Understanding the spinal cord anatomy and physiology is critical to assessing injury severity and determining the need for spinal motion restriction — An injury to the spinal cord could result in a catastrophic permanent disability to the patient. Approximately 17,000 new cases of spinal cord injury (SCI) occur each year in the United States with most occurring in men between the ages of 16 and 30. The etiology of the majority of SCI cases is associated with motor vehicle crashes followed by penetrating trauma; falls, especially in the elderly; and sports and recreational activities. Elderly patients are more prone to suffering from SCI from minor trauma due to degenerative vertebral disorders. In addition, elderly patients have become more active over the years; thus, the incidence of SCI in the elderly is on the rise.

