Karissa Lyn Sellers — PENDING
Karissa L. Sellers, 49, Warsaw, died Nov. 11, 2022, at IU Health Indiana Hospital, Indianapolis. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
Barbara Beemer — PENDING
Barbara Beemer, Syracuse, died Nov. 9, 2022, at her home in Syracuse. Arrangements are pending at Eastlund Funeral Home.
Forrest Lewis — UPDATED
Forrest V. Lewis, 100, longtime resident of Syracuse, formerly of Ossian, died Nov. 5, 2022, at The Waters of Syracuse. He was born Aug. 31, 1922. On Dec. 23, 1948, Forrest was married to Sarah Jane Nash; she preceded him in death. He is survived by son, Forrest Randall “Randy”...
Debra Anderson — UPDATED
Debra Anderson, 61, Warsaw, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Warsaw Meadows. She was born Dec. 1, 1960. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Robert ‘Bobby’ R. Knicker
Robert “Bobby” Knicker, 47, Rochester, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at home in Rochester. Arrangements are pending with Rans Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kewanna.
Beverly Sue Murphy — PENDING
Beverly Sue Murphy, 82, Warsaw, formerly of Akron, died at 8:27 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Love Funeral Home.
H. Louise Brant
H. Louise (Garber) Brant, 96, Goshen, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Greencroft Healthcare, Goshen. She was born Jan. 2, 1926. On Oct. 8, 1949, she married Dale H. Brant; he preceded her in death. Survivors include children, Dale Bice, Syracuse and Kevin (Delia) Brant, Fort Worth, Texas; two sisters,...
Beverly A. Slisher — UPDATED
Beverly A. Slisher 82, Logansport, formerly of Rochester, died at 2:59 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Woodbridge Health Campus, Logansport. She was born Jan. 22, 1940. On June 12, 1960, she married Fred L. Slisher; he preceded her in death. Survivors include her children, Lonie (Nadine) Slisher, Peru, Darla...
Virginia Bockman — PENDING
Virginia Iris Bockman, 95, Warsaw, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in her residence in Warsaw. Funeral arrangements are pending at McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
Lula Hall Lounsbery — UPDATED
Lula Maude “Lulu” Hall Lounsbery, 97, Granger, formerly of Niles, Mich., Cape Coral, Fla. and Winamac, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Lula was born July 6, 1925. On Feb. 17, 1945, Lula married the Rev. Larsene C. Hall; he preceded her in death....
Edward ‘Ed’ Daniel Napier — PENDING
Edward Napier, 93, Pierceton, died at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending at Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
Karla Jane Stouffer
Karla Jane Stouffer, 64, rural Roann, died at 4:50 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at her home in Roann. She was born Oct. 5, 1958. She married Alan W. Stouffer on Aug. 4, 1984; he survives in Roann. She is also survived by her two sons, Nathan (Savannah) Stouffer, Wabash...
Joseph Justin Allen Garrison
Joseph Justin Allen Garrison, 14, South Bend, died Nov. 6, 2022. He was born March 7, 2008. He is survived by his parents, Joseph Justin Roy Garrison and Maggie Jean Hess; and his sisters, Gabriella Garrison, Grace Shank, Harmony Hill (fiancé Lucas Schoonover), Syracuse and Alexis Baylis. Chapel Hill...
Deborah Sue Clabaugh Messier
Deborah Sue Clabaugh Messier, 55, Goshen, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Fort Wayne Lutheran Hospital. She was born Sept. 26, 1967. She married Brian Messier in 1995; he survives. She is also survived by three siblings, John “Bub” (Susan) Coleman, Elkhart, Douglas Coleman, Fairmont and Craig Coleman, Goshen; two...
Robert M. Bennitt
Robert “Bob” Merl Bennitt, 77, died Nov. 5, 2022. He was born May 18, 1945. He married Judy Jean Sherk on July 27, 1963; she survives. Bob is survived by his children and spouses, Todd (Jenny) Bennitt, Robin (Chris) Griswold, Chad (Amy) Bennitt and Chris Bennitt, all of Bremen and Rhonda (Mark) Ingle, Nappanee; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Jack (Carolyn) Bennitt; sisters, Pam (John) Zeiger, Karen (Joe) Dillon, all of Bremen and Barb (Nick) Kintzel, Warsaw; sister-in-law Cheryl Bennitt, McPherson, Kan.; and brother-in-law Bob Hummel, Wheatland, Mo.
Virgil D. DeLanghe
Virgil D. DeLanghe, 88, South Bend, died at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at his home in South Bend. Virgil was born Feb. 2, 1934. On July 29, 2006, Virgil married Betty L. DeLanghe; she survives. Virgil is also survived by two daughters, Sherry (Rich) Ringer, Plymouth and Debbie...
Janice Sue Black
Janice Sue Black, 85, Warsaw, died surrounded by her loving family Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Janice was born Oct. 18, 1937, in Union City, the daughter of William Russell and Neva (James) Koon. She was united in marriage to Gary Black on April 22, 1989, at the Church of God, Warsaw. He preceded her in 2009.
Harold Lee Galloway — UPDATED
Harold L. Galloway, 80, rural North Webster, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. He was born Aug. 18, 1942. He married Colleen Galloway; she preceded him in death. Those who survive include two children, Scott (Nanette) Galloway, Goshen and Angela (Samuel) Barnes, Elkhart; seven grandsons; nine great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Carrol (Linda) Galloway and Ronnie (Robin) Galloway, both of Cromwell.
Karen E. Shirk — UPDATED
Karen E. Shirk, 82, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Plymouth. She was born April 27, 1940. She is survived her children, Lara Shirk, Plymouth and David (Michele) Shirk, Argos; brother James (Janet) Bush, Bettendorf, Iowa; two grandchildren; and one great-grandson with one on the way.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:06 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, North CR 175E, south of EMS C24 Lane, Warsaw. Driver: Holly K. Meyer, 47, East Center Street, Warsaw. Meyer was traveling north on CR 175E when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $10,000.
