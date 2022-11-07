ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

9-Year-Old Girl Carries Baby Brother 5 Blocks To Safety After Carjacking

By Bill Galluccio
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XTRf2_0j1rPFEt00
Photo: Getty Images

A nine-year-old girl and her 11-month-old brother are safe after a man carjacked their mother's car in North Las Vegas. Karen Quinn told KVVU that she pulled into a 7-Eleven to use the ATM and left her two kids in the running vehicle .

While she was using the ATM, she saw a man, later identified as Mario Anthony Estrada , leave the store and get into her car.

"He opened the [car] door, and I tried to grab him, and I grabbed his sweater in the door, and he reversed and kind of rolled over the top of my foot," Quinn told the news station. "And I was like, 'Please, my kids are in the car! Please! My kids are in the car!' He looked back at my daughter. She was like, 'Mom! Mom!'"

Quinn chased after her car for several blocks but could not stop Estrada.

"I'm running 'cause I didn't call the police at first 'cause I'm chasing. I'm just like-- I'm going to get this car, I'm going, running, I'm going to get my kids," Quinn said.

While Quinn was trying to chase after Estrada, her daughter pleaded with him to release her and her brother.

Eventually, Estrada pulled over and let the two kids out on a dark street . The girl, who was not wearing shoes, grabbed her brother and wandered the streets for about five blocks before they were found.

The police managed to locate Estrada and tried to pull him over. He led them on a brief chase, which ended when he slammed into another vehicle. The driver suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Estrada fled on foot but was eventually detained. He was taken into custody and is facing charges of kidnapping, child abuse, and grand larceny.

Comments / 36

SEPR
4d ago

Don’t blame the victims. This creep needs to be away from the public for a very long time. Parents aren’t perfect and make mistakes but, yes, never leave a car running & never leave kids in a car alone. I’m glad they are all safe& together. ❤️

Reply
33
Rob Forshy
4d ago

I think he should be to kidnappings . two charges of children abuse. then stealing a car and running from the police. somewhere and all that is 50 years as far as I'm concerned.

Reply
18
Ena Gibbons
4d ago

That is why you never leave your kids in a car, and especially if it is running. When are parents going to learn.

Reply(9)
25
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

‘Devastated': Mom Says 11-Year-Old Daughter Bullied, Attacked at Margate Middle School

An 11-year-old girl is afraid to go back to her Broward County school after he mother said weeks of bullying by other students turned violent. Valentina was a new student at Margate Middle School this year after having recently moved to the United States from Bolivia. Her mother, Sesilia Bacaribera, said her daughter is still learning English and started getting bullied from day one at the school.
MARGATE, FL
AOL Corp

Boys fishing found 10-year-old girl dead in 1966. Now an arrest is made, officials say

A group of boys were fishing in the river when they found the body of a missing 10-year-old girl. She had been badly beaten and was covered in mud. It was Memorial Day, 1966. Betty Lou Zukowski’s body was spotted off shore four days after her parents reported her missing when she didn’t come home one evening, according to the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
960 The Ref

Mother found dead after 6-year-old asks neighbor for help

LAS VEGAS — Police are searching for the man they believe shot and killed a mother early Thursday morning, leaving her young child to go looking for help from a neighbor. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release that a woman was found shot and killed inside her home just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Investigators said that the victim was shot by her boyfriend, who fled from the scene before officers arrived.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Mail

Teen girl, 17, left fighting for life after she was 'thrown from the roof of a car' in the middle of rugby celebrations – with two men charged over the horror incident and accused of driving off

A teen girl is fighting for life after she was thrown from the roof of a moving car with the driver allegedly leaving her injured on the road. Two men, both aged 21, were charged late Tuesday over the incident with a third man, aged 20, also assisting police with their inquiries.
NBC News

3 Americans found dead at Airbnb in Mexico on trip to celebrate Day of the Dead, officials and family say

Three Americans were found dead at an Airbnb in Mexico City for a trip to celebrate the Day of the Dead, authorities and family said Wednesday. Kandace Florence, 28, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, was staying with high school friend Jordan Marshall, 28, also of Virginia Beach, along with Marshall's friend Courtez Hall, relatives told NBC News and NBC affiliate WAVY of Portsmouth, Virginia.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RadarOnline

Children Hid Under Blankets As Three Adults And Toddler Were Slaughtered Inside A Florida Home, Cops Say

New details in a shocking mass killing in Florida that left four people dead — including a 4-year-old girl — have been released, Radar can report. Police are slowly providing more information about the murders in Orange County, Florida, near Orlando, which left the nation shocked.Investigators say Shavell Jordan Jones was responsible for killing the four victims. He remains in the hospital after police say he turned the gun on himself. Once he is released, Jones faces charges that include four counts of first-degree murder.The killings happened around 4 a.m. on Friday and resulted in the deaths of Jones’ 29-year-old...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Three relatives charged after boy found locked in dog kennel where he said he’d lived since April

The father, stepmother and step-aunt of a boy who had been locked in a dog kennel were arrested and charged with felony child abuse in North Carolina, according to police. Law enforcement officials found a 9-year-old boy locked in a dog kennel outside his home in North Carolina. The boy reportedly told authorities he had been staying in the kennel since April because he did not have a room at the house that his father and stepmother shared.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Daily Mail

Running for her life: Moment girl, 10, sprints from her suspected kidnapper before stopping to catch her breath after man with scar on his face twice tried to lure her in to his black van with candy and money in Fort Lauderdale

This is the moment a 10-year-old sprints away from her potential abductor after she encountered a stranger who apparently tried to kidnap her in her Fort Lauderdale neighborhood twice in one week. Authorities, who released the footage last night, are still searching for the suspect who attempted to lure the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WTRF- 7News

Cobra dies after 8-year-old bites snake

A snake died after a boy turned the tables and bit a cobra. According to The New Indian Express, the boy had the snake wrapped around his hand and bit him. The boy told the news outlet that he tried to shake it off but it didn’t move so he bit the sane, twice. The […]
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: 6-year-old girl in Waynesburg buried alive by father

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Greene County man is accused of brutally abusing his 6-year-old daughter.John Kraft of Waynesburg is now in jail. Police say last month that Greene County social workers found severe bruising on the girl's face and body.And two weeks ago, when they interviewed the girl and her sibling, police say they told them about Kraft allegedly burying the girl alive in the yard in a hole that left her smelling like sewage.Police say the girl told them that Kraft often beat her with a belt and his arm, which has a metal rod in it from surgery. Police say they documented that the girl's body was covered in old and new bruises.
WAYNESBURG, PA
Upworthy

He was a 'dumpster baby,' abandoned by his birth mom. Now, he is the CEO of a $62 million company.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 9, 2021. It has since been updated. Computer science educator Randy Pausch once said: "It's not about the cards you're dealt, but how you play the hand." Some people just know how to make the best out of the situation they are in and emerge with flying colors. Freddie Figgers was not dealt the best cards in life but he turned his fate around through passion and determination. Abandoned by his birth mother as an infant near a dumpster in rural Florida, Freddie was left to die before he was discovered by a passerby who alerted the police. He was then placed in foster care with an elderly couple who decided to adopt the 2-day-old child.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Denver

Girl, 12, dead, a dozen others injured, including kids, after crash

Police say eight teens were packed into a Dodge Journey that was reported stolen when the 15-year-old driver smashed into a Toyota Tacoma on Saturday night. A 12-year-old girl died in the crash. The seven others in that car were taken to the hospital with varying degrees of injuries.The four occupants of the Tacoma were 6 months old, 3, 29 and 31, and they were also all taken to the hospital; the two adults with life-threatening injuries.The crash happened near South Buckley Road and East Kent Drive Saturday just after 7 p.m. in Aurora.Police say the Dodge Journey was reported...
AURORA, CO
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
51K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy