10 Cozy Cabins & Cottages to Stay At This Winter in Iowa [GALLERY]
Looking for a little "staycation" this winter in Iowa? There are lots of cozy cabins and cottages on Airbnb that you can stay at! Here are 10 of our favorites:. 10 Cozy Cabins & Cottages to Stay At This Winter in Iowa. Looking for a little "staycation" this winter in...
Does A White Bag Tied To A Disabled Car Mean HELP ME In The State Of Iowa?
The holiday season means people will be traveling a lot to see friends and family to celebrate. But some people will be traveling alone this holiday season and if you are one of those people, make sure you have plastic bags to place on your mirrors for your safety. Someone...
Is It Illegal In Iowa To Put Dead Animals In The Garbage?
It is a tragedy when a beloved pet dies. In the first moments, all you know is to cry and mourn your passed friend. But after a while, you realize that the deceased body cannot lie on your property forever. So what happens now? What do you do with the carcass of the animal? What is and isn't legal when it comes to the disposal of dead animals?
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Iowa
Iowa is known as a pretty safe, and friendly state, but that doesn't mean there aren't some rougher areas than others. A recent study looked at dangerous areas in Iowa. Today we will be looking at the 8 most dangerous cities in the state of Iowa. How They Got The...
This is How Much More Thanksgiving Dinner Will Cost You This Year in Illinois
The idea of a "recession" is on the minds of many this year as we head into the holiday season. Inflation has already hit us like a heavy dose of tryptophan straight to the noggin. Those of us who host Thanksgiving dinner, what can we expect to pay when we...
Four Iowa Tickets Miss Record Powerball Prize by One Number
Congratulations! A winner of $2 billion has been announced (after a controversial delay in the Monday night which turned into a Tuesday morning drawing). It was a single winning Powerball ticket purchased in California. The drawing tonight rewinds to a "mere" $20 million but before we just abruptly end the...
Iowa’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People
We can complain about our small hometowns all we want but there's two in Iowa that have the market cornered. When I first moved to the QC, I got asked all the time "why?". My hometown is maybe half the size of Davenport and trust me, it's lovely to move to a totally different place in the country where no one knows anything about you because they didn't hear it from your brother's friend's hairdresser.
Veteran’s Day Celebrations Throughout The Quad Cities and Eastern Iowa
Veteran's Day is coming up this Friday, and we as a nation come together to honor those who put it all on the line to protect our freedoms. Veterans Day has its origins at the end of World War I when at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, the fighting ended with the signing of an armistice. U.S. Soldiers celebrate the armistice that ended World War I, on November 11, 1918.
Top 6 Stinkiest Places In The Quad Cities
These stinky places in the Quad Cities smell worse than your teenage son's armpits when he refuses to shower during puberty. Does anyone else smell those nasty smells when driving through the Quad Cities streets? And what different sorts of odors even are these?. We have decided to investigate and...
One Of America’s Best Thanksgiving Towns Is Right Here In Iowa
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and one town in Iowa is ready for it. Thanksgiving is probably one of the most overlooked holidays but it has wonderful food and thankfully, stretchy pants. It's when we have to mentally prepare ourselves for uncomfortable conversations with the fam at dinner (often involving booze).
This Iowa Small Town Is The Set of a Hallmark Christmas Movie
If you live in Iowa, you already know that it's a fantastic place for Christmas. There's usually snow on the ground, blanketing our corn fields, lights strung on homes and businesses in the small towns, it's just overall a cute place for Christmas. Hallmark apparently feels the same way, because they've actually shot one of their famous Christmas movies here.
Iowa Is One Of The Least Snobby States in America
As an Iowan, this is a list I can get behind. Iowa gets called a lot of things, but smug and snobby are never really one of them. A study by Zippia recently looked at the most and least snobby states in America. I am proud to say Iowa is...
These Are IMDb’s Top 10 Movies That Have Been Filmed In Iowa
Iowa has been the filming location of several big movies and IMDb has a ranking of them all. When you go to IMDb and look up what movies were filmed in Iowa, you get over 1,300 results. They run the gamut of genres and there's a really good chance you've seen at least a few of them before. IMDb has ranked the movies that have been shot in Iowa by order of popularity, at least on their site, so we have a good idea of the top 10 most popular movies that were shot in Iowa. Mind you, these are movies, not TV shows. Without further ado, here we go.
Mississippi Valley Fair Announces Jimmie Allen Bonus Show For 2023
The Mississippi Valley Fair will look a bit different this year, and MVF fun cardholders are going to love it. Usally the Mississippi Valley Fair has 6 days of fun and 6 nights of shows, but this year for MVF card holders there will be 7 nights of shows! Jimmie Allen is set to perform a "bonus" on the Monday of the fair.
How Old Does a Kid Have to Be to Legally Be Home Alone in Wisconsin?
I'll admit it. I used to fake being sick to get out of going to school. I don't remember what age it was, but it was certainly in elementary school. Single digit aged. No one batted an eye. No one accused my parents of being horrible people and no one (especially my parents) worried I would burn the house down or leave with a stranger who happened to come to my house.
This Is Considered The Best Small Town In Iowa
A study looking at the worst small towns in Iowa by a site called Road Snacks has gained some popularity in the last few months. Many people agreed with the list while others criticized it. One big complaint was about the negativity... thankfully it looks like we can look on the brighter side with a new top-three list.
TSA Finds Gun Stuffed Inside Holiday-Sized Chicken
So far in the year of our Lord, 2022, 700 firearms have been caught at security checkpoints in Florida alone, 120 of which were stopped at checkpoints within Fort Lauderdale. Now, not all of them were intentionally brought to the airport, but that's still about 14% of firearms at those TSA checkpoints in the Sunshine State alone.
First Four Mississippi Valley Fair Grandstand Acts For 2023 Announced
YOUR 2023 Mississippi Valley Fair! The great one will return next year but with an extra surprise. We know who the first four grandstand acts that will be coming to MVF 2023 and next year's fair is shaping up to be one of the best ever. If I had to...
Comedy Sportz Returns This Weekend With 2 Nights of Hilarious Improv Comedy
Comedy Sportz is making its triumphant return to the Quad Cities this weekend!. I talked with the new owner, Bob Kelly, (who started with the troupe in 1999) and Director of Operations, Rick Davis,(who has been with them since 1993) about their exciting new venture bringing back a Quad Cities staple and doubling the troupe size from 25 to almost 50 hilarious performers.
Don’t Forget, It’s Illegal To Warm Up Your Car In Illinois
The Quad Cities experienced pretty warm weather in October and it's been pretty decent to begin November. But this warm fall weather is going to come to a screeching halt beginning this weekend. While it's tempting to warm up your car when it's cold outside, if you live on the Illinois side of the Quad Cities, it could get you in serious trouble.
