San Bernardino County, CA

Flash Flood Warnings Across the Region as Election Day Draws to a Close

Story by Breanna Reeves and Photos by Aryana Noroozi. The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the several cities across San Bernardino County as heavy rains and winds pick up on Election Day. Many voters have opted to drop their ballots off at local ballot boxes across the county. Bethel AME Church in Fontana, CA is open for in-person voting and for voters to drop off their ballots.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Endorsement of Dr. Gwen Dowdy Rodgers for San Bernardino County Board of Education

Dr. Hebert Fischer | Retired San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools. I have had the pleasure of knowing Dr. Gwendolyn Dowdy-Rodgers in her role as a parent, a successful business and community leader as well as the President of the San Bernardino City Unified School District Board of Education (SBCUSD), where she was recognized for her superior service to the 48,000 students, 8,000 staff members and to parents of the District.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
As You Prepare to Cast Your Ballot

It’s that time again — election season, where citizens are called to perform their civic duty by voting in the midterm election that will impact local and state-wide offices and laws. This midterm election brings ballot measures that will determine changes to state constitutional language regarding abortion, kidney...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Riverside, CA
ABOUT

The Black Voice News has given voice to the voiceless and shined a light on systemic inequities and disparities since 1972. With a focus on advocacy, solutions-oriented and data-driven reporting, the Black Voice has addressed issues from disparities in health, education and wealth to police violence, social justice, and civil rights battles. And for over four decades the dedicated team of journalists and community reporters have commented on and chronicled some of the most important stories impacting the lives of Black Californians, and given “voice” to the community while expanding its scope of civic involvement. A property of Voice Media Ventures, The Black Voice News is legally adjudicated in the County of Riverside and is published by Brown Publishing Co. LLC.

 https://blackvoicenews.com/

