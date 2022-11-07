ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are Korn, System of A Down and Deftones teasing the ultimate nu metal festival?

By Dave Everley
Louder
 4 days ago

System Of A Down , Korn and Deftones are all teasing what appears to be a brand new nu metal-themed festival taking place in Las Vegas next year.

The three bands, together with Incubus, Evanscence and Chevelle, all posted a short animated clip teasing an event called Sick New World, taking place in Las Vegas.

A separate website is taking pre-orders for a one-day festival of the same name, held at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday May 13, 2023. The same venue recently held the emo-centric When We Were Young festival.

While no official announcement has been made, the posts seem to suggest that the six bands will be playing the festival. None of them have any gigs booked for the day of the show.

System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian recently hinted at a big announcement involving the band.

Speaking to radio host Kyle Meredith , Serj said: “As of now, we haven’t talked about anything. We will be making an announcement about something next year that I can’t really tell you about. So there is that. But further than that, I can’t really say.”

Ironically, some of the teasing the event have mixed opinions of the ‘nu metal’ tag. Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd recently told Metal Hammer that the description “ hurt my feelings.

No official announcement has been made about Sick New World.

