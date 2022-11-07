Robert “Bob” Merl Bennitt, 77, died Nov. 5, 2022. He was born May 18, 1945. He married Judy Jean Sherk on July 27, 1963; she survives. Bob is survived by his children and spouses, Todd (Jenny) Bennitt, Robin (Chris) Griswold, Chad (Amy) Bennitt and Chris Bennitt, all of Bremen and Rhonda (Mark) Ingle, Nappanee; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Jack (Carolyn) Bennitt; sisters, Pam (John) Zeiger, Karen (Joe) Dillon, all of Bremen and Barb (Nick) Kintzel, Warsaw; sister-in-law Cheryl Bennitt, McPherson, Kan.; and brother-in-law Bob Hummel, Wheatland, Mo.

BREMEN, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO