ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Democrat Mark Kelly holds seat in Arizona's U.S. Senate race

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Control of the U.S. Senate still had not been determined as of Friday evening, three days after the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Heading into the election, Republicans needed to pick up only one seat to take the majority in the 100-seat chamber, which would allow them to block much of Democratic President Joe Biden's agenda.
ARIZONA STATE
WGAU

Biden working on ties with Southeast Asia in shadow of China

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — President Joe Biden is formally kicking off his participation at a conference of southeast Asian nations on Saturday, looking to emphasize the United States' commitment in the region where a looming China is also working to expand its influence. Biden's efforts at...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy