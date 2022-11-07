Read full article on original website
College football TV schedule today: Week 11 games you should be watching
Week 11 of the college football schedule is here and as the month of November marches on, we're on the verge of finishing off some division and conference races. And getting closer to finally sorting out the final four in the College Football Playoff, with SEC and Big Ten powerhouses fighting for ...
Germantown surges past Houston in Class 6A
Malik Mason scores two touchdowns while contributing to a stellar defensive effort. Related story: Region 8-1A football team announced Friday prep report: Bartlett, Covington, MASE advance
College football upset alert for Week 11: Alabama, Clemson on notice
Week 11 is here and with it comes another crucial opportunity for the top teams to prove they belong in College Football Playoff contention, while those on the outside looking in hope for some chaos to take advantage of in the next rankings. Going into the final stretch of the regular season, the ...
Alabama vs. Ole Miss preview, prediction: Who wins, and why?
A pair of second- and third-place teams in the SEC West square off in Oxford this weekend as Alabama visits Ole Miss in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday. It's an unusual spot for the Crimson Tide to be in, losing multiple games before the Iron Bowl for the first time since 2010, at 7-2 ...
Alabama vs. Ole Miss prediction, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming
Alabama vs. Ole Miss prediction, schedule, game time, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 12 Time: 2:30 p.m. Central TV: CBS network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) Odds, point spread, betting linesGame lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication ...
LSU vs. Arkansas picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines
SEC West rivals square off this weekend as LSU goes on the road to Arkansas looking to maintain its position in the division hunt in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday. Suddenly, LSU is the favorite in the SEC West after defeating Alabama last week and moving into pole position in the ...
Curry scores 40, Warriors rally past Mitchell, Cavs 106-101
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry hit a tying 3-pointer with 1:18 to play, a go-ahead layup moments later off a perfect, long pass by Kevon Looney, then one more dagger 3 on the way to 40 points, rallying the Golden State Warriors past the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101 on Friday night. Donovan Mitchell had 29 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Cleveland, but went down hard grabbing at his right ankle in the waning moments. He got up and hit a pair of free throws with 12.4 seconds left. Curry extended his NBA record to 200 straight regular-season games with at least one 3-pointer and shot 6 of 11 from deep. A rarity: He missed two free throws over the final 17.6 seconds, but delivered a second straight 40-point performance.
