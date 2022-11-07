ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD arrest, charge suspect in connection to Brooklyn dismemberment case

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

The NYPD has made an arrest in connection to the homicide investigation involving the dismemberment of a woman in Brooklyn.

Police have arrested Justin Williams, 24 of New York City. He has been charged with murder and concealment of a corpse.

On Sept. 21, officers responded to the apartment building at 315 Linwood St. after they say tenants of the building smelled a foul order. The smell came from the sixth floor apartment.

Authorities found a body, identified as 22-year-old D'Asia Johnson, dismembered and stuffed into two suitcases in the apartment.

