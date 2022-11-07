ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Calhoun Journal

November 9, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Lincoln woman found dead on Cook Springs Rd. in Pell City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A deceased female was located off of Cook Springs Road in Pell City on Sunday. The victim was identified as 54-year-old Victoria Malet from Lincoln. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office located Malet at approximately 11 a.m. Sheriff Billy Murray said she had been shot and they are conducting a homicide investigation.
PELL CITY, AL
AL.com

Gadsden police arrest 3 in connection with 2 fatal shootings

Gadsden police have arrested three people in connection with two fatal shootings last week. Capt. Bobby Jackson said two men are being charged with capital murder in connection with the Oct. 30 slaying of Cornell Toney. Teaontari Jaqua “T.J.” Staten, 21, of Gadsden, and Stephon Antwan Jackson, 27, of Huntsville, are being held in the Etowah County Jail without bond. The two also face charges of attempted murder and first degree robbery.
GADSDEN, AL
alreporter.com

Ivey refunds $100,000 donation

Gov. Kay Ivey gives remarks, to the Drive Electric Alabama EV Summit Convention at the BJCC Thursday, September 22, 2022 in Birmingham. Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager. Governor Kay Ivey’s campaign on Friday said it had refunded a $100,000 donation from a Greene County electronic bingo casino tied to a state investigation.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

1 injured in shooting at basketball court by Shades Mountain Baptist Church

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Vestavia Hills Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon at a basketball court. According to VHPD, police and fire departments arrived to Shades Mountain Baptist Church around 3:09 p.m. on calls of a person shot at an outdoor basketball court. The victim was transported to UAB Hospital with […]
WSFA

Chambers County elects new sheriff after 28 years

CHAMBER COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - After 28 years, Chambers County residents have elected a new sheriff. Jeff Nelson will replace the retiring sheriff, Sid Lockhart. Nelson won the election with 67 percent of the vote in this past election. Earlier this year, after 31 years of various law enforcement positions,...
AL.com

Three Alabama mayors say vote YES on Amendment 6

Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Flu outbreak forces Alabama school district virtual for a week

Students and teachers in the Marshall County School District in north Alabama will switch to virtual learning from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10 due to an increase in flu cases. District officials announced the switch Friday with a tweet and a statement on the district website. Schools across the state will be closed for Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
otmj.com

A Bigger Pig: Piggly Wiggly Gets Up to $3.5 Million in City Incentives to Build Larger Store

The Homewood City Council has approved an incentive to help the Piggly Wiggly build a new building next to its current store that would double its size. Under the agreement, the city set a base amount of $3.5 million, the amount the Pig paid in sales taxes in the past year. The store will continue to pay sales taxes, but the city will rebate the store any amount it pays over $3.5 million.
HOMEWOOD, AL
WAFF

Two arrested on drug charges following traffic stop

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested in Rainsville on Nov. 1 for drug-related charges following a traffic stop. According to the Rainsville Police Department, Justin Scott and Terra Helms were arrested after police officers discovered 110 grams of synthetic marijuana (spice) and smoked blunts containing spice. After searching...
RAINSVILLE, AL

