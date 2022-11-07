Read full article on original website
marinelink.com
Mayflower Wind Names Slingsby CEO
U.S. offshore wind developer Mayflower Wind announced Francis Slingsby has assumed the role of chief executive officer, succeeding Michael Brown who will join the company's board of directors. “I am delighted to join Mayflower Wind as we continue to accelerate the transformation to a cleaner energy future,” said Slingsby, who...
marinelink.com
BMS Unveils SOV Design for the US Offshore Wind Market
Covington, La. based marine engineering firm Baker Marine Solutions has unveiled a new service operation vessel (SOV) design for the U.S. offshore wind industry. The new BMS 1776 is designed be built in the U.S. to ABS class standards and is fully certified to operate in U.S. waters, utilizing U.S. offshore workers, BMS said.
marinelink.com
Snam Confirms 2022 Guidance, aims to boost Italy's Gas Storage & Transport Facilities
Italian gas grid operator Snam confirmed on Thursday its guidance for full-year net profit after reporting a rise of 10% in nine-month revenue to 2.4 billion euros ($2.41 billion). The state-controlled group said it planned to boost Italy's gas storage and transport facilities after getting the go-ahead to set up...
marinelink.com
DNV Updates Technical Standards for Wind Assisted Propulsion
Classification society DNV has released an update to its Wind Assisted Propulsion Systems (WAPS) technical standard (ST-0511). The major update introduces new methods for evaluating WAPS fatigue strength, as well as the performance of the systems in extreme conditions. While experience in using the systems is still developing, WAPS have...
marinelink.com
Analysis: Meltdown in the Container Shipping Sector Gains Speed
Facing global economic headwinds, the volume of containerized cargo movement continues to plummet, Peter Sand, Chief Analyst, Xeneta, summarizes: “It is clear that the carriers are no longer in charge, the shippers are.”. Peter, it seems like the news in the container shipping sector started as a flow and...
marinelink.com
Port of Aberdeen Gets UK Gov't Funding to Accelerate Net Zero Drive
The UK Government has granted Port of Aberdeen more than £200,000 in funding to accelerate the port’s drive to Net Zero by 2040. The ‘Port Zero’ feasibility study, which is part of the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition Round 2 (CMDC2), will analyse future port power demands, assess low carbon energy sources for equipment (e.g., cranes, tugs, pilot boats) and quayside infrastructure, and develop a roadmap to decarbonise port operations.
marinelink.com
Trade Group Maritime UK Launches Green Skills Project
This Green Careers Week trade group Maritime UK is launching a new green skills project with the aim to help ensure that the maritime industries have the skills required to enable its decarbonization. The project kick starts with the appointment of Kit Williams to coordinate delivery of recommendations from the...
marinelink.com
Inflation Hits Vessel Operating Costs -Drewry
Vessel operating cost inflation has accelerated in 2022 on mounting worldwide macroeconomic price pressures, despite some receding of Covid-19 related costs, according to the latest Ship Operating Costs Annual Review and Forecast 2022/23 report published by global shipping consultancy Drewry. Drewry estimates that average daily operating costs across the 47...
marinelink.com
Partners to Produce Bio-LNG as Marine Fuel
From left to right: Paul Ganzeboom (CEO Attero), Wouter Zijlmans (CEO Nordsol) and Ronald van Selm (CTO Titan) met at the site for the new bio-LNG production plant to start their collaboration. (Photo: Titan) Three companies from very different sectors have joined forces to achieve a decentralized production of bio-LNG...
marinelink.com
Steiner Shipyard to Build New Vessel for Maine State Ferry Service
Bayou la Batre, Ala. shipbuilder Steiner Shipyard has been selected by the Maine Department of Transportation for the construction of the Matinicus Island Replacement Ferry for the Maine State Ferry Service (MSFS). The 104-foot passenger/vehicle ferry is designed by Gilbert Associates. Once completed, the ferry will provide the Rockland-based ferry...
marinelink.com
MPC Container Ships Taps zero44 for CO2 Management Tools
Berlin-based zero44 signed a partnership with MPC Container Ships, which will use zero44's digital CO2 management solution for its fleet. Spun off by company builder Flagship Founders in May 2022, zero44 has developed a CO2 management software for commercial vessels. The software focuses on the implications of the CII and the EU ETS regulation.
marinelink.com
Marubeni Taps 'Suction Sails' for Bulk Carrier
MMSL PTE. LTD., a wholly owned subsidiary of Marubeni Corporation based in Singapore signed an agreement with bound4blue to install four suction sails on the Crimson Kingdom, making it the first wind-assisted vessel owned by Marubeni. According to the preliminary studies, the 229-m Panamax bulk carrier will be retrofitted in...
marinelink.com
ABS Examines Alternative Fuels in Reports for EMSA
An ABS-led consortium, including CE Delft and Arcsilea, published two of up to six reports studying alternative fuels and decarbonization technologies for the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA). ABS offered a 360-degree view of biofuels and ammonia, the first two fuels to be published by the consortium. Each fuel was...
marinelink.com
Maritime Risk Symposium: Full Program Released
The 2022 Maritime Risk Symposium (MRS), scheduled to be held Nov. 15-17, 2022, hosted by Argonne National Laboratory at the Argonne campus in Lemont, Illinois, recently unveiled the full conference program, packed with experts with insights on the challenges facing the inland waterway systems. MRS is an annual international event...
marinelink.com
US Allows Transactions to Free Sanctioned Oil Tanker Stranded in Indonesia
The U.S. government has allowed some transactions to take place with a sanctioned oil supertanker in efforts to free the vessel stranded in Indonesian waters, the U.S. embassy in Singapore said on Wednesday. The Indonesian navy has been trying to free the Djibouti-registered ship, Young Yong, which ran aground off...
marinelink.com
Car Carrier Rescues 303 People in the South China Sea
Japanese shipping company NYK said a car carrier it operates rescued 303 people from a vessel in distress in the South China Sea. On November 7, the Japanese-flagged pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) Helios Leader was sailing from Japan's port of Nagoya to the port of Singapore when it received a rescue request from the port authority of Sri Lanka via the port authority of Singapore.
marinelink.com
Performance Shipping Takes Delivery of Secondhand LR2 Tanker
Greek shipowner Performance Shipping Inc. announced it has taken delivery of its first LR2 Aframax oil product tanker, a 2010-built 105,304 dwt vessel it purchased in August 2022. As previously announced, the P. Aliki—formerly named Alpine Amalia—was acquired for a total purchase price of $36.5 million and financed with $18.25...
marinelink.com
Detyens Scores $21 Million MSC Oiler Overhaul Job
North Charleston, S.C. ship repair yard Detyens Shipyards has been awarded a $21,007,304 contract for a 91-calendar day shipyard availability for the regular overhaul/dry-docking availability of Military Sealift Command's (MSC) fleet replenishment oiler USNS Kanawha (T-AO 196). The firm-fixed-price contract includes a base period and four options which, if exercised...
marinelink.com
Baltic Dry Index Posts Best Day in a Month
The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index rose for a fourth straight session on Wednesday to mark its biggest one-day percentage gain in a month, supported by stronger demand for capesize vessels. The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels carrying dry bulk...
marinelink.com
Fincantieri Delivers Viking's First Hydrogen Fuel Cell Cruise Ship
Italian shipbuilding group Fincantieri announced it has delivered the first vessel for luxury cruise operator Viking equipped with an emissions reducing hydrogen fuel cell system. Identical to Viking’s other ocean ships, the 47,800 ton Viking Neptune is fitted with a small hydrogen fuel system, making it the cruise industry’s first...
