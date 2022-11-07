Read full article on original website
Ballet and the Beatles Converge at the Strand, Nov. 18
HUDSON FALLS – Coming once again to The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls on Nov. 18 is the Chevalier Ballet. They’ll be returning with a little help from their friends, Across The Pond, to celebrate the music of The Beatles and solo Beatles. Ballet Meets The Beatles is...
The McKrells To Play Hudson Valley Community College, Nov. 17
TROY – Perennial local favorites The McKrells bring Celtic-infused bluegrass music to a live concert at noon on Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Bulmer Telecommunications Center Auditorium on the Hudson Valley Community College campus inTroy. The hour-long event, the third of a four-part concert series, is open free to the public; no reservations or tickets are required to attend.
Holy Names Traveling Art Show Makes Local Rounds
ALBANY – In September, Academy of The Holy Names announced the launch of its annual Traveling Art Show. Under the direction of Art Teacher, Dana Sela, and Director of Enrollment Management, Wendy Diefendorf, the show includes exhibits of student art and showings at a variety of local organizations and businesses.
Naturally 7 Bring Their Vocal Play to Troy Music Hall, Nov. 17
TROY – Bringing an eclectic style of a cappella to Troy Music Hall on Nov. 17 is the renowned New York City group, Naturally 7! Blending soul, rap, rock, and more into their sounds — all of which are created with zero instruments — Naturally 7 delivers a cappella performances like no one else.
IT’S LOCAL 518 THURSDAY! NOVEMBER 10TH
It’s Local 518 Thursday on WEXT Radio! Click on the artist/band and song featured on the WEXT Radio Local 518 Show to find out more about them, and support by listening to & purchasing the songs. Miss the show? Listen to it and previous ones at the WEXT Radio Local 518 Show webpage. Have music you want us to hear? Submission guidelines can be found at the webpage link too. Send us stuff!
Holiday Lights Show Virtual in 2022, Moves to Altamont Fairgrounds in 2023
ALBANY – The Albany Police Athletic League announced last week an informal agreement with Albany County and the Altamont Fair to present a new and improved Capital Holiday Lights Extravaganza, beginning in November 2023. While there were several offers from communities and private property owners throughout the region, the...
Katie Lynn Johnson’s “If I Could Tell You” to Premiere at Madison Theatre, Nov. 19
ALBANY – On Nov. 19, the Madison Theatre in Albany will host a night of short films spearheaded by independent filmmaker Katie Lynn Johnson, with her film If I Could Tell You. Other filmmakers that will be featured that night are LaLa Halsema and Josh Stasko. Together, the films outline a themed cinematic journey through anxiety, grief, and the path through. Audiences are welcomed to come for a wonderful night of heartfelt films exploring the connection to one’s younger selves.
SLOC’s First Date Worth a Second Outing
SCHENECTADY – At some point, we have all gone on that dreaded “first date.” Some, perhaps, the even more scary “blind date.” Austin Winsberg’s book, with music and lyrics by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner, sets the stage for that comically scary blind first date. Currently at the Schenectady Light Opera Company, First Date A Musical Comedy is a delightful look into the minds, quite literally, of Aaron (Jacob James) and Casey (Emily Mitzen). Aaron is a geeky, somewhat nerdy nebbish while Casey is a leather-jacketed, tattooed rabble-rouser. On paper, the two should have nothing at all in common. The date is arranged by Casey’s brother-in-law, who works with Aaron.
Today’s Top Tips for Live Music (Nov. 10, 2022)
Jessica Audiffred / Hazeyy / Payload / Humanoid @ Empire Underground, Albany. (8:00) For additional listings, see our Calendar. Is there a gig (original music) missing? Email us at [email protected]. Mike Stampalia is a part time music critic and historian, and has been an active supporter of the local...
‘Tis the Season for the Nutcracker
There are few things more quintessentially “Christmas” than The Nutcracker. The ballet, dating back to the 19th century and scored by Tchaikovsky, has evolved into a December ritual no less omnipresent than A Christmas Story on TBS, or National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, well, everywhere else. And for...
