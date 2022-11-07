ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln City, OR

Stuck: Can in trouble

By The Chronicle
The News Guard
The News Guard
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pysrn_0j1rCh9Y00

It's not often that you can get an up close an person drive along the Oregon Coast, but for one driver, this drive became dangerous.

The car got stuck in the sand at the 15th Street beach entrance at Lincoln City Monday morning, Nov. 7.

The occupants of the vehicle got out and called a tow company to see if they could get the car pulled off the beach.

At least check the tide was gaining and water was coming up to the wheels of the vehicle.

In previous stories, The News Guard has reported the challenges of retrieving stuck vehicles in the sand, especially during adverse weather and high tides. In a few cases, the vehicles were completely submerged and pulled out to sea by the waves.

Lincoln City Police dispatch confirms that the tow company was able to safely pull this car out of the surf and off the beach.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Detectives seeking information on suspicious Salem fire

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Marion County Sheriff’s Detectives are asking the public for any information about a suspicious fire in East Salem on October 3. The MCSO originally responded to the fire with the Marion County Fire District at about 4 a.m. behind a Safeway at 3380 Northeast Lancaster Drive. The fire, which started in the alleyway, spread to a travel trailer at a nearby RV park.
SALEM, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Injured hunter rescued from rugged, snowy terrain near Milton-Freewater

MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore. — Following an overnight stay in rugged, snowy terrain in remote Umatilla County, an injured hunter was rescued following a full-day search-and-rescue excursion. According to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call from 49-year-old Danny Rupp of Albany, OR around 8:30 p.m. on November 2, 2022. He was stranded in remote terrain while on a hunting...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Oregon woman found dead under mysterious circumstances, police say

POLK COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Police this week were investigating the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of a 62-year-old woman. According to the Monmouth Police Department, officers were dispatched to a welfare check call in the 400 block of Yellowstone Drive where officers found Theresa Hethorn, dead inside her home.
MONMOUTH, OR
KATU.com

Lincoln City man arrested after dangerous colored fentanyl powder, heroin found in home

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — Lincoln City Police arrested a man involved in a case where heroin, fentanyl pills, and colored fentanyl powder were found in his home. On October 29 police officers did a residential search warrant at 621 SE Reef Ave. Police had received multiple reports from concerned citizens about a large amount of short-stay traffic and drug use in public view.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
News Talk KIT

Here’s Three of the Best Rage Rooms in Oregon?

Life gets stressful, usually to the point where you're ready to smash something, but why destroy your own stuff when you can destroy someone else's? No, we're not saying you should go destroy some random person's stuff, instead, why not check out a rage room around Oregon?. Don't know what...
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 26 Fatal, Washington Co., Nov. 7

On Friday, November 4, 2022, at approximately 3:40 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 53. Preliminary investigation revealed a Honda, Morgan Martin, (34) of Vernonia, was driving eastbound on Highway 26 near milepost 53 when the vehicle left its lane of travel going into oncoming traffic. The Honda hit a Subaru head-on, operated by Mathew Wales (64) of Banks. Martin was pronounced deceased at the scene. Wales was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. It is believed that weather and road conditions due to the heavy rainfall were likely factors in this crash. OSP was assisted on the scene by the Oregon Department of Transportation, Banks Fire, Washington County DA’s Office, and the Washington County Medical Examiner’s Office.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

About that Sunday snow...Plus lunar eclipse tonight and a look ahead

Yesterday was a strange weather day, nestled in a chilly & wet weekend. I have been sick since late Friday, so I was actually in bed much of Sunday. Nothing serious, and I’m on the rebound so I’ll be back at work this evening. But I want to recap the surprise snow to some lower elevation spots during the daytime Sunday. To get snow to the valley floor on November 6th? Everything has to be exactly right for that to happen.
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Founder of dive group that found Ralph Brown charged with rape

Adventures With Purpose located the body of the former Cornelius mayor in May.The founder of the search-and-rescue group that located the body of prominent Cornelius resident Ralph Brown earlier this year has been charged with sex crimes in Utah. On Wednesday, Nov. 3, Jared Leisek was indicted on two felony charges of raping a child. The acts of which Leisek is accused were allegedly committed in 1992, when Leisek was 17 and his victim was 10. Utah does not have a statute of limitation for prosecuting sex crimes. Leisek, who is based in Bend, has grown search-and-rescue YouTube channel Adventures With Purpose to nearly 3 million subscribers. Leisek started Adventures With Purpose in 2018 with videos about finding rings, cellphones and other oddities in Oregon waterways. The channel then pivoted to missing persons. Its creators say they have solved over two dozen cases. In May, Adventures With Purpose diver Doug Bishop found the vehicle and remains in the Willamette River of longtime Washington County educator and local government leader Ralph Brown, who had been missing for nearly a year. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CORNELIUS, OR
KOIN 6 News

$1M Powerball ticket sold in Salem, Oregon Lottery announces

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Although the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in California, there’s another $1 million winner in Oregon. The ticket was sold in Salem on Monday, Nov. 7, the Oregon Lottery announced Tuesday. A previous $1 million ticket was sold in Portland on Nov. 2. Oregon Lottery says since the Powerball […]
SALEM, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove Police Log: 'Female companion' invites family to man's house

The Forest Grove Police Department sorted out calls for service from Oct. 21-27, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Oct. 21 An officer spotted and stopped a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Hillsboro driving along A Street. The driver and passenger were both arrested and lodged at the jail. A caller reported the possible theft of two belt buckles. Police are investigating after more than...
FOREST GROVE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

$1 MILLION POWERBALL TICKET SOLD IN OREGON

Another $1 million dollar Powerball ticket was purchased in Oregon, as the record Powerball jackpot run ended Tuesday, with a single ticket in California worth $2.04 billion. A release from the Oregon Lottery said the $1 million ticket was purchased in Salem. A $1 million ticket was also sold in Portland on November 2nd.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Salem residents cautioned about exposure to raw sewage, asked to avoid local park

Salem residents are cautioned to avoid sections of a community park, as a leak from a nearby wastewater treatment facility could result in exposure to untreated sewage. During an inspection, a minor leak was observed and reported at the city's Wastewater Treatment Facility located at 3045 River Road. Due to a forecasted rainstorm on Friday the leak could spread out further into the environment, so officials are advising residents to avoid the area because of the potential for exposure.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Vernonia woman dies in head-on crash on Hwy 26 in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Vernonia woman was killed in a head-on crash on Highway 26 in Washington County on Friday afternoon, Oregon State Police said. OSP said at about 3:40 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to a two-car crash on U.S. 26 near milepost 53. When they arrived, they found two cars that had crashed head-on. They found one woman dead. She has been identified as 34-year-old Morgan Martin of Vernonia. The driver of the other car, a Banks man, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The News Guard

The News Guard

Lincoln County, OR
326
Followers
599
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Guard covers local news in the Lincoln County area of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.thenewsguard.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy