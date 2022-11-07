It's a matchup of two struggling Sun Belt Conference teams when the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns host the Georgia Southern Eagles on Thursday night. The Cajuns (4-5, 2-4) have won four of the five all-time meetings between the teams but come in on a two-game losing slide. Their most recent setback was a 23-17 loss to Troy on Saturday. The Eagles (5-4, 2-3) lost 38-31 South Alabama the same day, but they knocked off a ranked James Madison team just three weeks ago. The last meeting between the teams was last September, a 28-20 Louisiana victory, and four of the five matchups have been decided by at least seven points. The only exception is a 20-18 Louisiana victory at Cajun Field in 2020.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO