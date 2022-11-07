SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry hit a tying 3-pointer with 1:18 to play, a go-ahead layup moments later off a perfect, long pass by Kevon Looney, then one more dagger 3 on the way to 40 points, rallying the Golden State Warriors past the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101 on Friday night. Donovan Mitchell had 29 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Cleveland, but went down hard grabbing at his right ankle in the waning moments. He got up and hit a pair of free throws with 12.4 seconds left. Curry extended his NBA record to 200 straight regular-season games with at least one 3-pointer and shot 6 of 11 from deep. A rarity: He missed two free throws over the final 17.6 seconds, but delivered a second straight 40-point performance.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 13 MINUTES AGO