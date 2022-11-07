Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!. Come to Arundel Cellars Sunday Concert Series to hear Rankin & Schell on Nov. 13 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food will be available for purchase at each of these family-friendly events. You can learn more information here or by calling 814-725-1079.

ERIE, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO