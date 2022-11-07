On the latest episode of Bet the Edge, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick dive into how bettors need to be attacking the AFC East market with the news that Josh Allen could potentially miss at least a few games for the powerhouse Buffalo Bills. They analyze which teams are worth a bet at this juncture, and if there are other ways to get involved across different markets. The pair also dissects some of their favorite Week 10 lines on the NFL board.

2 DAYS AGO