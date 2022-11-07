ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
98q.com

Payment plans, assistance programs available to help Conn. residents with heating costs

With winter approaching and heating systems being turned on, Eversource is reminding customers about available resources. In recognition of Heating Assistance Awareness Month in Connecticut, the utility is raising awareness about payment plans and assistance programs, many of which have state income requirements. Customers who've never needed assistance previously may...
CONNECTICUT STATE
98q.com

Conn. high school football teams partner with National Guard

Several high school football teams in Connecticut are partnering with the National Guard during the month of November to hold Military Appreciation Games in honor of currently serving members of the military and veterans. During the games, players will wear specially designed Connecticut National Guard jerseys that feature a camouflage pattern.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy