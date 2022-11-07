The Laredo City Council District I race is headed to a runoff between Gilbert Gonzalez and Patty Tijerina San Miguel. Gonzalez received 39.43% of the vote to secure a spot in the runoff with 1,635 votes. San Miguel received 27.63% with 1,146 votes to earn the other spot. G. “Gigi” Rodriguez fell just short of reaching the runoff as she had 1,028 votes for 24.79%. Maxine Rebeles received the other 8.15% with 338 votes.

