Laredo City Council rejects convention center bid
A motion passed at the City Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 7 to reject the sole response received seeking bids for designing the City of Laredo Conference or Convention Center. The initial request for proposal seeking engineering submissions was issued on Feb. 23 with submissions due on March 31. It...
Viswanath, King head to runoff for District VI
Voters in City of Laredo District VI will have to go to the polls one more time to choose who will represent them in a runoff contest that will be between L. “Vish” Viswanath and Dr. Tyler King. In the unofficial results released late Tuesday night, Viswanath took...
Laredo City Council District I headed to runoff
The Laredo City Council District I race is headed to a runoff between Gilbert Gonzalez and Patty Tijerina San Miguel. Gonzalez received 39.43% of the vote to secure a spot in the runoff with 1,635 votes. San Miguel received 27.63% with 1,146 votes to earn the other spot. G. “Gigi” Rodriguez fell just short of reaching the runoff as she had 1,028 votes for 24.79%. Maxine Rebeles received the other 8.15% with 338 votes.
Webb County honors Lance Cpl. Espinoza with fitness center
The activity center in the City of Rio Bravo where Lance Cpl. David Lee Espinoza used to exercise, run laps around the soccer field and play video games with his friends has now been named in his honor to make sure the legacy of the small town hero continues. In...
The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo treating local veterans
The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo are honoring veterans with a free snack from Cinnabon on Friday, Nov. 11 in celebration of Veterans Day. Any veteran can visit The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo on Friday between noon and 7 p.m. to receive a free cinnamon roll. A military ID will be required to redeem the promotion.
City of Laredo announces holiday closures for Veterans Day
The City of Laredo announced Thursday the closure of all administrative offices on Friday, Nov. 11 for observance of Veterans Day. The administrative offices will all be closed Friday and will resume normal operation on Monday, Nov. 14. Several operations and services will maintain some aspects of their usual schedule.
Laredo veterans gather for parade to honor local heroes
Local veterans who served the country gathered at St. Peters Plaza Friday where UISD and LISD schools and other organization prepared an energetic parade to celebrate the bravery and the sacrifices of this patriotic heroes. Schools such as Elias Herrera Middle School, Nixon High School, M.S Ryan Elementary and others...
Laredo College unveils historical marker honoring Pvt. David B. Barkley Cantu
Laredo College unveiled a historical marker Thursday in tribute of paid tribute to Pvt. David B. Barkley Cantu, a Laredoan who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions during World War I in France and has a chapel named at the Fort McIntosh campus. The marker...
Laredo College hosting STEAM open house for local students
Students interested in the STEAM curriculum of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics are being invited by Laredo College to a free open house from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Kazen Student Center on the Ft. McIntosh Campus. “The Latinx community is very underrepresented in the STEAM fields,”...
NASA mission recognizing Laredoan reschedules launch again due to hurricane
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The NASA Artemis I moon mission that will honor and immortalize Laredo’s Arturo Campos is facing another delay due to a tropical storm approaching Florida. This latest attempt at the launch was scheduled for early on Monday, Nov....
