a quarter of respondents are uncertain due to factors like inflation and shifting consumer confidence, a majority of retailers in Levin Management Corporation's Pre-Holiday Sentiment Survey say they anticipate positive performance in the weeks ahead. The 64% who said they were optimistic in the North Plainfield-based firm's most recent...
