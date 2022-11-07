Read full article on original website
Related
Astros make big Dusty Baker announcement
The Houston Astros made a significant announcement regarding the future of manager Dusty Baker on Wednesday. The Astros confirmed that Baker has agreed to a contract extension with the team, ensuring he will return as manager for a fourth season in 2023. There had been some modest doubts about Baker’s...
Astros targeting big upgrade at catcher?
The Houston Astros are not wasting a second after their World Series win. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Wednesday that the Astros are one of the teams who are most involved in courting Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. Morosi also mentions the St. Louis Cardinals and the Detroit Tigers as being in the mix.
New York Mets rumored to be interested in free agent All-Star shortstop
The New York Mets reportedly could be interested in adding an All-Star middle infielder in free agency this winter, despite
The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here
The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
We React To Verlander Opting Out & Discuss Astros' Free Agency
We React To Verlander Opting Out & Discuss Astros' Free Agency
Yardbarker
Report: Cubs Showing Interest in Two-Time Cy Young Winner
Only one National League team with a worse record than the Chicago Cubs got better production from their starters. For a team with a 74-88 record, few could have expected more from the Cubs rotation that posted a 3.95 ERA. And yet, the Cubs are still looking for improvement. They've...
Jim Crane Gives Update On Justin Verlander’s Possible Return To Houston
Jim Crane Gives Update On Justin Verlander’s Possible Return To Houston
Cubs Pitcher Declines Mutual Option, Becomes Free Agent
The Chicago Cubs have another free agent as starting pitcher Drew Smyly has declined his mutual option.
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
Yardbarker
Top Cardinals Prospect Shows Off His Elite Arm Strength
The St. Louis Cardinals likely will not be diving into the market for free agent shortstops this offseason. But when you have Tommy Edman manning the position and top prospect Masyn Winn waiting in the wings, there really isn’t any need to go looking for a new shortstop. Winn,...
Bless You Boys
Hitter profiles to turn the Tigers’ offense around
On the surface, fixing the many things that ailed the 2022 Detroit Tigers offense seems a truly Herculean labor. New President of Baseball Ops, Scott Harris, isn’t a superhero, and we’re going to proceed from the notion that getting the club to the playoffs won’t be a one year project. Still, the Tigers’ 2022 record doesn’t mean that fans should have zero expectations for the 2023 season.
Marlins hiring notable ex-World Series champion
The Miami Marlins are bringing in someone who is very familiar to newly-minted manager Skip Schumaker. Katie Woo of The Athletic reports on Thursday that the Marlins are hiring retired former MLB outfielder Jon Jay to serve as their first base and outfield coach under Schumaker. The hiring of Jay...
MLB
Here are the free agents for every team
Here is a team-by-team breakdown of the notable free agents and players with options for all 30 MLB clubs this offseason. OF Jackie Bradley Jr., RHP David Phelps, RHP Ross Stripling. After picking up Anthony Bass’ $3 million club option, the Blue Jays could be interested in a reunion with...
MLB
Hall call remains elusive for Tigers legend
This story was excerpted from Jason Beck's Tigers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Lou Whitaker had his long-awaited day in the sun at Comerica Park on a beautiful Saturday in August. After nearly three years of planning and waiting, Whitaker was finally able to see his No. 1 retired and posted alongside Alan Trammell’s No. 3 on the brick wall beyond left field at Comerica Park.
MLB
Giants a free-agent force? 'Nobody ... out of our capability'
The Giants haven’t been huge players in free agency in recent years, but they’re widely expected to shop at the top of the market this offseason. After falling short of expectations in 2022, the Giants will have the flexibility to pursue every option to improve their roster. They’ve already been prominently linked to star slugger Aaron Judge, an American League MVP finalist who crushed 62 home runs for the Yankees this year.
MLB
Judge could join short list of MVP defections
There have been three players who won MVP Awards and then were playing for a new team by Opening Day of the next season. One was Alex Rodriguez, after he won with the Rangers in 2003. Giancarlo Stanton left the Marlins after hitting 59 homers in 2017. The third was Barry Bonds, who won with the Pirates in 1992 and was playing for the Giants in ‘93.
MLB
HR king Judge wins AL's Hank Aaron Award
NEW YORK -- Aaron Judge’s remarkable season has earned another accolade. The American League’s new home run king was honored Wednesday with the Hank Aaron Award, recognizing the most outstanding offensive performer in each league. The Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt brought home the National League’s Aaron Award. Winners were...
MLB
'A dream accomplished': White Sox host ACE signing day
CHICAGO -- As a young man with an abundance of baseball talent, Corey Ray had a plan. The native of the South Side of Chicago was going to use the game as a tool to get an education. “With ACE, I was allowed to do just that,” said the fifth...
MLB
New coach to address Bucs' infield defense
In his end-of-season media availability, general manager Ben Cherington said any additions to the Pirates’ coaching staff would be additive not subtractive. Several weeks into the offseason, that has proven to be the case. At the General Managers Meetings in Las Vegas, Cherington discussed the impending addition of Mendy...
MLB
GM Meetings help reveal Padres' priorities
LAS VEGAS -- The General Managers Meetings wrapped up on Wednesday, setting the stage for what figures to be an eventful offseason. Free agents can begin signing with other teams starting at 2 p.m. PT on Thursday. Before that free-agent frenzy gets underway, here are three Padres takeaways from the...
Comments / 3