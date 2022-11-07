Read full article on original website
Argentina taking fewer forwards than Brazil to World Cup
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina is taking nine defenders, seven midfielders and seven forwards to the World Cup in Qatar as coach Lionel Scaloni’s team aims to build on its Copa America success. Scaloni announced his 26-player squad in a video on Friday. The squad contains two fewer forwards than the roster for traditional rival Brazil. Argentina won the Copa America title in 2021 which was its first major trophy in 28 years. A total of 21 of the players chosen Friday were in that Copa America squad. Lionel Messi’s team has been unbeaten for 35 matches.
Gladbach dumps Dortmund into Bundesliga break with 4-2 loss
BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund’s trying week has ended with a final sting after Jonas Hofmann led Borussia Mönchengladbach to a 4-2 rout of his former team in the Bundesliga. It’s Dortmund’s second loss in four days after falling at Wolfsburg 2-0 on Tuesday. It potentially leaves Dortmund nine points behind leader Bayern Munich for the league’s extended winter break. Bayern visits last-place Schalke on Saturday. Dortmund’s pride was already hurt on Thursday when Mats Hummels and Marco Reus were left out of Germany’s World Cup squad. Hofmann was called up. He celebrated by scoring two goals and setting up another.
Iran should not be allowed to play at World Cup, says former FIFA President Sepp Blatter
Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter thinks Iran should be barred from the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, a Swiss paper and online news website quoted him as saying Friday. The comments come amid nationwide protests that have gripped Iran for weeks, following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in custody of the morality police.
Arsenal’s EPL title charge was made in Manchester
If Arsenal wins the English Premier League, it will be with the help of Manchester City. The influence Pep Guardiola has had on the season’s pace-setter cannot be ignored. His former assistant Mikel Arteta has overseen a remarkable transformation of the London club since taking charge in 2019. And the summer acquisitions of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko have contributed to a rebuild that has seen Arsenal emerge as the latest threat to City’s dominance.
Russia-Ukraine war derails World Cup of Hockey plans for ’24
Russia’s war in Ukraine has derailed plans to hold a World Cup of Hockey this winter. The NHL and NHL Players’ Association say it is not feasible in the current environment to hold the tournament as they had hoped in February. There has not been a World Cup since 2016 for various reasons. This time the war in Ukraine was to blame. Some countries did not want Russians to participate. That would leave some of the best players in the world out of the tournament.
Haas’ Magnussen shocks F1 with first pole at Brazilian GP
SAO PAULO (AP) — Kevin Magnussen has shocked rivals in Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying by earning pole position for Saturday’s sprint race at Interlagos. It is the first pole in the Formula One career of the 30-year-old Danish driver. He celebrated by making faces at the cameras before the third qualifying session was over and jumped on his car and punched the air in the drizzle. Magnussen started in F1 in 2014 and returned to the series this year after a one-year absence as the replacement for Russian driver Nikita Mazepin.
Nakashima to face Lehečka in final at Next Gen Finals
MILAN (AP) — Brandon Nakashima of the United States has beaten third-seeded Jack Draper of Britain 4-3 (6), 1-4, 4-2, 4-3 (5) to reach the final of the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan. He will face Jiří Lehečka after the Czech player beat Dominic Stricker 4-1, 4-3 (4), 2-4, 4-1. The fourth-seeded Nakashima has won all four of his matches at the year-ending tournament for 21-and-under players. He beat Lehečka in the group stage. Nakashima fell at the semifinal stage last year.
Remembrance Sunday: For one dissenting voice, this is his most dangerous day
For footballer James McClean, Remembrance Sunday is arguably his most difficult day of the year. Since he first refused to wear the poppy in 2012, McClean and his family have been subjected to abuse both in football stadiums across England and online. The Republic of Ireland international, who was born...
