November 9, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
wbrc.com
Lincoln woman found dead on Cook Springs Rd. in Pell City
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A deceased female was located off of Cook Springs Road in Pell City on Sunday. The victim was identified as 54-year-old Victoria Malet from Lincoln. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office located Malet at approximately 11 a.m. Sheriff Billy Murray said she had been shot and they are conducting a homicide investigation.
Gadsden police arrest 3 in connection with 2 fatal shootings
Gadsden police have arrested three people in connection with two fatal shootings last week. Capt. Bobby Jackson said two men are being charged with capital murder in connection with the Oct. 30 slaying of Cornell Toney. Teaontari Jaqua “T.J.” Staten, 21, of Gadsden, and Stephon Antwan Jackson, 27, of Huntsville, are being held in the Etowah County Jail without bond. The two also face charges of attempted murder and first degree robbery.
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
Cell tower worker finds remains of man missing from Shelby County since 2018
The remains of a man missing since 2018 were recovered late last week in Calera. Derek DeWayne Harris, 33, disappeared from his Columbiana home on Dec. 30, 2018. He was last seen leaving his home in a GMC Terrain, which was found abandoned in Calera the following day. Last week,...
alreporter.com
Ivey refunds $100,000 donation
Gov. Kay Ivey gives remarks, to the Drive Electric Alabama EV Summit Convention at the BJCC Thursday, September 22, 2022 in Birmingham. Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager. Governor Kay Ivey’s campaign on Friday said it had refunded a $100,000 donation from a Greene County electronic bingo casino tied to a state investigation.
1 injured in shooting at basketball court by Shades Mountain Baptist Church
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Vestavia Hills Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon at a basketball court. According to VHPD, police and fire departments arrived to Shades Mountain Baptist Church around 3:09 p.m. on calls of a person shot at an outdoor basketball court. The victim was transported to UAB Hospital with […]
wbrc.com
Victim transported to UAB hospital after getting shot at outdoor basketball court in Vestavia Hills
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) -One victim was transported to UAB hospital on Sunday with a gunshot wound. Vestavia Hills Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to Shades Mountain Baptist Church for a call saying a person had been shot at an outdoor basketball court. The victim was transported to UAB...
WSFA
Chambers County elects new sheriff after 28 years
CHAMBER COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - After 28 years, Chambers County residents have elected a new sheriff. Jeff Nelson will replace the retiring sheriff, Sid Lockhart. Nelson won the election with 67 percent of the vote in this past election. Earlier this year, after 31 years of various law enforcement positions,...
Family members searching for missing Hoover woman find unidentified human remains in Shelby County
Human remains were discovered over the weekend in Shelby County by a group searching for a missing Hoover woman. Family members and friends of Floriselda Milla Villanueva, who has been missing since Oct. 16, were carrying out a search Saturday in a wooded area near the intersection of County Road 10 and County Road 260 in the Pea Ridge community.
Three Alabama mayors say vote YES on Amendment 6
Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
Flu outbreak forces Alabama school district virtual for a week
Students and teachers in the Marshall County School District in north Alabama will switch to virtual learning from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10 due to an increase in flu cases. District officials announced the switch Friday with a tweet and a statement on the district website. Schools across the state will be closed for Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
Man shot at Alabama gas station dies, coroner’s office says
A man who was shot at an Alabama gas station last month has died. Officials with the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the shooting victim as Marcello Hopson, 43, of Birmingham. Hopson was shot just after 10 p.m. on October 22 as he was in a vehicle at the...
otmj.com
A Bigger Pig: Piggly Wiggly Gets Up to $3.5 Million in City Incentives to Build Larger Store
The Homewood City Council has approved an incentive to help the Piggly Wiggly build a new building next to its current store that would double its size. Under the agreement, the city set a base amount of $3.5 million, the amount the Pig paid in sales taxes in the past year. The store will continue to pay sales taxes, but the city will rebate the store any amount it pays over $3.5 million.
WAFF
Two arrested on drug charges following traffic stop
RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested in Rainsville on Nov. 1 for drug-related charges following a traffic stop. According to the Rainsville Police Department, Justin Scott and Terra Helms were arrested after police officers discovered 110 grams of synthetic marijuana (spice) and smoked blunts containing spice. After searching...
Alabama man stabbed, beheaded girlfriend, deputies allege
An Alabama man was charged with murder and abuse of a corpse after police say he stabbed his girlfriend dozens of times and then cut off her head. Justin Fields, 38, has been charged with murdering Tammy Bailey, who was reportedly his live-in girlfriend. Bailey’s dismembered body was found by...
