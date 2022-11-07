Today we are starting off dry and warm with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. By the afternoon, with the help of the strong south winds gusting up to 30mph, we will flirt with record highs hitting the 70s. But a strong cold front follows by Thursday evening, with showers and perhaps some isolated strong storms. (Winds could gust to 50-60mph as the front moves through).

1 DAY AGO