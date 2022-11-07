The Homewood City Council has approved an incentive to help the Piggly Wiggly build a new building next to its current store that would double its size. Under the agreement, the city set a base amount of $3.5 million, the amount the Pig paid in sales taxes in the past year. The store will continue to pay sales taxes, but the city will rebate the store any amount it pays over $3.5 million.

HOMEWOOD, AL ・ 8 DAYS AGO