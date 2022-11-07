ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, IN

Comments / 0

Related
inkfreenews.com

Karissa Lyn Sellers — PENDING

Karissa L. Sellers, 49, Warsaw, died Nov. 11, 2022, at IU Health Indiana Hospital, Indianapolis. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Barbara Beemer — PENDING

Barbara Beemer, Syracuse, died Nov. 9, 2022, at her home in Syracuse. Arrangements are pending at Eastlund Funeral Home.
SYRACUSE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Forrest Lewis — UPDATED

Forrest V. Lewis, 100, longtime resident of Syracuse, formerly of Ossian, died Nov. 5, 2022, at The Waters of Syracuse. He was born Aug. 31, 1922. On Dec. 23, 1948, Forrest was married to Sarah Jane Nash; she preceded him in death. He is survived by son, Forrest Randall “Randy”...
SYRACUSE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Debra Anderson — UPDATED

Debra Anderson, 61, Warsaw, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Warsaw Meadows. She was born Dec. 1, 1960. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Robert ‘Bobby’ R. Knicker

Robert “Bobby” Knicker, 47, Rochester, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at home in Rochester. Arrangements are pending with Rans Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kewanna.
ROCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Beverly Sue Murphy — PENDING

Beverly Sue Murphy, 82, Warsaw, formerly of Akron, died at 8:27 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Love Funeral Home.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

H. Louise Brant

H. Louise (Garber) Brant, 96, Goshen, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Greencroft Healthcare, Goshen. She was born Jan. 2, 1926. On Oct. 8, 1949, she married Dale H. Brant; he preceded her in death. Survivors include children, Dale Bice, Syracuse and Kevin (Delia) Brant, Fort Worth, Texas; two sisters,...
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Beverly A. Slisher — UPDATED

Beverly A. Slisher 82, Logansport, formerly of Rochester, died at 2:59 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Woodbridge Health Campus, Logansport. She was born Jan. 22, 1940. On June 12, 1960, she married Fred L. Slisher; he preceded her in death. Survivors include her children, Lonie (Nadine) Slisher, Peru, Darla...
LOGANSPORT, IN
inkfreenews.com

Virginia Bockman — PENDING

Virginia Iris Bockman, 95, Warsaw, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in her residence in Warsaw. Funeral arrangements are pending at McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Lula Hall Lounsbery — UPDATED

Lula Maude “Lulu” Hall Lounsbery, 97, Granger, formerly of Niles, Mich., Cape Coral, Fla. and Winamac, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Lula was born July 6, 1925. On Feb. 17, 1945, Lula married the Rev. Larsene C. Hall; he preceded her in death....
GRANGER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Karla Jane Stouffer

Karla Jane Stouffer, 64, rural Roann, died at 4:50 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at her home in Roann. She was born Oct. 5, 1958. She married Alan W. Stouffer on Aug. 4, 1984; he survives in Roann. She is also survived by her two sons, Nathan (Savannah) Stouffer, Wabash...
ROANN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Joseph Justin Allen Garrison

Joseph Justin Allen Garrison, 14, South Bend, died Nov. 6, 2022. He was born March 7, 2008. He is survived by his parents, Joseph Justin Roy Garrison and Maggie Jean Hess; and his sisters, Gabriella Garrison, Grace Shank, Harmony Hill (fiancé Lucas Schoonover), Syracuse and Alexis Baylis. Chapel Hill...
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Deborah Sue Clabaugh Messier

Deborah Sue Clabaugh Messier, 55, Goshen, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Fort Wayne Lutheran Hospital. She was born Sept. 26, 1967. She married Brian Messier in 1995; he survives. She is also survived by three siblings, John “Bub” (Susan) Coleman, Elkhart, Douglas Coleman, Fairmont and Craig Coleman, Goshen; two...
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Robert M. Bennitt

Robert “Bob” Merl Bennitt, 77, died Nov. 5, 2022. He was born May 18, 1945. He married Judy Jean Sherk on July 27, 1963; she survives. Bob is survived by his children and spouses, Todd (Jenny) Bennitt, Robin (Chris) Griswold, Chad (Amy) Bennitt and Chris Bennitt, all of Bremen and Rhonda (Mark) Ingle, Nappanee; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Jack (Carolyn) Bennitt; sisters, Pam (John) Zeiger, Karen (Joe) Dillon, all of Bremen and Barb (Nick) Kintzel, Warsaw; sister-in-law Cheryl Bennitt, McPherson, Kan.; and brother-in-law Bob Hummel, Wheatland, Mo.
BREMEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Virgil D. DeLanghe

Virgil D. DeLanghe, 88, South Bend, died at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at his home in South Bend. Virgil was born Feb. 2, 1934. On July 29, 2006, Virgil married Betty L. DeLanghe; she survives. Virgil is also survived by two daughters, Sherry (Rich) Ringer, Plymouth and Debbie...
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Janice Sue Black

Janice Sue Black, 85, Warsaw, died surrounded by her loving family Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Janice was born Oct. 18, 1937, in Union City, the daughter of William Russell and Neva (James) Koon. She was united in marriage to Gary Black on April 22, 1989, at the Church of God, Warsaw. He preceded her in 2009.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Harold Lee Galloway — UPDATED

Harold L. Galloway, 80, rural North Webster, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. He was born Aug. 18, 1942. He married Colleen Galloway; she preceded him in death. Those who survive include two children, Scott (Nanette) Galloway, Goshen and Angela (Samuel) Barnes, Elkhart; seven grandsons; nine great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Carrol (Linda) Galloway and Ronnie (Robin) Galloway, both of Cromwell.
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Karen E. Shirk — UPDATED

Karen E. Shirk, 82, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Plymouth. She was born April 27, 1940. She is survived her children, Lara Shirk, Plymouth and David (Michele) Shirk, Argos; brother James (Janet) Bush, Bettendorf, Iowa; two grandchildren; and one great-grandson with one on the way.
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:06 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, North CR 175E, south of EMS C24 Lane, Warsaw. Driver: Holly K. Meyer, 47, East Center Street, Warsaw. Meyer was traveling north on CR 175E when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $10,000.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy